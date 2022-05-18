ARLINGTON

Arlington Music Hall (224 N Center, 817-226-4400, ArlingtonMusicHall.net) – SUN 5/22: Wright My Wrongs. THU 5/26: The Isaacs. FRI 5/27: T Graham Brown. SAT 5/28: Nina Live! With Special Guest: Mr. Luke Mejares.

Growl / Division Brewing (509 Abrams St, 682-252-7639, Facebook.com/GrowlGetsLoud) – FRI 5/20: A Slight Breeze, Big Brown Bear, Mutha Falcon, Posival. SAT 5/21: Continuous Vaudeville (album release party). FRI 5/27: Lotus Sutra, Pathos & Logos, Realm Drifter, Temptress, Transit Method.

Mavericks Bar & Grill (601 E Main, 817-548-1442, MavericksBarAndGrill.com) – SAT 5/21: Black Sheep Band, Chaotic Justice, Drop Dead Damnit, Fall Of The Maiar, Kranc, Up For Corruption. SAT 5/28: 50 Thick, Jeff Burns, Kendra Remedios.

CLEBURNE

Songbird Live (210 E Henderson St, 682-248-8424, SongbirdLive.com) – SAT 5/21: Sara Hickman. FRI 6/3: Johnny Cooper. SAT 6/11: September Moon.SAT 7/9: Forever Mac. FRI 7/15: Austin Michael. THU 7/21: Tanner Sparks & Friends.

THE COLONY

Lava Cantina (5805 Grandscape Blvd, 214-618-6893, LavaCantina.com) – TUESDAYS: Phat Tuesdays Live Band Karaoke. THU 5/19: The Dirty Shirts. FRI 5/20: Infinite Journey. SAT 5/21: Champaigne Yacht Club. WED 5/25: Dokken with George Lynch. THU 5/26: Albert Castiglia, Mike Zito. FRI 5/27: Back in Black. SAT 5/28: Petty Theft.

DALLAS

Amplified Live (10261 Technology Blvd E, 214-350-1904, Amplified-Live.com) – WED 5/18: Davey Suicide (outside); The Convalescence, Necronomicon (inside). THU 5/19: Rivers of Nihil. FRI 5/20: The Pineapple Thief (outside); HR (from Bad Brains) Full Reggae Set (inside). SAT 5/21: Hypocrisy. SUN 5/22: DOWN. TUE 5/24: Max & Iggor Cavalera. WED 5/25: Malevolent Creation, Narcotic Wasteland. FRI 5/27: Kilfer. SAT 5/28: Pop Punk Prom: A Nite to Remember! by Van Full of Nuns. SAT 5/28: Austin Meade.

Granada Theater (3524 Greenville Av, 214-824-9933, GranadaTheater.com) – FRI 5/20: Crueligans. SAT 5/21: Troublemakers. MON 5/23: Helado Negro. FRI 5/27: Yngwie Malmsteen.

DEEP ELLUM

Three Links (2704 Elm St, 214-484-6011, ThreeLinksDeepEllum.com) – WEDNESDAYS: Jam Session w/RC Williams. FRI 5/20: The Slackers, We Are the Union, Kill Lincoln. SAT 5/21: Punk Rock Karaoke. SUN: Three Links Garage Sale w/DJ Charlie Park (a.k.a. C.D.P.). WED 5/25: Carpool, Lost At Sea. THU 5/26: Cam Cole. FRI 5/27: Joshua Dylan Balis (album release). SAT 5/28: Funk’s Not Dead. MON 5/30: LoFi Fury.

Trees Dallas (2709 Elm St, 214-741-1122, TreesDallas.com) – FRI 5/19 to SUN 5/22: Elm Street Tattoo Festival. TUE 5/24: The Veer Union. THU 5/26: Alexisonfire. SAT 5/28: All Bad Bunny Everything. TUE 5/31: King Klick.

EULESS

Rob’s Billiard’s (13830 Trinity Blvd, 817-355-1234, Facebook.com/MidcityMusicNMore) –

FRI 5/20: Marshall. SAT 5/21: Submit to the Pit. SAT 5/28: Rock Out With Your Big Rob Out (benefit) featuring Creeper with Benevolence, FOM, Ribcage, Siege Hammer, TowerHigh, Bobbywood (MC).

FORT WORTH

Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117, BillyBobsTexas.com) –

FRI 5/19: Jake Owen. SAT 5/20: Jimmie Allen. WED 5/25: Zach Bryan. FRI 5/27: The Cleverlys. FRI 5/27: Neal McCoy. SAT 5/28: Chris Cagle. SUN 5/29: Luis R. Conriquez. FRI 6/3: Ian Munsick.

Main at Southside (1002 S Main St, 682-707-7774, MASSFW.com) – SUNDAYS: Fort Songwriters Song Swap. THU 5/18: The Unlikely Candidates (record release party). FRI 5/19: Jacob Furr, Keegan McInroe, Matt Tedder, SAT 5/21: Black M.A.S.S. 1984. WED 5/25: Andrew, Dear Sings Songs For You. THU 5/26: Dreamy Nights. FRI 5/27: Cactus Flowers, Celestial L’amour, Megan Elaine, Kelsi Kee, Quinn the Brain. SAT 5/28: Tim Cappello (The Lost Boys, Tina Turner), w/Cotinga, DJ GoKart Mozart, DJ To Be Named Later. SUN 5/29: School of Rock FW, Spring 2022 Season Showcase.

