1.) Every Sunday thru year-end, Texas Republic Bar & Kitchen (945 Foch St, 817-887-9797) hosts Sunday Service: Rooftop Buffet & Party from noon to 4pm. (Until things cool off, the party is indoors where the cold AC lives.) Enjoy DJ music, a mimosa, and the brunch buffet featuring 30 items for $20 per person (gratuity not included). Add a Bloody Mary or michelada for $5 more or enjoy bottomless mimosas for $12.

2.) Located inside Northside Remedy (215 N Main St, Weatherford, 817-550-6041), The Grove serves gourmet brunch options 10am-2pm Fri-Sat and 10am-3pm Sun. This Sunday, brunch includes live entertainment. Hear some Americana tunes by Texas musician DeAnna Wendolyn while you dine. See menu items at GroveBrewCo.com.

3.) On the third Friday of every month from January thru October, Arlington Charities hosts a Mobile Food Market at Tarrant County College Southeast Campus (2100 Southeast Pkwy, Lot H, Arlington, 817-515-8223). All guests — not just Arlington and Tarrant County residents — will receive free supplemental groceries, including baked goods, dairy, fruit, produce, protein, shelf-stable items, and more. No appointment is needed, but it is first-come, first-served 11am-1pm Fri while supplies last. As a COVID-19 safety protocol, you are asked to wear a mask, stay in your vehicle, and simply pop the trunk. Volunteers will load the groceries for you.

4.) Fort Worth folks in need can also visit a drive-thru mobile food pantry this week. On the third Monday of the month, Tarrant Area Food Bank hosts a Food Distribution Day from 8am to noon at the Fort Worth Veterans Affairs Clinic (2201 SE Loop 820, 817-730-0000). Simply bring your own bags or boxes and take home groceries from the walk-up area.

5.) Did you miss the Parker County Peach Festival? Never fear. Jabo’s Ace Hardware Westcliff (548 South Hills Av, 817-926-1789) can help. From 2pm to 5pm Tue, stop by the store for Peach Fest, featuring peach-themed cocktails, grilling demonstrations, freeze-dried ice cream, and deals on peach-related items. “Come dressed in your peachiest attire, and one lucky fashionista will win a $50 Jabo’s Ace gift card!” Entrants must wear at least one peach-themed item, and Jabo’s will draw the winner at random at the end of the event. You do not have to stay to win. This event will also be a pickup location for The Peach Truck. Reserve your peaches at ThePeachTruck.com and select Jabo’s Ace as the pickup spot.

6.) The gang at Your Mom’s House (3005 Bledsoe St, 817-386-0972) is gearing up for back-to-school a little early with its West 7th Spelling Bee at 9pm Wed, Jul 20. “Make Mom proud and show off them spelling skills for a chance to win $500 cash!” There is no cost to attend.

7.) For its July Drag Show, The Shot Cellar (931 Foch St, 817-386-3561) is going for a 2000s theme, featuring a special cocktail menu and the usual beers, seltzers, and shots on Thu, Jul 21. The show doesn’t start until 10:30pm, but seating is limited, so you’ll want to arrive early. There is no cost to attend.

8.) In celebration of its fourth anniversary in Fort Worth, Kung Fu Saloon (2818 Morton St, 817-873-8900) presents the Halfway to Christmas party from 11am to closing on Sat, Jul 23. “We’re transforming the bar into a winter wonderland!” There will be presents under the tree, photos with Bad Santa, DJ music, and more. Christmas attire is strongly encouraged. There is no cost to attend.