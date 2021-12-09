OPENING

American Sicario (R) This gangster film stars Philippe A. Haddad as a Mexican gangster whose rise to power makes enemies both outside and within his crime family. Also with Danny Trejo, Maya Stojan, Maurice Compte, Johnny Rey Diaz, Jaylen Moore, Margo Quinn, and Dionysio Basco. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (NR) This Indian romantic film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Abhishek Bajaj, Kanwaljit Singh, Gautam Sharma, Yograj Singh, and Aanjian Srivastav. (Opens Friday)

Don’t Look Up (R) Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in this comedy as astronomers who try to alert people that a comet is about to destroy the Earth. Also with Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Melanie Lynskey, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Michael Chiklis, Himesh Patel, Rob Morgan, Paul Guilfoyle, Kid Cudi, and Ariana Grande. (Opens Friday)

Drive My Car (NR) Adapted from Haruki Murakami’s short story, this much-feted Japanese drama is about a theater director (Hidetoshi Nishijima) whose actress wife (Reika Kirishima) suddenly disappears. Also with Tôko Miura, Park Yoo-rim, Jin Dae-young, Sonia Yuan, and Masaki Okada. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

The Green Knight (R) David Lowery’s most complete film yet is this strange, mystical adaptation of the 14th-century poem about Sir Gawain. Dev Patel portrays the medieval knight, who beheads a knight (Ralph Ineson) who challenges him and then has to keep an appointment the next year to receive a return blow from the victim, who’s very much alive despite being decapitated. Lowery’s customary brand of mythic fantasy fits this story better than any of his previous ones, and he has a flair for the unexpected visual, like the Green Knight laying his axe down on a stone castle floor and grass immediately sprouting from the cracks. The borderline-abstract interiors and the blasted heaths and moors make for spectacular backdrops. At times Lowery needs to crack on with the story, but the overly long fake ending serves a purpose in tying the poem to the director’s ongoing concerns with human beings’ purpose on Earth. For a movie adapted from a 600-year-old poem, its weirdness is entirely appropriate. Also with Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Sarita Choudhury, Barry Keoghan, Erin Kellyman, and Kate Dickie. (Re-opens Friday)

The Hating Game (R) Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell star in this romantic comedy as professional rivals who are attracted to each other. Also with Corbin Bernsen, Sakina Jaffrey, Brock Yurich, Yasha Jackson, and Sean Cullen. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

The Lady of Heaven (R) This Muslim religious film is about a present-day Iraqi child learning about Fatima, the daughter of Mohammed whose message of non-violence made her a victim of terrorism. Starring Denise Black, Ray Fearon, Chris Jarman, Gabriel Cartade, Albane Courtois, Sami Kharim, and Lucas Bond. (Opens Friday)

Lakshya (NR) This Indian movie about an archery contest in ancient times stars Naga Shaurya, Jagapathi Babu, Ketika Sharma, and Sachin Khedekar. (Opens Friday)

National Champions (R) Adapted from Adam Mervis’ stage play, this drama stars Stephan James as a Heisman-winning college quarterback who leads a players’ strike for compensation a few hours before the national championship game is to be played. Also with J.K. Simmons, Uzo Aduba, Kristin Chenoweth, Timothy Olyphant, Alexander Ludwig, Jeffrey Donovan, Lil Rel Howery, David Koechner, and Tim Blake Nelson. (Opens Friday)

NOW PLAYING

Akhanda (NR) This Indian fantasy-adventure film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Shamna Kasim, and P. Sai Kumar.

Antim: The Final Truth (NR) This Indian action-thriller stars Salman Khan as a Sikh policeman trying to stop the rise of a crime boss (Aayush Sharma). Also with Mahima Makwana, Jisshu Sengupta, Mahesh Manjrekar, Upendra Limaye, Sachin Khedekar, Lankesh Bhardwaj, and Varun Dhawan.

