A quick Google search reveals that “Cinco de Mayo” is Spanish for the “Fifth of May” and is celebrated in parts of Mexico and the United States in commemoration of Mexico’s victory over the French in 1862’s Battle of Puebla, but in North Texas, it is generally celebrated as an excuse to drink. To that end, here are some places to check out soon.

1.) State Fair Records’ Squeezebox Bandits are no strangers to the Weekly and our readers, who voted them the winner of the Best Texas Music category in our 2019 Music Awards. See them play some “honkytonk country with a Tex-Mex flavor” at 9pm Thu, May 5, on the Honky Tonk Stage at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, 817-624-7117). Beforehand, grab some beers and some grub at the in-house Honky Tonk Kitchen when doors open at 6pm. Tickets are $12 at BillyBobsTexas.com.

2.) In celebration of its new music school in Granbury, Sparks Music Center (@SparksMusicCenterLLC) is hosting a Cinco de Mayo Party at Christina’s Fine Mexican Restaurant in Flower Mound (6424 Cross Timbers Rd, Ste 1700, 817-430-3669) 5pm-8pm Thu, May 5, featuring Chris Acosta of Sweet Sexy Sugar (@SweetSexySugarBand) and Temple of Boom (@Boom9467). Like every #ThirstyThursday, Christina’s is serving 20-ounce house margaritas for $7, and, for one dollar more, you can make it a swirl. There is no cost to attend.

3.) Osadia Margaritas are $4.99 all day long 11am-10pm Thu, May 5, at Primo’s MC Kitchen & Lounge (4120 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, 469-451-5019). Live music by Mariachis will provide the soundscape on the patio all evening. Daily specials are always available from open to close.

4.) If you haven’t been to The Colony lately (or ever), next week is the time. Lava Cantina (5805 Grandscape Blvd, 214-618-6893) hosts Cinceaux de Mayeaux with hip-hop legends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at 7pm Thu, May 5, with special guests The BarnYartists. Doors open at 5:30pm. Tickets are $20-125 on EventBrite.com. For a current food and drink menu, visit LavaCantina.com.

5.) All three full-service locations of Riscky’s Barbecue, including the Stockyards (140 E Exchange Av, 817-626-7777), Sundance Square (300 Main St, 817-877-3306), and West Side (6701 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-989-1800), are celebrating Cinco de Mayo with discount food and drinks. Brisket tacos are $5 (regularly $11.99) and include two flour tortillas full of chopped prime brisket and deep-fried onion strings and are topped with cilantro and a drizzle of Ranch’n Sauce. Schooner house margaritas are also $5 (regularly $8.99) and come frozen or on the rocks. The food special is also available at the original Riscky’s BBQ & Deli location (2314 Azle Av, 817-624-8662), in Benbrook (9000 Benbrook Blvd, 817-249-3320), and NRH (8100 Blvd 26, 817-581-7696). Each location’s closing time varies, so check out Risckys.com for store hours. There will also be gift card giveaways. For details, visit Facebook.com/Risckys.

6.) Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, 817-367-9798) always has great deals on draft beer, cocktails, tallboys, and wells, so I’m sure that will be the case Thu, May 5, for Cinco de Mayo. Carlos and Leo Saenz, brothers who have been playing their “old school for the nu skool” music together in Fort Worth since their high school days at Northside and Trimble Tech in the ’70s, will be doing two sets with their band Latin Express at 8:30pm and 11:30pm. Tickets are $5.50 in advance on Prekindle.com or $10 at doors. Tables are also available for $15-45 in advance.

7.) At the local outdoor flea market/festival site Traders Village (2602 Mayfield Rd, Grand Prairie, 972-647-2331), you can celebrate with the whole family at its annual Cinco de Mayo Festival, featuring live music 9am-8pm Sun. Admission is free, and parking is only $5. Rides are $13.99 for an all-day-ride wristband. For food options, try a (giant) Machete Taco or some chilaquiles (pictured) with chorizo or al pastor, red or green chile sauce, sour cream, and onions.

8.) Finally, the annual Fort Worth Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl is happening 2pm-10pm Sat, May 7. From 2pm to 5pm, check-in is at Texas Republic (945 Foch St, 817-887-9797), and then 5pm-10pm, the crawl will take you to 10-plus bars with the exact locations announced the week of the event. Costumes are encouraged — with props but not weapons — and there’s a costume contest at the After Party 10pm-12am at Playground Bar (3009 Morton St, 817-386-4996). Tickets are $20-30 on EventBrite.com and include VIP entrance and exclusive drink specials at all participating venues, a bar-crawl map, a T-shirt, a refillable stadium cup, and one complimentary drink.