The road goes on forever and the party never ends for Texas troubadour Robert Earle Keen. See him on the final night of the PBR World Finals Concert Series Sat. Image courtesy Facebook

ARLINGTON

 

Arlington Music Hall (224 N Center, 817-226-4400, ArlingtonMusicHall.net) – SUN 5/22: Wright My Wrongs. THU 5/26: The Isaacs. FRI 5/27: T Graham Brown.  SAT 5/28: Nina Live! With Special Guest: Mr. Luke Mejares.

 

Growl / Division Brewing (509 Abrams St, 682-252-7639, Facebook.com/GrowlGetsLoud) – FRI 5/20: A Slight Breeze, Big Brown Bear, Mutha Falcon, Posival. SAT 5/21: Continuous Vaudeville (album release party). FRI 5/27: Lotus Sutra, Pathos & Logos, Realm Drifter, Temptress, Transit Method.

 

Mavericks Bar & Grill (601 E Main, 817-548-1442, MavericksBarAndGrill.com) – SAT 5/21: Black Sheep Band, Chaotic Justice, Drop Dead Damnit, Fall Of The Maiar, Kranc, Up For Corruption. SAT 5/28: 50 Thick, Jeff Burns, Kendra Remedios.

 

CLEBURNE

 

Songbird Live (210 E Henderson St, 682-248-8424, SongbirdLive.com) – SAT 5/21: Sara Hickman. FRI 6/3: Johnny Cooper. SAT 6/11: September Moon.SAT 7/9: Forever Mac. FRI 7/15: Austin Michael. THU 7/21: Tanner Sparks & Friends.

 

THE COLONY

 

Lava Cantina (5805 Grandscape Blvd, 214-618-6893, LavaCantina.com) – TUESDAYS: Phat Tuesdays Live Band Karaoke. THU 5/19: The Dirty Shirts. FRI 5/20: Infinite Journey. SAT 5/21: Champaigne Yacht Club. WED 5/25: Dokken with George Lynch. THU 5/26: Albert Castiglia, Mike Zito. FRI 5/27: Back in Black. SAT 5/28: Petty Theft.

 

DALLAS

 

Amplified Live (10261 Technology Blvd E, 214-350-1904, Amplified-Live.com) – WED 5/18: Davey Suicide (outside);  The Convalescence, Necronomicon (inside). THU 5/19: Rivers of Nihil. FRI 5/20: The Pineapple Thief (outside); HR (from Bad Brains) Full Reggae Set (inside). SAT 5/21: Hypocrisy. SUN 5/22: DOWN. TUE 5/24: Max & Iggor Cavalera. WED 5/25: Malevolent Creation, Narcotic Wasteland.  FRI 5/27: Kilfer. SAT 5/28: Pop Punk Prom: A Nite to Remember! by Van Full of Nuns. SAT 5/28: Austin Meade.

 

Granada Theater (3524 Greenville Av, 214-824-9933, GranadaTheater.com) – FRI 5/20: Crueligans. SAT 5/21: Troublemakers. MON 5/23: Helado Negro. FRI 5/27: Yngwie Malmsteen.

 

DEEP ELLUM

 

Three Links (2704 Elm St, 214-484-6011, ThreeLinksDeepEllum.com) – WEDNESDAYS: Jam Session w/RC Williams. FRI 5/20: The Slackers, We Are the Union, Kill Lincoln. SAT 5/21: Punk Rock Karaoke. SUN: Three Links Garage Sale w/DJ Charlie Park (a.k.a. C.D.P.). WED 5/25: Carpool, Lost At Sea. THU 5/26: Cam Cole. FRI 5/27: Joshua Dylan Balis (album release). SAT 5/28: Funk’s Not Dead. MON 5/30: LoFi Fury.

 

Trees Dallas (2709 Elm St, 214-741-1122, TreesDallas.com) – FRI 5/19 to SUN 5/22: Elm Street Tattoo Festival. TUE 5/24: The Veer Union. THU 5/26: Alexisonfire. SAT 5/28: All Bad Bunny Everything. TUE 5/31: King Klick.

 

EULESS

 

Rob’s Billiard’s (13830 Trinity Blvd, 817-355-1234, Facebook.com/MidcityMusicNMore) –

FRI 5/20: Marshall. SAT 5/21: Submit to the Pit. SAT 5/28: Rock Out With Your Big Rob Out (benefit) featuring Creeper with Benevolence, FOM, Ribcage, Siege Hammer, TowerHigh, Bobbywood (MC).

 

FORT WORTH

 

Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117, BillyBobsTexas.com) –

FRI 5/19: Jake Owen. SAT 5/20: Jimmie Allen. WED 5/25: Zach Bryan. FRI 5/27: The Cleverlys. FRI 5/27: Neal McCoy. SAT 5/28: Chris Cagle. SUN 5/29: Luis R. Conriquez. FRI 6/3: Ian Munsick.

 

Main at Southside (1002 S Main St, 682-707-7774, MASSFW.com) – SUNDAYS: Fort Songwriters Song Swap. THU 5/18: The Unlikely Candidates (record release party). FRI 5/19: Jacob Furr, Keegan McInroe, Matt Tedder, SAT 5/21: Black M.A.S.S. 1984. WED 5/25: Andrew, Dear Sings Songs For You. THU 5/26: Dreamy Nights. FRI 5/27: Cactus Flowers, Celestial L’amour, Megan Elaine, Kelsi Kee, Quinn the Brain. SAT 5/28: Tim Cappello (The Lost Boys, Tina Turner), w/Cotinga, DJ GoKart Mozart, DJ To Be Named Later. SUN 5/29: School of Rock FW, Spring 2022 Season Showcase.