Antlers (R) This horror movie starts out so promisingly and ends so limply. Keri Russell portrays a middle-school teacher in a small Oregon town who resolves to protect a student (Jeremy T. Thomas) whom she suspects of being abused at home. In fact, the boy is keeping his father and little brother chained up because they’ve been possessed by a wendigo. This is based on Nick Antosca’s short story “The Quiet Boy,” and director/co-writer Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart) does great at capturing the atmosphere of this desolate rural backwater. His smooth scene transitions generate suspense early on, and he tracks how the teacher’s own history of childhood abuse makes her determined to intervene in the boy’s life. Sadly, the filmmakers can’t decide whether that wendigo is a metaphor for domestic violence or substance abuse or something else. The white filmmakers’ use of a monster from Native American folklore isn’t the most finely calibrated, either. Is that why the film isn’t scary enough? Also with Jesse Plemons, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, Sawyer Jones, Graham Greene, and Amy Madigan.

Belfast (PG-13) Kenneth Branagh mines his autobiography for this coming-of-age story, and it’s charming rather than overbearing. His fictional stand-in (Jude Hill) grows up in Northern Ireland in 1969, where sectarian religious violence is forcing his dad (Jamie Dornan) to consider moving the family somewhere out of harm’s way. The young Hill is the real deal whether he’s deconstructing his cousin’s theories about Catholics or staring in awestruck wonder at the movies he watches at the local theater. The cast is mostly from Norn Iron, and Ciarán Hinds is particularly good as an ethically shady but lovable old grandfather. If the climactic confrontation is over-the-top, the film is better when it shows its kids being kids even amid the street uprisings and the turmoil in their homes. This is an appropriate companion piece to Brooklyn. Also with Caitríona Balfe, Lewis McAskie, Josie Walker, Freya Yates, Michael Maloney, Colin Morgan, Mark Hadfield, John Sessions, and Judi Dench.

Benedetta (NR) There are male directors whom I’d trust to make a responsible film about lesbians. The guy who made Basic Instinct isn’t one of them. This French film is about the 17th-century Italian nun Benedetta Carlini (Virginie Efira), who is pledged to a convent while still a girl and starts to have religious visions even before she begins an affair with a novitiate (Daphne Patakia). The female nudity is actually rather restrained by the standards of director Paul Verhoeven, and the film finds some contemporary resonances in its depiction of convent life with a plague raging outside the walls. Where it falls down is depicting Benedetta’s Christian visions, as Verhoeven doesn’t get nearly weird enough for those. For a movie about a lesbian nun challenging the Catholic Church’s power, this is awfully tame. Also with Charlotte Rampling, Lambert Wilson, Elena Pionka, Louise Chevillotte, Hervé Pierre, and Olivier Rabourdin.

Betrayed (NR) This Norwegian Holocaust drama is about a Jewish family deported to Auschwitz. Starring Carl Martin Eggesbø, Pia Halvorsen, Michalis Koutsogiannakis, Jakob Oftebro, Eilif Hartwig, and Anders Danielsen Lie.

Christmas With the Chosen: The Messengers (NR) This concert documentary features various artists performing Christmas songs from the set of the TV series The Chosen.

Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) Very little of the charm of Norman Bridwell’s books comes through in this unbearably cutesy kids’ movie. Darby Camp portrays the 11-year-old girl who buys a bright red puppy from a creepy old dude (John Cleese) and wakes up the next morning to find the dog has outgrown her room. Jack Whitehall does raise a few laughs as a deeply irresponsible uncle who’s left in charge of the girl for a weekend, but he’s fighting a losing battle against the nonstop parade of tired gags and slapstick resulting from the CGI dog. Save the money from movie tickets and use it to buy the books themselves to read to your kids. They’ll be better entertained. Also with Izaac Wang, Kenan Thompson, Sienna Guillory, Tony Hale, David Alan Grier, Horatio Sanz, Paul Rodriguez, Russell Peters, Tovah Feldshuh, and Siobhan Fallon Hogan.

C’mon C’mon (R) Why don’t I like Mike Mills’ films more? Joaquin Phoenix stars in Mills’ thoughtful, beautifully photographed, strangely inert drama as a radio journalist who takes his young nephew (Woody Norman) on the road with him while the boy’s parents sort out the father’s bipolar issues. Robbie Ryan’s black-and-white cinematography offers stunning vistas of Detroit, New York, and New Orleans as the characters interview kids about the future. The newcomer Norman makes a stunning debut, but Phoenix offers up flat readings from texts that include feminist essays and children’s books. The movie is meant to be a meditation on being human and our existence on this planet, but I rather think Eternals does a better job at this. Also with Gaby Hoffman, Scoot McNairy, Jaboukie Young-White, Molly Webster, and Deborah Strang.

