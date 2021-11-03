1.) Peterson Management Group — the folks who run Blue Goose Cantina (1612 S University Dr, 817-386-5433) — have recently launched a new “ghost kitchen” called Holy Taco Fields (@HolyTacoFields), featuring scratch-made birria tacos, burritos, bowls, and margaritas. Fort Worth, Dallas, and Plano foodies can get a fix of these new “street eats” by ordering via third-party apps like DoorDash or UberEats. For a full menu or more information, visit HolyTacoFields.com.

2.) An old favorite Arlington watering hole is back open. BoomerJack’s (522 Lincoln Sq, 817-275-5400) was recently remodeled inside and out and now includes a large “backyard-style patio” with firepits. Throughout the bar, they’ve added additional big-screen TVs. With this location being so close to AT&T Stadium, Cowboys fans can add this to the playbook for pre- and post-game partying. #HowBoutThemCowboys?

3.) While its vendors — including produce growers — are shifting to cool-weather offerings and the Wednesday market is on hiatus until spring, Cowtown Farmers Market (3821 Southwest Blvd, @CowtownFarmersMkt) is still going strong every Saturday. Visit them from 8am to noon, rain or shine. Currently, the produce available includes beets, black-eyed peas, broccoli, okra, pears, pecans, peppers, radishes, squash, spinach, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, turnips, and more. Vendors also offer everything from bread, cheese, cookies, cakes, cut flowers, fried pies, jellies, and pickles to meats, including grass-fed beef, buffalo, pork, free-range chicken, and eggs. There’s even dog food and treats for Fido!

4.) Another victim of the supply chain crisis is taking a step back. Drew’s Place (5701 Curzon Av, 682-999-7097) — perennial winners of the Best Soul Food category in our annual Best Of edition — announced last week on social media that the business is now open for catering only. “Thank you for your love and support over many years,” Drew says. “Groceries and supplies have now become very scarce. Some things are just not available right now (food containers and utensils, black-eyed peas, oxtails, etc.). And prices continue to rise on everything. It’s a beast out here. … When we return, we will be better. Different but better.” For catering inquiries, please email DrewsPlace87@gmail.com.

5.) Funky Picnic Brewery & Café (401 Bryan Av, Ste 117, 817-708-2739) recently debuted new menu options that show off Chef Josh Rangel’s culinary chops. The revamped menu also focuses on beer pairings that were suggested by head brewer and feral cat whisperer Michael Harper. “These new menu items really allow us to better showcase the culinary skills of our incredible kitchen team while keeping the most popular sandwiches and burgers that our customers have come to love,” said co-founder Samantha Glenn. Healthy options like I’m Chicken You Out (seasoned with roasted lemon garlic) and the Mussels from Brussels (beer-steamed, of course) pair perfectly with the brewpub’s Belgian Tripel. Several new vegetarian options like the Blueberry Flatbread and Roasted Cauliflower were added to the appetizer menu.

6.) Through the end of November, Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizzaria (5276 Monahans Av, Ste J-200, 817-377-0642) is bringing back its Fall Favorites Menu. For starters, try the wedge salad, featuring Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, bacon, and Gorgonzola crumbles topped with blue cheese dressing. Then try the buffalo chicken pizza, a coal brick-oven crust topped with braised chicken breast, hot sauce, and mozzarella and Gorgonzola cheeses. For dessert, the seasonal selections include caramel-apple cheesecake and pumpkin cheesecake, each topped with whipped cream and a garnish of caramel sauce.

7.) The owners of The Local Farmer (1791 Newt Patterson Rd, Mansfield, 817-889-2773) — a small grocer that operates with a farmers market approach — also have an actual farm and are looking to offer beef, chicken, and produce to locally owned restaurants. If you are a restaurateur interested in #BuyingLocal, email Kayla your wish list at TheLocalFarmerTX@gmail.com.

8.) Did you know that pumpkin-spice Goat Balls are a thing at Rodeo Goat (2836 Bledsoe St, 817-877-4628)? Don’t feel bad. They just concocted this recipe quite recently. Served with a pumpkin spice mascarpone whip dip, this new creation is made of biscuit dough that’s stuffed with cheesecake and deep-fried, then tossed in brown sugar and pumpkin spice. Yes, please!