Hotel Dryce (3621 Byers Ave, 817-330-9886) recently opened near the Cultural District, so we dropped by to chat up the 21-room boutique hotel’s co-owner Jonathan Morris about his project. The boutique hotel features a refined-yet-cozy bar that’s headed by celebrity bartender Pam Moncrief. After a quick cocktail, Morris gave us a tour of his hotel. You can view all of our past episodes on IGTV @FortWorthWeekly.