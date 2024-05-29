The month of June has five weekends. That’s a lot of live music! It’s a good thing we already covered some stellar shows in last week’s special Summertime 2024 issue. Find our local summer music preview coverage at FWWeekly.com. Here, we’ll drill down into some June concerts specifically.

A Few (More) June Shows

For starters, my husband’s all-time favorite metal band, Saxon, has chosen Grapevine for its North Texas stop while on tour. Hell, Fire & Chaos: The Best of British Rock & Metal featuring Saxon with Uriah Heep rolls into the Glass Cactus (1501 Gaylord Trl, Grapevine, @GlassCactusTexan) 7pm Fri. Tickets start at $50 at Tickets.GaylordTexan.com.

Like Riot Girls Fest below, we wrote about this next show last week, but it’s worth mentioning again. Singer-songwriter Keegan McInroe celebrates the release of his seventh studio album, Dusty Passports and Empty Beds, with a show at the beautiful Rose Chapel at Southside Preservation Hall (1519 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, 817-926-2800). The rootsy troubadour intends to perform all nine songs in order 8pm Fri. Tickets are $15.

Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-367-9798) is excited to let you know that they have Vision Video, a goth-pop group from Athens, Georgia, this Saturday. Tickets for Vision Video with Aurelio Voltaire and openers Missing and DJ Cam B are $25 at TulipsFTW.com. Doors open at 7pm, and the music starts at 8pm.

The Tejas Brothers are spending a lot of time out of town this summer (see: “Cross-Country Sounds” on FWWeekly.com). Catch them before they hit the road at the inaugural Flying Pig Festival in Downtown Mineral Wells (100 SE 13th Av, Mineral Wells, @MainStreetMineralWells76067) 6pm Fri, Jun 14. It’s been said that the historic Baker Hotel would make its comeback “when pigs fly,” and, well, the restoration is almost complete, so the city is launching a festival in its honor. For details on all the festivities and an update on who’s playing the second night (6pm Sat, Jun 15), keep an eye on FlyingPigFestival.com.

Riot grrrls and allies, Denton will be the place to be on Sat, Jun 22, when Andy’s Bar (122 N Locust St, Denton, 940-301-3535) puts on Riot Girls Fest. MZ Bossy, Ex-Regrets, Rosae, Side Chicks, and DJ Lady Ja-Roq will perform. Tickets are $10, and proceeds benefit the nonprofits Finn’s Place and DoGoodDenton.

With Independence Day falling on a Thursday, tons of events will happen the weekend before and after, plus all week long. We’re basically going to party from the last week of June thru the first week of July. For example, country tribute outfit Hazard County is playing at the Aledo Neighborhood 4th of July Party Sat, Jun 29. As of press time, a few details still need to be clarified. Follow the band at @HazardCountyMusic for updates. Also, be sure to pick us up on Wed, Jun 16, and Wed, Jul 3, for our special Fourth of July coverage.

The Local List

A couple local artists have a slew of giggings coming up, and you have no excuse not to catch them!

Simone Nicole is playing, well, everywhere this month. Every. Where. She will perform at Gemelle at Hotel Otto (4400 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, 817-732-9535) 6:30pm-9:30pm Sat; AC Hotel (600 Mary Av, Waco, 254-910-8900) 5pm-8pm Thu, Jun 6; Westin Hotel (1200 E State Hwy 114, Southlake, 817-873-1900) Sat, Jun 8; El Wine Chateau (155 S Main St, Keller, 817-431-5226) 7:30pm-9:30pm Sat, Jun 15; Tolbert’s Restaurant & Chili Parlour (423 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-421-4888) 7pm-9pm Sun, Jun 16; Heim BBQ (5333 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, 817-882-6970) 6pm-9pm Fri, Jun 21; and then again at Gemelle 6:30pm-9:30pm Sat, Jun 29. For more show info, including ticket prices and weekday dates, visit SimoneNicole.com.

The Matthew Show also has shows all over town this month. The namesake’s solo gigs are at Bendt Distilling (225 S Charles St, Lewisville, 214-814-0545) 6pm Sat; Punch Bowl Social (2600 Main St, Dallas, 469-607-6880) 8pm Fri, Jun 7; and Heim BBQ (139 W Ellison St, Ste 101, Burleson, 817-616-4346) 1pm Sat, Jun 8. There’s a trio show at Bankhead Brewing (611 University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-439-9223) 7pm Sat, Jun 22, and a quartet gig at Truckyard Alliance (3101 Prairie Vista Dr, Fort Worth, 877-221-3936) 8pm Sat, Jun 29. For details like pricing and ticket links, visit TheMatthewShow.com.

Would you like your band to be included in future Crosstown Sounds columns? I’m not a mind reader! And I’m also not glued to the socials. Please send me an intro email to Jennifer@FWWeekly.com. I’d be glad to add you to my monthly cattle call. Do it!