1.) In light of recent world events, let’s talk Russian vodka. Those on a quest to boycott it might be finding out that not very much vodka actually comes from the former U.S.S.R. Another tact might be to put your support (translation: dollars) behind a Ukrainian brand like Kruto Vodka. Not only is Kruto based right here in North Texas (13644 Neutron Rd, Dallas, @KrutoVodkaUSA), but its facilities in the Ukraine are still operational and support about 200 employees. To find a retail location that stocks the spirits, go to KrutoVodka.com/Stores.

2.) Wednesday, Mar 9, is National Meatball Day. In celebration, Sfereco in Flower Mound (4120 River Walk Dr, 469-993-1201) and Lewisville (233 W Church St, 469-312-3009) are offering their traditional meatballs for $1 each, plus $5 specialty cocktails, all day Wed, Mar 9. This American-Italian restaurant serving “comfort food with a Spaghetti-Western flair” is known for its boldly flavored meatballs, so if you want to balk at tradition and try something different, the entire menu will also be available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery thru the usual third-party apps.

3.) Are you ready for spring? The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is! From 6:30pm to 8:30pm Fri, you are invited to After Hours in the Garden at the Leonard Courtyard/Fuller Garden, the flower-filled patio at the entrance of the botanic gardens (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, 817-463-4160). Bring a blanket to lounge on, enjoy one beer, one glass of wine, or one cocktail (or nonalcoholic beverage), and some light bites at dusk while listening to folk singer-songwriter Joseph Neville. (No coolers or outside food will be allowed. Additional drinks and boxed meal options will be available for purchase.) Tickets are $25 at FWBG.org.

4.) As Girl Scout Cookie season comes to a close, you might be asking yourself, “Self, what should I drink with these things?” Hooligan’s (310 E Abram St, Ste 150, Arlington, 817-274-1232) has the answers. At 7pm-9pm Sat, head to the Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Tasting and try five different cookies (Adventurefuls, Caramel Delites, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, and Shortbread) with five different beers: Dogfish Head 120 Minute IPA, Founders Backwoods Bastard, Prairie Artisan Ales Weekend, Oskar Blues Barrel-Aged Ten Fidy, and St. Arnold Bishop’s Barrel No. 16. For a “proper experience,” there will be a live speaker to guide you through the tasting. Tickets are $39.99 on EventBrite.com.

5.) On Tuesday from 5pm to 6pm, Watauga Public Library (7109 Whitley Rd, Watauga, 817-514-5864) hosts a free chocolate tasting. People ages 18 and up will learn about chocolate from different companies and countries through sight, smell, sound, taste, and touch. There is no cost to attend, but calling to RSVP is requested at 817-514-5865.

6.) On Wed, Mar 16, at 7pm, head to Ten:One Artisan Cheese (515 S Locust St, Denton, 940-320-5639) for Gymnastic Tasting. What makes this wine tasting “gymnastic”? Says host Brook Ray of Drink and Know Stuff, “Gymnastics is a metaphor for challenging and stretching our tasting ability.” Alrighty then. “When you hear people talk about tasting wine, you will hear descriptions thrown around like tobacco, pear, quince, lilac, barnyard, or cigar box, but when was the last time you thoughtfully smelled any of these things or, when applicable, tasted them?” At this tasting, you will smell and taste some of the actual objects above, taste wine with those attributes, then compare and discuss. If you’d like to nibble on a cheese board during the event, call and reserve/purchase one from Ten:One Artisan Cheese. Event tickets (covering the wine only) are $25 at DrinkandKnowStuff.com.

7.) I like to keep it local. Here at the Weekly, we all do. But sometimes an ad gets your attention, and the next thing you know, a PatCaken is at your doorstep from God knows where. Because it’s $99, I did not actually click “buy,” but maybe you will. From GoldBelly.com, you can purchase The St. PatCaken just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. This thing of beauty is whiskey pecan pie, Bailey’s cheesecake, and Guinness green velvet cake layered together with salted caramel frosting. Hmm. Maybe I can expense one. Bob? Anthony? To check it out, go to GoldBelly.com and search for “The St. PatCaken.”

8.) Are you into Formula 1 racing? So is Black Bonnet BBQ (BlakBonnetBBQ@gmail.com, 817-513-2580). From 9am to 11am Sat, Mar 19, Black Bonnet hosts Come Through for BBQ at Firehouse Gastro Park (321 W Main St, Grand Prairie, 469-909-4111) in celebration of F1 opening weekend. Watch the qualifying session on a projection screen at 10am. Belgian brisket waffles, breakfast meat pies, smoked Scotch eggs, cocktails, coffee, and more will be available for purchase. Anyone wearing F1 gear will get 10% off their purchases. #StartYourEngines