SHARE
See country artist Andrew Sevener, Alvarado native and 2016 contestant on The Voice, live at Haltom Theater tonight or at Fat Daddy's on Sat, Jul 16. Photo courtesy Andrew Sevener Music

ARLINGTON

 

Arlington Music Hall

224 N Center, 817-226-4400

ArlingtonMusicHall.net

Kintaro 300x250

FRI 7/1: Nappy Roots. FRI 7/8: Texas Clearwater Revival. SAT 7/9: REO Brothers. TUE 7/12: Cecil Ray. FRI 7/15: Almost Selena. SAT 7/16: Aaron Carter w/3D Friends, Charles Anthony, Brandon Keith. TUE 7/19: Brad Russell. FRI 7/22: Seger System. TUE 7/26: Austin Michael. FRI 7/29: The James Gregory Show. SAT 7/30: Donny Edwards. FRI 8/5: Gary Morris. SAT 8/6: Johnnie High’s Country Music Revue Reunion Show. SUN 8/7: Brad Stine’s Unapolgetically American Tour. FRI 8/12: Adewale Ayuba. SAT 8/13: Beatles 64. SUN 8/14: REO Brothers. THU 8/18: John Conlee.

 

Growl / Division Brewing

509 Abrams St, 682-252-7639

Facebook.com/GrowlGetsLoud

FRI 7/1: Su Pu Ki, One-Eyed Monsters, Ayden Trammell (brewery). SAT 7/2: Grey Stray (growl). SUN 7/3: Sunday Jam. SAT 7/9: The Dangits, Patient: 0, The Mullens. SUN 7/10: Substance Gagging Order, The Kinky Bastards. TUE 7/12: Worn, Brain Tourniquet, UNIT, Ozone, Feral Cry, Barricade. FRI 7/15: Celestial L’amour, Sound of Radiation, Migeul & The 12 Crowns. WED 7/20: The Obsessed, Heavy Temple, Blue Heron. FRI 7/22: Friendly Fire, City Grey. SAT 7/23: Spirit Mother, Hippie Death Cult, Fostermother, Void Vator, Temptress. SUN 7/24: Heavy Daze, Horseburner, Temptress, Stone Machine Electric.

 

CLEBURNE

 

Songbird Live 

210 E Henderson St, 682-248-8424

SongbirdLive.com 

SAT 7/9: Forever Mac. FRI 7/15: Austin Michael. THU 7/21: Tanner Sparks & Friends. SAT 7/30: Country Swing. SAT 8/5 The Buddy Whittington Band. FRI 8/12: Mike Rhyner & Petty Theft.

 

THE COLONY

 

Lava Cantina

5805 Grandscape Blvd, 214-618-6893

LavaCantina.com

TUESDAYS: Live Band Karaoke. FRI 7/1: Selena Forever. SAT 7/2: King George, Still The One. MON 7/4: That 70’s Band. THU 7/7: Reckless Kelly. FRI 7/8: Petty Theft. SAT 7/9: Chris Cornell Experience, Kill ‘Em All, Man in The Box. WED 7/12: Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers. FRI 7/15: Le Freak. SAT 7/16: Metal Shop, Three Doors Down. WED 7/20: Topanga. THU 7/21: Jason Boland & The Stragglers. FRI 7/22: Killer Queen. SAT 7/23: Take Me To Church. WED 7/27: Jason Elmore, Hoodoo Witch. THU 7/28: Band of Heathens. FRI 7/29: Emerald City. SAT 7/30: Infinite Journey. WED 8/3: Metalachi. THU 8/11: Kolby Cooper.