 

The Post at River East (2925 Race St, 817-945-8890, ThePostAtRiverEast.com) – THURSDAYS: Jacob Furrsdays. THU 5/19: Caroline Spence. FRI 5/20: Left Arm Tan (record release show). SAT 5/21: Bill Hearne (matinee), Pat Byrne w/Keegan McInroe & Mila Rae (evening). SUN 5/22: Ryan Culwell. FRI 5/27: Ben Danaher.

 

The Ridglea (6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-9500, TheRidglea.com) – FRI 5/20: FOUND8TION, Hyperbolic, King Honey Bee (lounge); Softspoken, Avanti (room). SAT 5/21: Isaac Sloane & The Sound Brigade, Radio Wore, The Dirty Shirts (room); Los Bastardos Presents: The Rocky Horror Picture Show (theater). FRI 5/27: GLUESTICK, Blood Sugar, Ghost Republic, KUDU (lounge). SAT 5/28: 11una, KunTry Dawg, Lil Luv Ranger, Luh Berg, RNA of Young Reaper Ent (theater); The Chems, Looma, Vanastro, Isaac Sloane & The Sound Brigade, Xavier Bernazard (lounge).

 

Scat Jazz Lounge (111 W 4th St, 817-870-9100, ScatJazzLounge.com) –

SUNDAYS: Black Dog Jam. THU 5/19: Pete Clagett. FRI 5/20: Ricki Derek & The Vegas Six. SAT 5/21: Quamon Fowler. THU 5/26: Paul Metzger and Friends. FRI 5/27: Chris Milyo Quintet. SAT 5/28: Tatiana “LadyMay” Mayfield.

 

Tulips FTW (112 St Louis Av, 817-367-9798, TulipsFTW.com) – FRI  5/20: Bleach USA (video premiere) w/Clear Acid, Urn, Washout. SAT 5/21: RA w/ September Mourning, Above Snakes. WED 5/25: LGBTQ Here To Stay (benefit show). THU 5/26: Vundabar, Runner. FRI 5/27: Shannon & The Clams, Primo Danger. SAT 5/28: Slaughter Beach, Dog. SUN 5/29: BabyJake, Dante Elephante,

 

Will Rogers Memorial Center (3401 W Lancaster Av, 817-392-7469, Ticketmaster.com) – PBR World Finals Concert Series: THU 5/19 Travis Tritt, FRI 5/20 LeAnn Rimes, SAT 5/21 Robert Earle Keene.

 

HALTOM CITY

 

The Haltom Theater (5601 E Belknap St, 817-677-8243, HaltomTheater.com) – FRI 5/20: Asphyxiation Infecta, Labellist, Transcendent Reticulum, Trinitite, Tyrannical Deception. MON 5/23: Big Hoodoo, Lyte, Scum, DJ Clay. WED 5/24: Out4Revenge. THU 5/26: The Move Thursdays. SUN 5/29: 93 And Alive presents The Big Wavy Tour. MON 5/30: The Mentors, American Shit Storm, Hillbilly Orchestra, TowerHigh. FRI 6/10: Alfonte Cooks Memorial Show. FRI 6/17: The Argonaut, Demonseed, Cesspool Of Corruption, Comorbidity, RS. MON 6/20: The Breathing Process. Reaping Asmodeia, The Behest of Serpents. SAT 6/25: Brutal Thrash Takeover. SAT 7/2: Sounds of the Underground. SUN 7/17: Twisted Insane.

 

MANSFIELD

 

Fat Daddy’s (781 W Debbie Ln, 817-453-0188, FatDaddysLive.com) MONDAYS: Free World Poker Night. THU 5/19: King George. FRI 5/20: Le Freak, DJ Train Wreck, Le Freak. SAT 5/21: That 70’s Band, DJ Train Wreck. THU 5/26: Basket Case. FRI 5/27: Gunpowder & Lead, Carried Away. SAT 5/28: Parrot Head Party w/Buffett Beach. THU 6/2: Lone Star Bike Night w/ Forever Hendrix. FRI 6/3: Chasing Rent. SAT 6/4: Appetite For GN’R, Poisoness. THU 6/9: In Halen. FRI 6/10: Grand Illusion. THU 6/16: Penny & The Flamethrowers. FRI 6/17: Aaron Copeland’s Birthday Bash. SAT 6/18: Incognito All Stars. THU 6/23: Keith Mitchell Band. FRI 6/24: Metal Shop. SAT 6/25: Back in Time, Briefcase Blues. THU 6/30: Texas Flood. SAT 7/16: Andrew Sevener.

 

OAK CLIFF

 

The Kessler (1230 W Davis St, 214-272-8346, TheKessler.org) – THU 5/19: Seth Walker (album release), Bonnie Bishop. SAT 5/21: Carrie Rodriguez, Gaby Moreno. SUN 5/22: Spring on The Green: Jake Quillin. TUE 5/24: Kathleen Edwards, John Paul White. THU 5/26: Morgan James. FRI 5/27: The Peterson Brothers, Latasha Lee. SAT 5/28: Raul Malo, Sunny Sweeney. THU 6/2: Cas Haley, Daphne Willis. FRI 6/3: TEN HANDS, Jess Garland. THU 6/9:

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Cedric Burnside. SAT 6/11: Michael Martin Murphey featuring Ryan Murphey. FRI 6/17: Jimmie Vaughan. SAT 6/18: Joshua Ray Walker, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers. THU 6/23: Kishi Bashi: 151A 10th Anniversary Tour. SAT 7/30: Ian Moore (full band).

