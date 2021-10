After nearly two decades in the local craft beer business, Shawn Howell now owns his own taproom and retail store, Southside Cellar (125 S Main St, 682-703-2184). His beer-centric venture recently snagged critic’s choice for Best Beer and Wine Store in our Best Of 2021 issue. Howell gave us a brief tour of his bottle shop and growler fill station and told us what’s new on the local beer scene. You can watch all of our previous shows on IGTV @FortWorthWeekly.