 

DALLAS

 

Amplified Live

10261 Technology Blvd E, 214-350-1904

Amplified-Live.com

SAT 7/2: Corpse Flower, The Intemperate Sons, Bad Lievs, Limerick, Yudu Childe, Hand Over Fist (outside); Down & Out w/Local Yoakam (inside). SUN 7/3: Sunday’s-Got-The-Blues Brunch. FRI 7/8: PostMortem (outside); Hammerhedd (inside). SAT 7/9: The Browning (inside). WED 7/13: Stephen Marley. FRI 7/15: Whip It – 80’s New Wave Party (inside). SAT 7/16: Def Leggend. FRI 7/22: Icon For Hire. SAT 7/23: Crowbar (outside); Cars & Guitars for Veterans (parking lol + inside). TUE 7/26: Tiny Moving Parts, This Wild Life. WED 7/27: The Dialogue Tour w/ Howard Jones & Midge Ure (outside); Left To Die (inside). FRI 7/29: Dale Watson (inside). SAT 7/30: Decrepit Birth (inside). WED 8/3: Shorty Fictions (inside). FRI 8/5: Thy Antichrist (inside). SAT 8/6: Murder By Death, Amigo The Devil (outside); Zane & The Strange Angels (inside). SUN 8/7: Jungle Rot, Incite. SAT 8/12: Gimme Gimme Disco (outside); Jon Wolfe (inside). SAT 8/13: The Tools.

 

Granada Theater

3524 Greenville Av, 214-824-9933

GranadaTheater.com

FRI 7/8: My So Called Band. SAT 7/9: Devin the Dude. THU 7/14: Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers. SAT 7/19: Devin the Dude. THU 7/14: Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers. FRI 7/15: Animal Collective. SAT 7/16: Panic, Depeshi. MON 7/18: The Wrecks. SAT 7/23: Kings of 52nd Street. WED 7/22: The Suffers. THU 7/28: Cat Power. FRI 7/29: The Almost Brothers. SAT 7/30: Boy Harsher. SUN 7/31: STRFKR. THU 8/4: Black Pistol Fire w/Lillie Mae, Pink Fuzz. FRI 8/5: Crash Test Dummies. SAT 8/6: Forgotten Space. FRI 8/12: Neal Brennan – Unacceptable. SAT 8/13: Monte Montgomery.

 

DEEP ELLUM

 

Three Links

2704 Elm St, 214-484-6011

ThreeLinksDeepEllum.com

FRI 7/1: Bodyplan, PaleFade, Girlo.  SAT 7/2: Matt Hillyer (day); Sub-Sahara, RGFP.  SUN 7/3: JERK1, Bullet Machine, The Midway, Sloth Fist. TUE 7/5: Aage Birch. SUN 7/10: Living Dead Queers. SUN 7/10: Haunt Me, Telemetry, Sucio. TUE 7/12: ACME. THU 7/14: Wine Lips, Sick Ride, Uncle Toasty, The Lash Outs. FRI 7/15: Yasmeen, Johnny B33, Ambivert Sista. SAT 7/16: Cayuga All-Stars. SUN 7/17: Happy Landing, RELIC. MON 7/18: Sizzy Rocket, Disco Shrine. THU 7/21: Eichlers, Noogy, Dynastic, Flip and The Combined Effort. FRI 7/22: FEA, Sykotic Tendencies, Hen and the Cocks, Wildspeaker. SAT 7/23: The Jack Moves, Retrograde 88. SUN 7/24: AmberEye, John Motard, Mose Wilson & Hannah Juanita. MON 7/25: LoFi Fury. THU 7/28: Bodega. FRI 7/29: TRAITRS w/ NITE, Telemetry, & DJ Cinis, Distorted Heartbeat. SAT 7/30: Mutha-Falcon, Down Not Out, Phorids, Drink Fight Thugs. SUN 7/31: One South Lark, Run Wilson, Brookside. THU 8/4: Thomas Ian Nicholas Band, The Jarrett Adlof Band. FRI 8/5: The Dollyrots, Tough On Fridays. SAT 8/6: Blood Letters, Wee-Beasties, Calculated Chaos, Dumpster Sex. MON 8/8: Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse, Randy Randall.

