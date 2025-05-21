Summer is prime time for city concerts. Most of the options below are outdoors and, oddly, none are at water parks. With the large round ball of fire burning brightly above, I’m not quite sure why municipalities want their citizens out in the Texas heat. But they do. Am I complaining? Absolutely. As for me and my house, we’re headed to Grand Prairie to see Weird Al. Indoors. Stay hydrated, my friends.

Fort Worth: Backyard Unplugged

Hotel Drover (200 Mule Alley, Fort Worth, 817-755-5557) invites you to put on your dancing boots and head to the Stockyards for this year’s Backyard Unplugged series featuring live music, cocktails and “Western-chic” vibes 7pm-10pm Fri-Sat now thru the end of September. For the season’s full lineup, visit HotelDrover.com/tbyu/.

For a more elevated experience, consider attending one of this season’s Theme Nights like Cowboycation (Sat, May 24), Pink Pony Club (Sat, Jun 28), or Should’ve Been a Drover (Sat, Jul 26). While the artist info is still pending on the second two nights, the plan is in place for Cowboycation: breezy cocktails, straw hat crafting at the Flea Style pop-up, and live music by Casey Chesnutt.

Arlington: Levitt Pavilion

Nonprofit group Friends of Levitt Arlington has put together an eclectic mix of talent this year. The season runs from May to September, with this weekend’s DreamFest 2025 kicking things off with performances by The Drifters featuring Kamica King (7pm Fri), William Clark Green with Carson Jeffrey and Shelby Stone (6pm Sat), and Ram Herrera with Monica Saldivar (7:30pm Sun).

Other free summer concerts in May and June include Courtney Patton with Amanda Kate Ferris (7:15pm Fri, May 30), Orquesta Zone D’Mambo with Elias y Su Orquesta Band (6:30pm Sat, May 31), Lee Roy Parnell with Logan Mac (7:30pm Fri, Jun 6), Los Coast with Larry Ladale (7:30pm Sat, Jun 7), Gina Chavez with Lorena Leigh (7:30pm Fri, Jun 12), Angel White with Mila Rae (7:30pm Fri, Jun 20), Tejano Queen Forever with Quimiko z Del Son (7:30pm Fri, Jun 27), Bob Schneider with Fastest Land Animal (7:30pm Sat, Jun 28).

Two big national holidays bring free music as well. Big Sam’s Funky Nation will play at the Arlington Juneteenth Celebration (6pm Sat, Jun 21). Light Up Arlington, the city’s Independence Day celebration, will feature live music by Brad Thompson and Chef Dee (7pm Thu, Jul 3). Visit LevittPavilionArlington.org for info on July and beyond.

Grand Prairie: Texas Trust CU

Along with some comedy and theatrical tours, the city-owned venue Theatre at Grand Prairie — with Texas Trust CU as the title sponsor and AEG scheduling the shows — has a handful of concerts this summer worth checking out: James Arthur (7:30pm Sun, Jun 8), An Evening with Heart (8pm Sat, Jun 14), Father’s Day All-Star Smooth Jazz Groove with Sheila E (6pm Sun, Jun 15), Ashanti with Dru Hill and Mario (8pm Sat, Jul 12), Weird Al Yankovic (8pm Sat, Aug 2), Brit Floyd (8pm Tue, Aug 5), and George Thorogood & The Destroyers with Canyon Lights (8pm Tue, Aug 26). For more information and ticket links, visit TexasTrustCUTheatre.com.

Roanoke: Evenings on Oak Street

The City of Roanoke is continuing its Evenings on Oak Street Concert Series at Austin Street Plaza 6:30pm-8pm every other Thursday thru the end of June. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy dinner along Oak Street before heading to the plaza for these free performances. This Thursday, it’s the Wanda King Big Band, led by the daughter of blues legend Freddie King. She accepted the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame award for her late father, who was inducted in 2012.

On Thu, Jun 22, Ashmore Rocks will play a mix of vintage-inspired original tunes and vinyl-era rock covers. The final show of the series is on Thu, Jun 26, with vintage rock ’n’ roll by the Vinyl Stripes, a trio that includes drums, guitar, upright bass, and three-part harmony vocals. Then, on Thu, Jul 3, Emerald City will play in front of Roanoke City Hall (500 S Oak St, 817-491-2411) at the All America Fireworks Festival in celebration of Independence Day. The festival starts at 6pm, the band plays at 8pm, then the fireworks begin at 9:15pm.

Sherman: Hot Summer Nights

For its 31st annual Hot Summer Nights weekly concert series, the City of Sherman has a star-studded lineup planned. Every Thursday in June and July, head to Kidd-Key Park (405 N Rusk St, Sherman) at 7pm. Admission is free. In June, there’s Everclear on the 5th, Pam Tillis on the 12th, All-4-One on the 19th, and Eli Young Band on the 26th. Stone Temple Pilots kicks off July at the Lights on the Lake event on the 3rd, followed by The Windbreakers on the 10th, Lisa Loeb on the 17th, Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses on the 24th, and Liberacion on the 31st. Admission is free.

OK, fine. Sherman, you had me at Lisa Loeb. At least these shows are after sunset, and I bet they will sell me a cold beverage.