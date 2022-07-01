ARLINGTON

Arlington Music Hall

224 N Center, 817-226-4400

ArlingtonMusicHall.net

FRI 7/1: Nappy Roots. FRI 7/8: Texas Clearwater Revival. SAT 7/9: REO Brothers. TUE 7/12: Cecil Ray. FRI 7/15: Almost Selena. SAT 7/16: Aaron Carter w/3D Friends, Charles Anthony, Brandon Keith. TUE 7/19: Brad Russell. FRI 7/22: Seger System. TUE 7/26: Austin Michael. FRI 7/29: The James Gregory Show. SAT 7/30: Donny Edwards. FRI 8/5: Gary Morris. SAT 8/6: Johnnie High’s Country Music Revue Reunion Show. SUN 8/7: Brad Stine’s Unapolgetically American Tour. FRI 8/12: Adewale Ayuba. SAT 8/13: Beatles 64. SUN 8/14: REO Brothers. THU 8/18: John Conlee.

Growl / Division Brewing

509 Abrams St, 682-252-7639

Facebook.com/GrowlGetsLoud

FRI 7/1: Su Pu Ki, One-Eyed Monsters, Ayden Trammell (brewery). SAT 7/2: Grey Stray (growl). SUN 7/3: Sunday Jam. SAT 7/9: The Dangits, Patient: 0, The Mullens. SUN 7/10: Substance Gagging Order, The Kinky Bastards. TUE 7/12: Worn, Brain Tourniquet, UNIT, Ozone, Feral Cry, Barricade. FRI 7/15: Celestial L’amour, Sound of Radiation, Migeul & The 12 Crowns. WED 7/20: The Obsessed, Heavy Temple, Blue Heron. FRI 7/22: Friendly Fire, City Grey. SAT 7/23: Spirit Mother, Hippie Death Cult, Fostermother, Void Vator, Temptress. SUN 7/24: Heavy Daze, Horseburner, Temptress, Stone Machine Electric.

CLEBURNE

Songbird Live

210 E Henderson St, 682-248-8424

SongbirdLive.com

SAT 7/9: Forever Mac. FRI 7/15: Austin Michael. THU 7/21: Tanner Sparks & Friends. SAT 7/30: Country Swing. SAT 8/5 The Buddy Whittington Band. FRI 8/12: Mike Rhyner & Petty Theft.

THE COLONY

Lava Cantina

5805 Grandscape Blvd, 214-618-6893

LavaCantina.com

TUESDAYS: Live Band Karaoke. FRI 7/1: Selena Forever. SAT 7/2: King George, Still The One. MON 7/4: That 70’s Band. THU 7/7: Reckless Kelly. FRI 7/8: Petty Theft. SAT 7/9: Chris Cornell Experience, Kill ‘Em All, Man in The Box. WED 7/12: Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers. FRI 7/15: Le Freak. SAT 7/16: Metal Shop, Three Doors Down. WED 7/20: Topanga. THU 7/21: Jason Boland & The Stragglers. FRI 7/22: Killer Queen. SAT 7/23: Take Me To Church. WED 7/27: Jason Elmore, Hoodoo Witch. THU 7/28: Band of Heathens. FRI 7/29: Emerald City. SAT 7/30: Infinite Journey. WED 8/3: Metalachi. THU 8/11: Kolby Cooper.

DALLAS

Amplified Live

10261 Technology Blvd E, 214-350-1904

Amplified-Live.com

SAT 7/2: Corpse Flower, The Intemperate Sons, Bad Lievs, Limerick, Yudu Childe, Hand Over Fist (outside); Down & Out w/Local Yoakam (inside). SUN 7/3: Sunday’s-Got-The-Blues Brunch. FRI 7/8: PostMortem (outside); Hammerhedd (inside). SAT 7/9: The Browning (inside). WED 7/13: Stephen Marley. FRI 7/15: Whip It – 80’s New Wave Party (inside). SAT 7/16: Def Leggend. FRI 7/22: Icon For Hire. SAT 7/23: Crowbar (outside); Cars & Guitars for Veterans (parking lol + inside). TUE 7/26: Tiny Moving Parts, This Wild Life. WED 7/27: The Dialogue Tour w/ Howard Jones & Midge Ure (outside); Left To Die (inside). FRI 7/29: Dale Watson (inside). SAT 7/30: Decrepit Birth (inside). WED 8/3: Shorty Fictions (inside). FRI 8/5: Thy Antichrist (inside). SAT 8/6: Murder By Death, Amigo The Devil (outside); Zane & The Strange Angels (inside). SUN 8/7: Jungle Rot, Incite. SAT 8/12: Gimme Gimme Disco (outside); Jon Wolfe (inside). SAT 8/13: The Tools.