Death of a Telemarketer (R) This thriller stars Lamorne Morris as a salesman who is taken hostage by a man he once swindled (Jackie Earle Haley). Also with Haley Joel Osment, Alisha Wainwright, Matt McGorry, Woody McClain, and Starletta DuPois.

Descarrilados (NR) This Spanish comedy is about three 40-year-old friends (Julián López, Ernesto Sevilla, and Arturo Valls) who go on a railway journey across the country to honor a college friend who just died. Also with Jordi Aguilar, Dafne Fernández, Ana Milán, Alicia Fernández, and Lesley Grant.

Dune (PG-13) This second attempt at adapting Frank Herbert’s mammoth science fiction epic offers a much smoother storytelling experience than David Lynch’s 1984 film. Timothée Chalamet stars as the young prince who’s forced to flee into the desert on an alien planet after his father (Oscar Isaac) is overthrown as the installed governor there. Director/co-writer Denis Villeneuve ends the story well short of the end of the book, which makes the film’s alien cultures and worlds feel more lived-in, but also keeps it from being a satisfying stand-alone film. Villeneuve gives you buckets full of spectacular vistas, and at its best, the film is sublime in the old sense of making you feel small. Too bad he overdoes it, feeling the need to underscore the epic quality of every scene. Whatever intimacy he doesn’t beat out of the story, Hans Zimmer’s music takes care of. Ultimately, this is like a beautifully presented and cleverly conceived restaurant meal that leaves you wanting to hit the nearest McDonald’s afterwards. Also with Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Chang Chen, Dave Bautista, David Dastmalchian, Golda Rosheuvel, Roger Yuan, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

Encanto (PG) One of Disney’s better musical efforts, this animated film is about a refugee family in the Colombian mountains who all possess magical powers except for one granddaughter (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), who turns out to be vital to saving her sisters’ and cousins’ powers after they start fritzing. The cast is solid rather than containing any spectacular performances, and the songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda are consistently clever while lacking a genuine showstopper. The Colombian setting gives the animators chances to draw all manner of flora, fauna, and food that we don’t often see at the multiplex, while the script makes references to South American magical realist literature. The tasty family drama that has almost everyone hiding something makes for a family film to savor. Additional voices by María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Angie Cepeda, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitán, Rhenzy Feliz, Adassa, Maluma, and Wilmer Valderrama.

Encounter (R) Riz Ahmed gives yet another sterling performance as a Marine Special Forces soldier who kidnaps his two young sons (Lucian-River Chauhan and Aditya Geddada) and flees into the Nevada desert, claiming that the Earth is being invaded by parasites from outer space. British director/co-writer Michael Pearce previously made Beast, and in both movies he shows a great talent for balancing an altered state of consciousness with ground-level realism. Chauhan does terrific work as a kid realizing that his estranged father might not be right in the head, but you can’t take your eyes off Ahmed as a man who drifts in and out of lucidity and easily disposes of a bunch of backwoods gun nuts who would take him as their bosom friend if he were a white guy. This is a better version of Midnight Special. Also with Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Janine Gavankar, Antonio Jaramillo, Brennan Keel Cook, and Bill Dawes.

Eternals (PG-13) This is like the Marvel Comics movies’ version of The Tree of Life, and it should be much worse than it is. The main characters are 10 ageless beings who came to the Earth 7,000 years ago to assist in developing human civilization. In the present day, they find out they’re meant to assist in humanity’s extinction, and some of them decide to prevent it instead. Fresh off her Oscar win for Nomadland, Chloé Zhao brings all of Disney’s resources to re-creating Babylon in the 6th century B.C. and the Aztec empire. This is amazing to look at, and she films a Bollywood dance number like it’s something she’s always wanted to do, but her transition from her previous films to the maximalism of this one has its rough patches. Even so, the movie has its moments of inspiration when its characters dwell on the human race’s accomplishments over time. Messy as the film is, it’s hard not to admire the crazy ambition of this effort by the world’s reigning movie franchise. Starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Harish Patel, Bill Skarsgård, Haaz Sleiman, Patton Oswalt, and Harry Styles.

Funny Thing About Love (PG) This romantic comedy stars Summer Bellessa as a successful career woman who brings her new boyfriend (Jason Gray) home to her family, only to discover them determined to break up the relationship. Also with Jon Heder, Brooke White, John Finn, Kevan Moezzi, Alaina Beauloye, and Barry Corbin.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG-13) This movie gives the fans everything they want. And it sucks! It sucks ectoplasm. It doesn’t start out so bad, to be fair, as Egon Spengler’s bankrupt and estranged daughter (Carrie Coon) receives news of his death and moves her teenage children (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace) to his badly kept farm in rural Oklahoma, where the kids discover who their grandfather used to be. Jason Reitman is the son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the movies in the 1980s. The younger Reitman is too good not to come up with some good lines as the family tries to put down roots, but he’s the wrong filmmaker for this project. He’s good at finding humor in ordinary everyday life, not at combining jokes with supernatural horror. They had 36 years to think of a different storyline, and instead they played back the exact same one as the original movie. That’s the sign of a filmmaker who’s too afraid of the fans to move. Also with Paul Rudd, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, Bokeem Woodbine, J.K. Simmons, Annie Potts, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Sigourney Weaver.

Home (NR) The directorial debut of actress Franka Potente stars Jake McLaughlin as a convicted felon who returns home from prison. Also with Kathy Bates, Aisling Franciosi, Derek Richardson, James Jordan, Lil Rel Howery, and Stephen Root.

House of Gucci (R) Ridley Scott takes an irresistibly soapy subject and films it like High Art, and the result is as lifeless as a department store mannequin. Lady Gaga portrays Patrizia Reggiani, who marries fashion heir Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) in the 1980s and then has him murdered in the 1990s when he tries to divorce her. The star has better instincts about what this film should be than the guy who’s been directing movies for 45 years. She’s the only actor in this cast stuffed with Oscar laureates who brings any sense of fun to the enterprise, as she dances with Maurizio’s cousin (Jared Leto) to gain his support and swears “Father, Son, and House of Gucci.” Scott has forgotten that movies are supposed to be entertaining and chisels a monument out of stone. The movie is too serious to take pleasure in its fashions or anything else, and so there’s little pleasure to take from it. Also with Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Camille Cottin, Reeve Carney, and Salma Hayek.

King Richard (PG-13) Serena Williams may be the greatest tennis player who has ever lived, and yet somehow it’s her dad who they make the movie about. Will Smith plays the father who plans to raise his daughters Venus and Serena (Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton) to be tennis prodigies even before they’re born. The script labors mightily to distinguish Richard Williams from all the other crazy tennis parents screaming at their kids and turning them into burnout cases, yet the movie can’t stray far enough from the conventions of sports movies. For all the movie’s efforts to paint Richard with flaws and all, it still doesn’t know how to treat him except as a hero. No surprise given that the Williams sisters are producers on this film, but it makes for bad drama. Jon Bernthal pilfers some scenes as a tennis coach who’s also part snake-oil salesman. Also with Aunjanue Ellis, Tony Goldwyn, Kevin Dunn, Rich Sommer, Jimmy Walker Jr., and Dylan McDermott.

Last Shoot Out (PG-13) This Western is about a woman (Skylar Witte) who flees her murderous husband (Michael Welch) in favor of a gunman (Cam Gigandet). Also with David DeLuise, Jay Pickett, Brock Harris, and Bruce Dern.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ MIssion (NR) I found myself admiring the great splashes of color in the action sequences more than anything in the story or characters in this anime film. Deku (voiced by Daiki Yamashita in the Japanese version and Justin Briner in the English version) has to team up with an orphaned thief (voiced by Ryô Yoshizawa and Ryan Colt Levy) in order to stop Flect Turn (voiced by Kazuya Nakai and Robbie Daymond) from releasing a poison that kills everyone in the world with superpowers. The action is flung very far indeed, with heroes in four different countries trying to stave off the apocalypse at once. The film has a great chase scene early on when Deku tries to apprehend the thief and recover his stolen briefcase. Much like the last installment in this series, this film will charm the audience who are already fans and leave newcomers on the outside looking in. Additional voices by Nobuhiko Okamoto, Clifford Chapin, Yuki Kaji, David Matranga, Tetsu Inada, Patrick Seitz, Yuichi Nakamura, and Zeno Robinson.

