1.) Experience the 35th Annual GrapeFest Thu-Sun, Sep 16-19. Park at 2000 E Grapevine Mills Cir and then step across the way to the festival grounds for four days of wine tastings, plus a car show, carnival rides, grape stomping, live music by Berlin and Asia, and shopping opportunities along Main Street. This year’s theme is Texas Wine. Still, there will also be selections from Napa Valley and South Australia’s Barossa Valley. Single-day admission tickets start at $10, and weekend passes start at $25 at GrapevineTexasUSA.com. For more information, call 817-410-3185.

2.) From 3pm to 2am Fri, Dublin Square (6651 Fossil Bluff Dr, Fort Worth, 812-306-7312) will be rocking during its annual End-of-Summer White Trash Bash featuring specials on Jell-O shots, PBRs, and trashcan punch, plus entertainment by DJ TStrick. Come as you are, or join the fun by dressing up like the private-school-uniform-clad staff. Dublin Square does an all-day happy hour appetizer menu along with a full food menu that includes Irish nachos and Irish fries. Choose Buffalo fried okra or mini tacos for $3 each or a jumbo pretzel, mac ’n’ cheese bites, and mini corn dogs for $4 each. You can add a side of queso to your pretzel for 99 cents.

3.) From 11am to 6pm thru Tue, enjoy a taste of the French Quarter with Fat Tuesdays of Summer at Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe (1414 Market Place Blvd, Irving, 972-373-9400), featuring all-day deals to commemorate the end of crawfish season. Guests can grab a bite of the bayou for just $5 per dish. Choices include boudin balls, fried pickles, popcorn shrimp, and rat toes. Valid for dine-in or to-go orders, but not available for order via third-party apps. Frozen Hurrycanes and Mari Ritas are available for $5 each as well. For more info or to order online, visit Razzoos.com.

4.) In support of the Tarrant Area Food Bank, many local restaurants participate in Fort Worth Burger Week. Thru this Sun, grab a $5 burger around town with proceeds benefiting TAFB, which provides food, education, and resources to children and adults facing hunger. A burger passport listing all participating businesses can be found by clicking here, but we’ve also listed some in this section.

5.) Head to Shwe Phone Pwint Dhamma Center (200 Williams Rd, Fort Worth, 469-321-2992) 1pm-5pm Sun, Sep 19, for the next Myanmar Ethnic Community Food Fair and fundraising event. Food tickets are $5, and raffle tickets are $10 per entry at the door. Along with food and music, there will be a chinlone tournament. (Also known as “caneball,” chinlone is the national sport of Myanmar/Burma.) Suppose you are unable to make it to the event. In that case, you can try Burmese food locally at the Papawaddy Asian Market (1161 E Seminary Dr, Fort Worth, 817-924-0860), the Papawaddy Store (5000 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-849-2210), Dingdi Myanmar Restaurant (1165 S Stemmons Fwy, Ste 184, Lewisville, 214-513-9232), or Inlay Burmese Kitchen (500 E Round Grove Rd, Ste 315, Lewisville, 214-513-9695). For more information, visit Facebook.com/DFWMyanmarEthnicCommunity.

6.) Arlington’s newest festival — Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival in early October — will include a gospel brunch. From 12:30pm to 2:30pm on Sun, Oct 3, head to Restaurant506 at the Sanford House Inn & Spa (506 N Center St, Arlington, 817-801-5541) for the Franklin Image Group Gospel Brunch featuring Grammy award-winning artist Myron Butler. Brunch will be served in an intimate, outdoor setting. Brunch tickets are separate from festival tickets and can be purchased at RamblinRoadsFest.com/Gospel-Brunch for $100 per person.

7.) Every Sunday, Southside Cellar (125 S Main St, Fort Worth, 682-703-2184) partners with a local nonprofit and helps the cause as part of #SundayGiving. The Welman Project is August’s featured beneficiary. Come out this Sunday to support area teachers by getting them the supplies they need. If participating in person, ask your bartender what to do. If contributing from home, visit Facebook.com/SouthsideCellar thru Tuesday and use the QR code from the Sun, Aug 8, post. (To answer the burning question in your head, yes. Southside Cellar does have Yuengling now.)

8.) Before its pandemic closure, the new location in Fort Worth was the first in Texas for Voicebox Karaoke (2955 Crockett St, 817-769-4697), and now it is back open 4pm-midnight Thu-Sat. As each suite is a private room for your group only, Voicebox is the perfect post/para-pandemic party spot for you and your personal pod. The drink menu features local bottled, canned, and draft beer favorites, specialty craft cocktails, sake, and slushies. Food options include snacks like cheese pizza, chicken nuggets, fried pickles, and more. Suites start at $80-160 per hour, but there are individual options as well. For more info and reservations, visit VoiceboxKaraoke.com.

In celebrations of Fort Worth Burger Week, many local businesses have $5 burgers thru Sun including The Bearded Lady (1229 7th Av, 817-349-9832), Bowlounge (941 W Vickery Blvd, 817-887-8130),

Clayton’s at Crockett Hall (3000 Crockett St, 817-207-5588), Fat Daddy’s (781 W Debbie Ln, Mansfield, 817-453-0188), Funky Picnic Brewery (401 Bryan Av Ste 117, 817-708-2739), The Lazy Moose (1404 W Magnolia Av, 682-708-3822), Shaw’s Patio Bar & Grill (1051 W Magnolia Av, 817-926-2116), and Wild Acre Brewing (6473 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-353-2074). To find more participating locations, click here.