Granada Theater

3524 Greenville Av, 214-824-9933

GranadaTheater.com

FRI 7/8: My So Called Band. SAT 7/9: Devin the Dude. THU 7/14: Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers. SAT 7/19: Devin the Dude. THU 7/14: Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers. FRI 7/15: Animal Collective. SAT 7/16: Panic, Depeshi. MON 7/18: The Wrecks. SAT 7/23: Kings of 52nd Street. WED 7/22: The Suffers. THU 7/28: Cat Power. FRI 7/29: The Almost Brothers. SAT 7/30: Boy Harsher. SUN 7/31: STRFKR. THU 8/4: Black Pistol Fire w/Lillie Mae, Pink Fuzz. FRI 8/5: Crash Test Dummies. SAT 8/6: Forgotten Space. FRI 8/12: Neal Brennan – Unacceptable. SAT 8/13: Monte Montgomery.

DEEP ELLUM

Three Links

2704 Elm St, 214-484-6011

ThreeLinksDeepEllum.com

FRI 7/1: Bodyplan, PaleFade, Girlo. SAT 7/2: Matt Hillyer (day); Sub-Sahara, RGFP. SUN 7/3: JERK1, Bullet Machine, The Midway, Sloth Fist. TUE 7/5: Aage Birch. SUN 7/10: Living Dead Queers. SUN 7/10: Haunt Me, Telemetry, Sucio. TUE 7/12: ACME. THU 7/14: Wine Lips, Sick Ride, Uncle Toasty, The Lash Outs. FRI 7/15: Yasmeen, Johnny B33, Ambivert Sista. SAT 7/16: Cayuga All-Stars. SUN 7/17: Happy Landing, RELIC. MON 7/18: Sizzy Rocket, Disco Shrine. THU 7/21: Eichlers, Noogy, Dynastic, Flip and The Combined Effort. FRI 7/22: FEA, Sykotic Tendencies, Hen and the Cocks, Wildspeaker. SAT 7/23: The Jack Moves, Retrograde 88. SUN 7/24: AmberEye, John Motard, Mose Wilson & Hannah Juanita. MON 7/25: LoFi Fury. THU 7/28: Bodega. FRI 7/29: TRAITRS w/ NITE, Telemetry, & DJ Cinis, Distorted Heartbeat. SAT 7/30: Mutha-Falcon, Down Not Out, Phorids, Drink Fight Thugs. SUN 7/31: One South Lark, Run Wilson, Brookside. THU 8/4: Thomas Ian Nicholas Band, The Jarrett Adlof Band. FRI 8/5: The Dollyrots, Tough On Fridays. SAT 8/6: Blood Letters, Wee-Beasties, Calculated Chaos, Dumpster Sex. MON 8/8: Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse, Randy Randall.

Trees Dallas

2709 Elm St, 214-741-1122

TreesDallas.com

SUN 7/17: Alesana. TUE 7/19: Grayscale. WED 7/20: ERRA. FRI 7/22: Emo Night Tour. SAT 7/23: King Lil G. TUE 7/26: Inner Wave Tour 2022, Banjos To Beats. FRI 7/29: Our Neck of the Woods. SUN 7/31: The Cold Stares. FRI 8/5: Josh A. SUN 8/14: Deicide.

FORT WORTH

Billy Bob’s Texas

2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117

BillyBobsTexas.com

FRI 7/1: Mike & The Moonpies. SAT 7/2: Micky & The Motorcars. SUN 7/3: Giovannie and the Hired Guns. FRI 7/8: Dirty Pool. SAT 7/9: Kaitlin Butts. FRI 7/15: Dylan Wheeler. SAT 7/16: Jon Stork. FRI 7/22: Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen: Hold My Beer & Watch This. FRI 7/29: Ted Nugent. SAT 7/30: Josh Weathers. FRI-SAT 8/5-8/6: Midland. SAT 8/13: Vince Gill.

Main at Southside

1002 S Main St, 682-707-7774

MASSFW.com

SUNDAYS: Fort Songwriters Song Swap. SAT 7/2: Godbold, Junya, Sandra Suggs, ItsErnie, SUN 7/3: Anything Box, Rob Rowe of Cause & Effect, Vic-20. THU 7/7: Xavier Bernazard ft. Sam Cormier & Byway. FRI 7/8: Celestial L’amour, Pinkhouse, Said the People, Authors of the Air. SAT 7/9: Labretta Suede & The Motel 6, Crooked Bones. SUN 7/10: Secret Keepers, The Static Creatures, The Bloody Knuckles. WED 7/13: CHANT w/ Apparatus, Distorted Heartbeat, DJ Joe Virus. Stoneburner. THU 7/14: Apt 75, Javailin, JaeBoy, p!xel. FRI 7/15: The Grae, Arenda Light, Trash Puppies. SAT 7/16: Stoneburner w/CHANT, Apparatus, Terror Void Complex, DJ Joe Virus. SUN 7/17: Fort Songwriters Song Swap.THU 7/21: Death Befre Breakfast, Big Useless Brain. SAT 8/13: Bulls, Abbreviations, Caved Mountains.

The Post at River East

2925 Race St, 817-945-8890

ThePostAtRiverEast.com

THURSDAYS: Jacob Furrsdays. FRI 7/1: Mike Graham. SAT 7/2: Doug Burr Jackson Scribner. WED 7/6: Sideman Song Swap. FRI 7/8: Bart De Win, Darden Smith, Walt Wilkins. SAT 7/9: Nathan Hamilton, BettySoo. SUN 7/10: Butch Hancock (matinee); Matt Hillyer & Walt Williams (night). WED 7/13: The Yawpers. THU 7/14: Kelley Mickwee. FRI 7/15: Dawn & Hawkes. SAT 7/16: Adam Hood THU 7/28: Ordinary Elephant. SUN 7/31: Thomas Michael Riley & Nate Kepp. SAT 8/6: Frailstate.