 

Trees Dallas

2709 Elm St, 214-741-1122

TreesDallas.com

SUN 7/17: Alesana. TUE 7/19: Grayscale. WED 7/20: ERRA. FRI 7/22: Emo Night Tour. SAT 7/23: King Lil G. TUE 7/26: Inner Wave Tour 2022, Banjos To Beats. FRI 7/29: Our Neck of the Woods. SUN 7/31: The Cold Stares. FRI 8/5: Josh A. SUN 8/14: Deicide.

 

FORT WORTH

 

Billy Bob’s Texas

2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117

BillyBobsTexas.com

FRI 7/1: Mike & The Moonpies. SAT 7/2: Micky & The Motorcars. SUN 7/3: Giovannie and the Hired Guns. FRI 7/8: Dirty Pool. SAT 7/9: Kaitlin Butts. FRI 7/15: Dylan Wheeler. SAT 7/16: Jon Stork. FRI 7/22: Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen: Hold My Beer & Watch This. FRI 7/29: Ted Nugent. SAT 7/30: Josh Weathers. FRI-SAT 8/5-8/6: Midland. SAT 8/13: Vince Gill.

 

Main at Southside

1002 S Main St, 682-707-7774

MASSFW.com

SUNDAYS: Fort Songwriters Song Swap. SAT 7/2: Godbold, Junya, Sandra Suggs, ItsErnie, SUN 7/3: Anything Box, Rob Rowe of Cause & Effect, Vic-20. THU 7/7: Xavier Bernazard ft. Sam Cormier & Byway. FRI 7/8: Celestial L’amour, Pinkhouse, Said the People, Authors of the Air. SAT 7/9: Labretta Suede & The Motel 6, Crooked Bones. SUN 7/10: Secret Keepers, The Static Creatures, The Bloody Knuckles. WED 7/13: CHANT w/ Apparatus, Distorted Heartbeat, DJ Joe Virus.  Stoneburner. THU 7/14: Apt 75, Javailin, JaeBoy, p!xel. FRI 7/15: The Grae, Arenda Light, Trash Puppies. SAT 7/16: Stoneburner w/CHANT, Apparatus, Terror Void Complex, DJ Joe Virus. SUN 7/17: Fort Songwriters Song Swap.THU 7/21: Death Befre Breakfast, Big Useless Brain. SAT 8/13: Bulls, Abbreviations, Caved Mountains.

 

The Post at River East

2925 Race St, 817-945-8890

ThePostAtRiverEast.com

THURSDAYS: Jacob Furrsdays. FRI 7/1: Mike Graham. SAT 7/2: Doug Burr Jackson Scribner. WED 7/6: Sideman Song Swap. FRI 7/8: Bart De Win, Darden Smith, Walt Wilkins. SAT 7/9: Nathan Hamilton, BettySoo. SUN 7/10: Butch Hancock (matinee); Matt Hillyer & Walt Williams (night). WED 7/13: The Yawpers. THU 7/14: Kelley Mickwee. FRI 7/15: Dawn & Hawkes. SAT 7/16: Adam Hood  THU 7/28: Ordinary Elephant. SUN 7/31: Thomas Michael Riley & Nate Kepp. SAT 8/6: Frailstate.

 

The Ridglea

6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-9500

TheRidglea.com

FRI 7/1: The DEV (theater). SAT 7/2: Saxophonist Vandell Andrew (room). SUN 7/3 Sun: Painted Light, Chancla Fight Club Caterpillars, Islands of Pear (lounge). THU 7/14: Mangata (lounge). SAT 7/16: Evolve The Revolution; Reign, Dispositions (room). SAT 7/23:, Near Mirror, Atlas Personality, Mother Gnome (room). SAT 7/30: BFF Music & Laughter featuring K Brosas & Pokwang (theater).