The Post at River East (2925 Race St, 817-945-8890, ThePostAtRiverEast.com) – THURSDAYS: Jacob Furrsdays. THU 5/19: Caroline Spence. FRI 5/20: Left Arm Tan (record release show). SAT 5/21: Bill Hearne (matinee), Pat Byrne w/Keegan McInroe & Mila Rae (evening). SUN 5/22: Ryan Culwell. FRI 5/27: Ben Danaher.

The Ridglea (6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-9500, TheRidglea.com) – FRI 5/20: FOUND8TION, Hyperbolic, King Honey Bee (lounge); Softspoken, Avanti (room). SAT 5/21: Isaac Sloane & The Sound Brigade, Radio Wore, The Dirty Shirts (room); Los Bastardos Presents: The Rocky Horror Picture Show (theater). FRI 5/27: GLUESTICK, Blood Sugar, Ghost Republic, KUDU (lounge). SAT 5/28: 11una, KunTry Dawg, Lil Luv Ranger, Luh Berg, RNA of Young Reaper Ent (theater); The Chems, Looma, Vanastro, Isaac Sloane & The Sound Brigade, Xavier Bernazard (lounge).

Scat Jazz Lounge (111 W 4th St, 817-870-9100, ScatJazzLounge.com) –

SUNDAYS: Black Dog Jam. THU 5/19: Pete Clagett. FRI 5/20: Ricki Derek & The Vegas Six. SAT 5/21: Quamon Fowler. THU 5/26: Paul Metzger and Friends. FRI 5/27: Chris Milyo Quintet. SAT 5/28: Tatiana “LadyMay” Mayfield.

Tulips FTW (112 St Louis Av, 817-367-9798, TulipsFTW.com) – FRI 5/20: Bleach USA (video premiere) w/Clear Acid, Urn, Washout. SAT 5/21: RA w/ September Mourning, Above Snakes. WED 5/25: LGBTQ Here To Stay (benefit show). THU 5/26: Vundabar, Runner. FRI 5/27: Shannon & The Clams, Primo Danger. SAT 5/28: Slaughter Beach, Dog. SUN 5/29: BabyJake, Dante Elephante,

Will Rogers Memorial Center (3401 W Lancaster Av, 817-392-7469, Ticketmaster.com) – PBR World Finals Concert Series: THU 5/19 Travis Tritt, FRI 5/20 LeAnn Rimes, SAT 5/21 Robert Earle Keene.

HALTOM CITY

The Haltom Theater (5601 E Belknap St, 817-677-8243, HaltomTheater.com) – FRI 5/20: Asphyxiation Infecta, Labellist, Transcendent Reticulum, Trinitite, Tyrannical Deception. MON 5/23: Big Hoodoo, Lyte, Scum, DJ Clay. WED 5/24: Out4Revenge. THU 5/26: The Move Thursdays. SUN 5/29: 93 And Alive presents The Big Wavy Tour. MON 5/30: The Mentors, American Shit Storm, Hillbilly Orchestra, TowerHigh. FRI 6/10: Alfonte Cooks Memorial Show. FRI 6/17: The Argonaut, Demonseed, Cesspool Of Corruption, Comorbidity, RS. MON 6/20: The Breathing Process. Reaping Asmodeia, The Behest of Serpents. SAT 6/25: Brutal Thrash Takeover. SAT 7/2: Sounds of the Underground. SUN 7/17: Twisted Insane.

MANSFIELD

Fat Daddy’s (781 W Debbie Ln, 817-453-0188, FatDaddysLive.com) – MONDAYS: Free World Poker Night. THU 5/19: King George. FRI 5/20: Le Freak, DJ Train Wreck, Le Freak. SAT 5/21: That 70’s Band, DJ Train Wreck. THU 5/26: Basket Case. FRI 5/27: Gunpowder & Lead, Carried Away. SAT 5/28: Parrot Head Party w/Buffett Beach. THU 6/2: Lone Star Bike Night w/ Forever Hendrix. FRI 6/3: Chasing Rent. SAT 6/4: Appetite For GN’R, Poisoness. THU 6/9: In Halen. FRI 6/10: Grand Illusion. THU 6/16: Penny & The Flamethrowers. FRI 6/17: Aaron Copeland’s Birthday Bash. SAT 6/18: Incognito All Stars. THU 6/23: Keith Mitchell Band. FRI 6/24: Metal Shop. SAT 6/25: Back in Time, Briefcase Blues. THU 6/30: Texas Flood. SAT 7/16: Andrew Sevener.

OAK CLIFF

The Kessler (1230 W Davis St, 214-272-8346, TheKessler.org) – THU 5/19: Seth Walker (album release), Bonnie Bishop. SAT 5/21: Carrie Rodriguez, Gaby Moreno. SUN 5/22: Spring on The Green: Jake Quillin. TUE 5/24: Kathleen Edwards, John Paul White. THU 5/26: Morgan James. FRI 5/27: The Peterson Brothers, Latasha Lee. SAT 5/28: Raul Malo, Sunny Sweeney. THU 6/2: Cas Haley, Daphne Willis. FRI 6/3: TEN HANDS, Jess Garland. THU 6/9:

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Cedric Burnside. SAT 6/11: Michael Martin Murphey featuring Ryan Murphey. FRI 6/17: Jimmie Vaughan. SAT 6/18: Joshua Ray Walker, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers. THU 6/23: Kishi Bashi: 151A 10th Anniversary Tour. SAT 7/30: Ian Moore (full band).