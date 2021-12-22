What can I say? After watching the live-action Jim Carrey film How the Grinch Stole Christmas over the weekend and listening to the audio of the complete 1966 broadcast of said story narrated by Boris Karloff on KNON’s Reckless Rock Radio on Sunday night, I’m in a Dr. Seuss sort of mood. If you choose to stay home this New Year’s Eve, we don’t blame you. Every Who in Whoville will be out on the streets, so please be careful (#DontDrinkandDrive). For those ready to get out there and celebrate, there are options all across North Texas. Here are just a few.

ARLINGTON

Mavericks Bar & Grill

601 E Main, 817-548-1442

SAT 1/1: New Year’s Metal Bash featuring Pigweed with Chaotic Justice, Drop Dead Damnit, Edge Of Insanity, Lonestar Conspiracy, and Mind Dissension.

COLLEYVILLE

The Londoner Pub

5120 State Hwy 121, 817-684-8810

FRI 12/31: NYE at The Londoner Colleyville with happy hour all day, half-price appetizers after 9pm, special, giveaways, live music by Lindsey Kale Band from 8:30pm to 1am, and a champagne toast at midnight. More info at TheLondonerColleyville.com.

THE COLONY

Lava Cantina

5805 Grandscape Blvd, 214-618-6893

FRI 12/31: NYE Celebration with Infinite Journey – The Music of Journey with special guest DJ. Tickets are $25 on Eventbrite.com or LavaCantina.com. Includes champagne toast at midnight. VIP options are also available.

DALLAS

Reno’s Chop Shop

210 N Crowdus St

FRI 12/31: NYE Party & Angie’s Birthday Roast featuring Post Mortem with Arkhon, Insufferable Sorcery, KTCM, and Metonic. Tickets are $15 at doors. Includes free champagne toast at midnight.

Three Links

2704 Elm St, 214-484-6011

FRI 12/31: NYE featuring Rosegarden Funeral Garden with FIT and Paper Saints. Tickets are $20 at doors or at ThreeLinksDeepEllum.com. Door 8pm.

Trees Dallas

2709 Elm St, 214-741-1122

FRI 12/31: NYE featuring ISHI. All ages show. Doors 8pm, show starts 9pm. Tickets are $20 at doors or at TreesDallas.com.

FORT WORTH

Billy Bob’s Texas

2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117

FRI 12/31 @ 6PM: Lonestar Murder Mystery Dinner performance of A Cold Hearted Christmas. Tickets are $99 per person at LonestarMurderMysteries.com. FRI 12/31 @ 10PM: NYE with Tracey Lawrence. Ages 18 and up. Tickets are $51-$81 reserved / $26 GA at BillyBobsTexas.com.

Lola’s Trailerpark

2735 W 5th St, 817-759-9100

FRI 12/31: NYE with Erick Willis and special guest. Doors 8pm, show 9pm. Tickets are $15 presale, $20 day of show at ErickWillis.com.

Main at Southside

1002 S Main St, 682-707-7774

FRE 12/31: NYE featuring Uncle Toasty with BruceMagnus, Heavy Daze, The Infamists, Maestro Maya, and No Place Like Home. Tickets are $7 at doors or on Prekindle.com or MASFW.com.

The Post at River East

2925 Race St, 817-945-8890

FRI 12/31: NYE with Squeezebox Bandits and Matt Hillyer. Tables must be purchased in advance and will not be sold at the door. All ages welcome. All tickets include a complimentary champagne toast and black-eyed peas at midnight. Tickets are $25-$120 on Eventbrite.com or ThePostAtRiverEast.com

The Ridglea

6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-9500

FRI 12/31 (theater): Ridglea Metal Fest featuring Element Eighty with Lockjaw and Within Chaos. Tickets are $20-$35 on Eventbrite.com. FRI 12/31 (lounge): NYE featuring The Fabulous Freak Brothers with Asphalt, Dank, Raw Power, and Sedated. Tickets are $20 at doors or $15 in advance at Stubwire.com. (More info at TheRidglea.com.)

Scat Jazz Lounge

111 W 4th St, 817-870-9100

FRI 12/31: NYE Party with Red Young & His Hot Horns featuring Red on Hammond Organ and Vocals, John Bryant on drums and the horns, Tickets are $600 per table at RedYoung.com and include admission, party favors, finger foods, and a champagne toast at midnight for four people. Doors at 8pm, show starts at 9pm. More info at ScatJazzLounge.com.

Tulips FTW

112 St Louis Av, 817-367-9798

FRI 12/31: NYE with White Denim and the Ottoman Turks. Doors open at 9pm, show starts at 10pm. Tickets are $30-$125 at Prekindle.com or TulipsFTW.com.

HALTOM CITY

The Haltom Theater

5601 E Belknap St, 817-677-8243

SAT 1/1: New Years F#*kery Freakshow Party featuring Vivid & Vulgar with 100 Proof Hatred, Dank, MileZero, and TowerHigh. Doors open at 6pm, show starts at 8pm. Tickets are $10 at doors. More info at HaltomTheater.com.

MANSFIELD

Fat Daddy’s

781 W Debbie Ln, 817-453-0188

FRI 12/31 (main stage): New Years Rockin’ Eve featuring Metal Shop playing the best of 80’s rock. Table for 2 is $50. Table for 4 is $100. Includes champagne and party favors. Tickets at Universe.com/FatDaddys-NYE. FRI 12/31 (patio): DJ Train Wreck spinning dance music on the patio every Fri/Sat 9:30pm-1:30am. More info at FatDaddysLive.com.

To submit your events, email Jennifer@fwweekly.com.