No Time to Die (PG-13) Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond proves to be a fitting send-off. James breaks up with Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) after she appears to set him up for an ambush, but he’s forced to work with her again along with Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) after one of Blofeld’s enemies (Rami Malek) gets hold of a biological weapon that could wipe out billions. The first-ever Bond film with a non-British director (specifically America’s Cary Joji Fukunaga) has the big action set pieces the fans are looking for, though the better ones are smaller scenes like the one in the Norwegian forest. The writers put a greater emphasis on psychological depth, but there’s still too much fat and fanservice in this 163-minute film. Even so, Craig finds some new notes to play as the secret agent who’s broken inside, and brings the character to a wholly logical conclusion. Also with Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, and Ana de Armas.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R) This movie is set in 1998 so that the filmmakers can make a ‘90s-style horror film, use music from the era, and set up the backstory for the zombie series. It fails at all three. Kaya Scodelario stars as an orphan child who fled the company town rather than be subjected to medical experiments. She returns as an adult just in time for the first zombie outbreak and the pharmaceutical company’s decision to bomb the place and its inhabitants into oblivion. This is a movie where a helicopter crashes into a house and police officers searching a different part of the house somehow remain unaware of it. The inept scares and action sequences only underscore how cynically the studio is trying to extend this series. Never thought I’d be yearning for the presence of Milla Jovovich, but here we are. Also with Robbie Amell, Hannah John-Kamen, Neal McDonough, Avan Jogia, Chad Rook, Tom Hopper, Lily Gao, and Donal Logue.

Sooryavanshi (NR) The title is the name of the main character (Akshay Kumar), and if you don’t know how to pronounce it, the soundtrack says it for you at least 100 times. This thriller is about a police detective trying to thwart a Muslim terrorist plot in Mumbai. He’s so fanatical that he starts a shootout with some thugs when his family is nearby, and his little boy catches a stray bullet. His fellow cops are so fanatical that they all tell his wife (Katrina Kaif) that she has to forgive him anyway. Aside from that, the film’s message that all religions are welcome in India doesn’t jibe with the current government’s systematic repression of non-Hindus, especially Muslims. This is the Indian version of copaganda, and it’s no more attractive than the American version. Also with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajendra Gupta, and Jackie Shroff.

Spencer (R) It’s entirely appropriate to cast an actress who has been famous since childhood to play Princess Diana in the royal fishbowl, and Kristen Stewart does not disappoint, even if the movie’s agonies are muted. The story is set over Christmas weekend 1991 but doesn’t depict the momentous events that happened during that time in her marriage to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing). Rather, director Pablo Larraín (Jackie) aims to create a single, sustained mood of unbearable tension. Cinematographer Claire Mathon gives the proceedings a gauzy, nostalgic glow that ironically points up the anti-nostalgia of the piece, as Diana is tormented by the proximity of her childhood home and fantasies of self-harm — you won’t forget her choking down the pearls off her necklace at dinner. The film ends with a better fantasy of ordering lunch at McDonald’s, pointing out that sometimes the only happy part of the fairy tale is escaping it. Also with Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Stella Gonet, Jack Nielen, Freddie Spry, Sean Harris, Laura Benson, and Amy Manson.

Sword Art Online: Progressive — Aria of a Starless Night (NR) The latest installment of the anime series about a video game that traps gamers inside and kills them when they try to escape or die inside the game. Voices by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Bryce Papenbrook, Haruka Tomatsu, Cherami Leigh, Inori Mase, and Anairis Quinones.

Tadap (NR) I’m getting bored with these Indian thrillers about muscular supermen who can be punched in the face 20 times without so much as a cut. Ahan Shetty is the latest of these as a man who’s out for bloody revenge after the woman he loves (Tara Sutaria) knuckles under to her crooked politician dad, who disapproves of their relationship. Cue a whole bunch of explosions, bombastic music, clichés that were stale in the 1980s, and precious little humor to cut everything with. Shetty is a movie star’s son making his acting debut, and he’s a one-note presence in the lead role. This is a Hindi-language remake of a Telugu hit from a few years back. With India making so many films, you’d think they’d find something better to export to our shores. Also with Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra, and Sumit Gulati.

True to the Game 3 (R) The last of the trilogy has the protagonist (Erica Peeples) making a treacherous journey to inform her loved ones of her future plans. Also with Malik Barnhardt, Omar Gooding, Starletta DuPois, Iyana Hailey, Jeremy Meeks, Darius McCrary, and Columbus Short.

Twas the Night (PG-13) This comedy stars David S. Perez and Nicole Pringle as an engaged couple who try to hide an unconscious Santa from their visiting in-laws. Also with Paul Van Scott, Lisa Panagopoulos, Cynthia D. Perry, James Lee Fronck, and Abel Rosario.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) The series continues to be a useful odd entry in the world of superhero comic adaptations. Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock, San Francisco reporter with an alien symbiote inside him that eats people. When an imprisoned serial killer (Woody Harrelson) bites his hand, the being reproduces itself inside him, allowing him to massacre everyone who attends his execution. Andy Serkis takes over as director and has a tough time balancing between the action and the elements of dark humor, as the protagonist tries to keep the murderous thing inside him from coming out. There’s a funny interlude when Venom separates from Eddie, hits a costume party, and finds kinship among the out-and-proud gays there. The script also has a firmer grasp on the fact that Eddie is an idiot and a bad journalist. If only the series could find greater consistency in the non-Venom parts of these movies, they’d be awesome. Also with Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Stephen Graham, Reid Scott, and Peggy Lu.

Wolf (R) Better if you take it as a metaphor. George MacKay plays a teen who believes himself to be a wolf trapped in human form, so his parents send him to a rehab clinic for kids with species dysphoria that’s run by an evil doctor (Paddy Considine). The doctor is the best part of the movie, because he’s clever enough to fake compassion in front of his patients’ parents while treating them sadistically behind closed doors. There have been other movies about gay conversion therapy that were too tame, but this one uses a different disorder to paint it as a waking nightmare. That said, writer-director Nathalie Biancheri doesn’t acknowledge the ridiculous comedy in her premise, and the romantic subplot with a girl who thinks she’s a cat (Lily-Rose Depp) is flat. This movie teaches us that telling kids to stay in the body they were born in is treating them like animals. Also with Fionn O’Shea, Lola Petticrew, Karise Yansen, Darragh Shannon, Terry Notary, and Eileen Walsh.

DALLAS EXCLUSIVES

Castle Falls (NR) Dolph Lundgren directs and stars in this thriller about various parties seeking to recover $3 million in cash from an abandoned hospital that’s set for demolition. Also with Scott Adkins, Kim DeLonghi, Kevin Wayne, Dave Halls, and Scott Hunter.

Deadlock (R) This thriller stars Bruce Willis as an ex-military officer who is caught up when a group of rogue soldiers take control of a power plant. Also with Patrick Muldoon, Matthew Marsden, Michael DeVorzon, Kelcey Rose, Ava Paloma, and Jamal Trulove.

The Hand of God (R) The latest film by Paolo Sorrentino (The Great Beauty) stars Filippo Scotti as a teenager growing up in Naples in 1986, when the world’s greatest soccer player signs on with his team. Also with Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Marlon Joubert, Luisa Ranieri, Renato Carpentieri, Massimiliano Gallo, Betty Pedrazzi, and Ciro Capano.

Not to Forget (NR) Tate Dewey stars in this comedy as a con artist who is forced to take care of his wealthy grandmother (Karen Grassle). Also with Louis Gossett Jr., Tatum O’Neal, Olympia Dukakis, George Chakiris, and the late Cloris Leachman.

Red Stone (NR) Fort Worth’s Derek Presley (Whitetail) directs this thriller about a hit man (Neal McDonough) who questions his career choice while hunting down a teenage witness. Also with Michael Cudlitz, Dominic Scott Kay, Mike Dopud, Alexandria DeBerry, Jason Douglas, and Billy Blair.