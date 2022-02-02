Whether celebrating Singles Awareness Day, gathering the gals for a Galentine’s gathering, or buying into the sentimentality of a traditional Valentine’s Day dinner, it’s time to plot things out. Here are eight ideas to get you started.

1.) If anyone loves me, they will send tacos to the Weekly offices — specifically, a heart-shaped box of tacos like the one pictured from Fort Worth food truck Los 3 Karnales (@Los3KarnalesFW, 817-229-1990). For only $12, you can send me (or someone else you love) six tacos and a horchata or lemonade. As quantities are limited, you should pre-order immediately. You wouldn’t want to disappoint me, now, would you?

2.) From 7pm to 9pm Sun, Feb 9, join Grand Cru Wine Bar (1257 W Magnolia Av, 817-923-1717) for a seated Wine & Bites Pairing. The event includes five wine tastings — beginning and ending with a bubbly variety — with hors d’oeuvres. For updates on pricing or wine and food selections, keep an eye on Facebook.com/GrandCruWineBar. In the meanwhile, save the date!

3.) On Fri-Tue, Feb 11-14, Riscky’s Steakhouse (120 E Exchange Av, 817-624-4800) offers its Texas Twosome Valentine’s Special. This complete dinner for two is $89.99 and includes an appetizer of calf fries with gravy, one 6-oz filet, one 18-oz bone-in ribeye, two side salads, two side dishes, and two glasses of house wine. This offer is valid for dine-in and to-go orders, although wine is not included when you make it to-go.

4.) From 2pm to 10pm Sat, Feb 12, head to Sledge Distilling (8210 Paluxy Hwy, Tolar, 817-888-8119) for the Bring Your Honey Hootenanny featuring live music — love songs for dancing — by Brandon Scott. Valentine’s-themed drinks and food by Weatherford food truck Tacos El Viejon (@TacosElViejonTX) are available for purchase. There is no cost to attend.

5.) If you’ve been, Valentine’s is the perfect excuse for dinner theater. From 7pm to 10pm on Sat, Feb 12, national troupe Keith & Margo presents Murder in Sundance Square, an immersive mystery dinner theatre experience at Aloft Hotel (334 W 3rd St, 817-885-7999). The plot is basically a police procedural drama, but they’ve got jokes. “Enjoy an evening of delicious cuisine and despicable crime as you help solve a triple homicide, but don’t be surprised if you find yourself at the business end of a comically snarky third-degree interrogation by our hilarious Homicide Detective, ostensibly from the Fort Worth Police Department.” Tickets are $62.95 per person and include an hors d’oeuvre reception, a three-course dinner with your entree of choice, soft drinks (cash bar available), gratuities, and the live-action show happening all around you. For details and tickets, visit MurderMysteryTexas.com.

6.) How does love taste? At $300 per couple, it had better taste delicious. This amount is the ticket price for the Fifth Annual Taste the Love Valentine’s Dinner and Fundraiser at Taste Project (1200 S Main St, 682-233-1255) at 6pm Sat, Feb 12. All sales benefit Taste Project’s efforts in feeding, educating, and serving the community, plus operating Taste Community Restaurant, so it’s worth every dollar. Reserve your table in advance on EventBrite.com. For more information, visit TasteProject.org.

7.) For ladies on a budget, Taste Project also has a pay-what-you-can Galentine’s Day Brunch. From 10am to 2pm Sun, Feb 13, gather your girlfriends for a day of “ladies celebrating ladies” and pay what you can afford, pay what you would typically pay, or pay what you would typically pay plus a little extra to help the community. Reserve a table now at TasteProject.org.

8.) Let’s talk about your heart, literally. With the arrival of February, it is now the 57th Annual American Heart Month. According to the American Heart Association, stroke and cardiovascular disease are among the leading causes of death in our country. Along with checking out healthier dining choices as advocated by the Blue Zones Project or buying a year’s supply of oatmeal to fight off the “bad” cholesterol, you can also be proactive with your heart health by doing preventative health screenings. Companies like Life Line Screenings offer packages that include several types of tests. June Peterson, who represents Life Line, let us know that the current special for February is five screenings for $149: “Screenings can provide peace of mind or early detection!” Call 1-833-636-1757 for more information.