 

Scat Jazz Lounge

111 W 4th St, 817-870-9100

ScatJazzLounge.com

SUNDAYS: Black Dog Jam. FRI 7/1: Ricki Derek & The Vegas Six. SAT 7/2: Shelley Carrol. THU 7/7: Paul Metzger & Friends. FRI 7/8: Stefan Karlsson. SAT 7/9: Dave Monsch Qaurtet. THU 7/14: John Adams Electric Trio. FRI 7/15: Chris Milyo Quintet. THU 7/21: Brad Williams Quartet. FRI 7/22: Mahogany The Artist. SAT 7/23: Sheran Goodspeed Keyton. THU 7/28: Knice 2 Know. FRI 7/29: Tatiana “LadyMay” Mayfield. SAT 7/30: A Taste of Herb.

 

Tulips FTW

112 St Louis Av, 817-367-9798

TulipsFTW.com

SAT 7/2: Them Dirty Roses. TUE 7/5: The Blues Stones, Des Rocs. THU 7/7: Fiddlehead, No Pressure, Record Setter. FRI 7/15: Church of Disgust, Witch Ward, Burning, Imperial slaughter, Same Brain. SAT 7/16: Black Tie Dynasty, MOTORCADE, Crooked Bones. MON 7/18: Fish Narc, BLACKWINTERWELLS, 8485. THU 7/21: Fast Cash. FRI 7/22: Fort Worth Fire Beats. THU 7/28: Cas Haley,  Aaron Kamm & The One Drops. FRI 7/29: Holy Wave. SAT 7/30: Monkeys on a String. THU 8/4: The Dear Hunter. FRI 8/5: Lost Dog Street Band. SAT 8/6: Parker Millsap. SAT 8/13: Rolling Blackouts, Coastal Fever. SUN 8/14: ELDER.

 

HALTOM CITY

 

The Haltom Theater

5601 E Belknap St, 817-677-8243

Facebook.com/HaltomTheater

FRI 7/1: Andrew Sevener w/Josh Stone, Kaitlyn Sparks, Hayden Hilliard.

SAT 7/2: Sounds of the Underground. FRI 7/8: Aztec Milk Temple & Friends. SAT/SUN 7/9-7/10: TXDM FEST XIII w/Prophecy. sat 7/16: Vivid & Vulger. SUN 7/17: Twisted Insane. FRI 7/22: Gutting the Midwest. THU 7/28: Convictions & Earth Groans. MON 8/15:  Matriarchs, Living Dead Girl, Circa Arcana.

 

MANSFIELD

 

Fat Daddy’s

781 W Debbie Ln, 817-453-0188

FatDaddysLive.com

FRI 7/1: Back in Black w/ Even It Up. SAT 7/2: Velvet Love Box. THU 7/7: That 70’s Band. FRI 7/8: Def Leggend w/Crüed & Tattooed. SAT 7/9: Mo Jiles Band. THU 7/14: Mid-Night Ranger. FRI 7/15: Rockaholics. SAT 7/16: Andrew Sevener. THU 7/21: Rebel Yell. FRI 7/22: Le Freak. SAT 7/23: Rush MORE w/ Texas Floyd. THU 7/28: Reflective Soul. FRI 7/29: 80’s Night with M80s.

 

OAK CLIFF

 

The Kessler

1230 W Davis St, 214-272-8346

TheKessler.org

FRI 7/1: The Quebe Sisters w/Big Cedar Fever. SAT 7/2: Mike Dillon & Earl Harvin w/The Growth Eternal. SUN 7/3: An Evening w/Darrell Scott. FRI 7/8: Paul Varghese (comedy). SAT 7/9: Junior Brown. FRI 7/15; Dave Mason. SUN 7/17: Maddie Poppe w/Ryan Berg. FRI 7/22: The Revelers Hall Band. THU 7/28: Sean McConnell w/Tristan Bushman. FRI 7/29: Frankie Leonie, Taylor Young Band. SAT 7/30: Ian Moore. FRI 8/5: Emily Wolfe, Zach PersonSAT, 8/6: Sue Foley, Annika Chambers. WED 8/10: Jake Shimabukuro. FRI 8/12: Vandoliers. SAT 8/13: Los Lobos. SUN 8/14: Samantha Fish.

 

To submit your listings, email marketing@fwweekly.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY