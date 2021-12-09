Thursday, December 9

At 5pm, head to the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-1933) for its monthly interactive event Second Thursday at the Carter: Local & Legendary, where you can “connect with art through cocktails, conversations, and creativity.” At this month’s event, you will learn about Fort Worth siblings Scott and Stuart Gentling, whose retrospective Imagined Realism is on display thru Sun, Jan 9. After enjoying drinks and live music, you will be creating your own watercolor painting and then learning about the Gentlings’ art. This event is free to attend, but you’ll need to RSVP at CarterMuseum.org.

Friday, December 10

Did you know that Fort Worth now has a professional lacrosse team? You’re welcome. Join the newly founded Panther City Lacrosse Club (@PantherCityLAX, 833-467-2529) for its inaugural home opener against the Vancouver Warriors at 7:30pm at Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, 817-402-9000). Tickets are $40, and $5 from each ticket will be donated to Denton Lacrosse (@DentonLacrosse, 469-964-8696), a nonprofit club supporting adult and youth teams and clinics in Denton County. For tickets and more info, visit PantherCityLAX.com.

Saturday, December 11

At 8pm, A Drag Queen Christmas: The Naughty Tour will be at the Music Hall at Fair Park (909 1st Av, Dallas, 214-565-1116). Hosted by Trinity the Tuck and Monet X Change, this national touring troupe includes contestants from reality TV, including Alyssa Edwards, Heidi N Closet, Kylie Sonique Love, Shea Couleé (pictured), Brooke Lynn Hytes, Crystal Methyd, and more. Tickets are $36-$155 at Ticketmaster.com. For more information about the tour, visit DragFans.com.

Sunday, December 12

Putting on productions of Handel’s Messiah — and standing up during the “Hallelujah” number — has been a long-standing Christmas tradition at churches of all denominations throughout the years. At 7pm, the Chancel Choir & Orchestra continues the spirit at Arlington Heights United Methodist Church (4200 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-737-3161). More than 80 musicians will be participating. This event is free to attend. For updates, follow Facebook.com/AHUMC.

Monday, December 13

Today thru 9am-5pm Thu, Dec 16; 9am-9pm Fri-Sat, Dec 17-18; and 1pm-9pm Sun, Dec 19, support local artists by doing some holiday shopping at Art Shop for the Holidays at Arts Fort Worth (1300 Gendy St, 817-738-1938). Unique items, including art, artisan jewelry, handcrafted gifts, prints, and more, are restocked daily so that each shopping trip will be an artistic adventure! For more information, visit Facebook.com/ArtsFortWorth.

Tuesday, December 14

The Reid Cabaret Theatre at Casa Manana (3101 W Lancaster Av, 817-332-2272) has been doing a Nashville Christmas this holiday season, featuring the music of country legends like Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, and more — performed by Texas’ Black Burrow and actress/singer Mary Matison — interwoven with Christmas tales and more. The final performances are tonight thru 7:30pm Thu, Dec 18; 9:30pm Fri, Dec 17; and 7:30pm Sat, Dec 18. Tickets start at $75 at CasaManana.org.

Wednesday, December 15

At 5pm, treat yourself to a five-course meal at the Sleigh the Holidays Beer Dinner with Samuel Adams Brewery at the Social House (840 Currie St, 817-820-1510). Each course will be paired with a different beer. Tickets are $60 per person. Call for reservations.