The City of Roanoke and ArtsNET welcome the 2025 Evenings on Oak Street Concert Series to Austin Street Plaza beginning on Thursday, April 10, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. The series runs through June. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy dinner along Oak Street before heading to the Plaza for a free performance. The concert series will feature local artists every other Thursday from April through June.

April 10: Squeezebox Bandits

Like a Master Chef who pulls from a wide range of influences, accordionist Abel Casillas has created a sonic cuisine that reflects Texas’ rich musical tapestry. The Fort Worth native is best known as the singer/songwriter/arranger for Squeezebox Bandits, the uber-popular country/Tex-Mex quartet that includes Geoff West (guitar), Jesse Oca (bass), and Matt Calderon (drums).

April 24: La Frequenzia

La Frequenzia provides a live, fun, and energetic music performance. While more focused on the Latin genre, they are always continuing to expand and never limiting their musical styles.

May 8: Satellite

Satellite Band is a modern, classy, and ultra-hip five-piece wedding band from San Antonio, Texas. Hit after hit, Satellite’s energy is contagious, electrifying crowds and packing dance floors as they travel almost every weekend to perform weddings, parties, and events in all cities in Texas, including Houston, Dallas, Austin, McAllen, and the Texas Hill Country, to name a few.

May 22: Wanda King Big Band

Wanda is the daughter of Blues legend Freddie King. In 2012, she accepted the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame award for her late father, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

June 22: Ashmore Rocks

Since debuting in the summer of 2004, Ashmore has played shows all across North America, spreading their love of all things rock-and-roll. From vintage-inspired original tunes to their massive repertoire of vinyl-era rock covers, Ashmore has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with a number of great rock superstars, including Motley Crue, Bon Jovi, The Guess Who, Nickelback, Molly Hatchet, and Warrant, among others.

June 26: Vinyl Stripes

The Vinyl Stripes aren’t just about nostalgia; they boast a collection of “new original songs” that capture the essence of classics from that era. The trio, comprising guitar, upright bass, and drums, showcases all three members singing in three-part harmony! The Vinyl Stripes can include a fourth member, their sax player, whose rocking tenor saxophone adds another layer to their dynamic performances. From Rockabilly to California Surf music, Vintage Rock and Roll, and instrumental guitar jams, you will definitely get going to the sounds of the Vinyl Stripes!

For more promotional info from the City of Roanoke or Evenings on Oak Street, visit RoanokeTexas.com.