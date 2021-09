Chef David Hollister has made Wild Acre Camp Bowie (6473 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-353-2074) the go-to place for superlative and creative sammies. We talked to Hollister about how he cooks up all those fun sandwich ideas and which beers pair best with different types of hoagies, burgers, and other bunned options at his Ridglea Hills brewpub. You can view all of our past episodes on IGTV @FortWorthWeekly.