The Ridglea

6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-9500

TheRidglea.com

FRI 7/1: The DEV (theater). SAT 7/2: Saxophonist Vandell Andrew (room). SUN 7/3 Sun: Painted Light, Chancla Fight Club Caterpillars, Islands of Pear (lounge). THU 7/14: Mangata (lounge). SAT 7/16: Evolve The Revolution; Reign, Dispositions (room). SAT 7/23:, Near Mirror, Atlas Personality, Mother Gnome (room). SAT 7/30: BFF Music & Laughter featuring K Brosas & Pokwang (theater).

Scat Jazz Lounge

111 W 4th St, 817-870-9100

ScatJazzLounge.com

SUNDAYS: Black Dog Jam. FRI 7/1: Ricki Derek & The Vegas Six. SAT 7/2: Shelley Carrol. THU 7/7: Paul Metzger & Friends. FRI 7/8: Stefan Karlsson. SAT 7/9: Dave Monsch Qaurtet. THU 7/14: John Adams Electric Trio. FRI 7/15: Chris Milyo Quintet. THU 7/21: Brad Williams Quartet. FRI 7/22: Mahogany The Artist. SAT 7/23: Sheran Goodspeed Keyton. THU 7/28: Knice 2 Know. FRI 7/29: Tatiana “LadyMay” Mayfield. SAT 7/30: A Taste of Herb.

Tulips FTW

112 St Louis Av, 817-367-9798

TulipsFTW.com

SAT 7/2: Them Dirty Roses. TUE 7/5: The Blues Stones, Des Rocs. THU 7/7: Fiddlehead, No Pressure, Record Setter. FRI 7/15: Church of Disgust, Witch Ward, Burning, Imperial slaughter, Same Brain. SAT 7/16: Black Tie Dynasty, MOTORCADE, Crooked Bones. MON 7/18: Fish Narc, BLACKWINTERWELLS, 8485. THU 7/21: Fast Cash. FRI 7/22: Fort Worth Fire Beats. THU 7/28: Cas Haley, Aaron Kamm & The One Drops. FRI 7/29: Holy Wave. SAT 7/30: Monkeys on a String. THU 8/4: The Dear Hunter. FRI 8/5: Lost Dog Street Band. SAT 8/6: Parker Millsap. SAT 8/13: Rolling Blackouts, Coastal Fever. SUN 8/14: ELDER.

HALTOM CITY

The Haltom Theater

5601 E Belknap St, 817-677-8243

Facebook.com/HaltomTheater

FRI 7/1: Andrew Sevener w/Josh Stone, Kaitlyn Sparks, Hayden Hilliard.

SAT 7/2: Sounds of the Underground. FRI 7/8: Aztec Milk Temple & Friends. SAT/SUN 7/9-7/10: TXDM FEST XIII w/Prophecy. sat 7/16: Vivid & Vulger. SUN 7/17: Twisted Insane. FRI 7/22: Gutting the Midwest. THU 7/28: Convictions & Earth Groans. MON 8/15: Matriarchs, Living Dead Girl, Circa Arcana.

MANSFIELD

Fat Daddy’s

781 W Debbie Ln, 817-453-0188

FatDaddysLive.com

FRI 7/1: Back in Black w/ Even It Up. SAT 7/2: Velvet Love Box. THU 7/7: That 70’s Band. FRI 7/8: Def Leggend w/Crüed & Tattooed. SAT 7/9: Mo Jiles Band. THU 7/14: Mid-Night Ranger. FRI 7/15: Rockaholics. SAT 7/16: Andrew Sevener. THU 7/21: Rebel Yell. FRI 7/22: Le Freak. SAT 7/23: Rush MORE w/ Texas Floyd. THU 7/28: Reflective Soul. FRI 7/29: 80’s Night with M80s.

OAK CLIFF

The Kessler

1230 W Davis St, 214-272-8346

TheKessler.org

FRI 7/1: The Quebe Sisters w/Big Cedar Fever. SAT 7/2: Mike Dillon & Earl Harvin w/The Growth Eternal. SUN 7/3: An Evening w/Darrell Scott. FRI 7/8: Paul Varghese (comedy). SAT 7/9: Junior Brown. FRI 7/15; Dave Mason. SUN 7/17: Maddie Poppe w/Ryan Berg. FRI 7/22: The Revelers Hall Band. THU 7/28: Sean McConnell w/Tristan Bushman. FRI 7/29: Frankie Leonie, Taylor Young Band. SAT 7/30: Ian Moore. FRI 8/5: Emily Wolfe, Zach PersonSAT, 8/6: Sue Foley, Annika Chambers. WED 8/10: Jake Shimabukuro. FRI 8/12: Vandoliers. SAT 8/13: Los Lobos. SUN 8/14: Samantha Fish.