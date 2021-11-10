Home Blogs Hittin’ the Fort with River & Blues Festival BlogsBlotch Hittin’ the Fort with River & Blues Festival By Edward Brown - November 10, 2021 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet A portion of the proceeds from the festival will benefit Ronald McDonald House Fort Worth. To purchase tickets, visit RiverAndBluesFest.com. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Buck U: Revivalry Political Blowback? Preview of the 2021 Lone Star Film Festival LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.