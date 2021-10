Artspace111 (111 Hampton St, 817-692-3228) has a vibrant and thought-provoking exhibit by Jules Buck Jones on display through Sat, Oct 23, so we stopped by to chat with Ariel Davis about Swallow the Frog. The gallery manager described the exhibit and updated us on what’s new at one of Fort Worth’s most venerable art galleries. You can watch all of our previous shows on IGTV @FortWorthWeekly.