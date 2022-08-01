Funky Picnic Brewery & Café and TexMalt are teaming up to launch a hot throwdown. Starting today, homebrewers can enter smoked beers into Smoke ’Em Out Homebrew Competition.

“This competition highlights all things smoky, including traditional smoked beer styles like Rauchbier and Lichtenhainer, while allowing participants to get creative with open-ended freestyle categories as well,” organizers said in a public statement. “A well-made smoked beer provides a balance between beer and smoke. There needs to be enough smoke to enjoy the subtle nuances in the flavor and aroma of the wood used, yet it needs to be light enough to tell that there is a beer behind all that smoke.”

Participants will receive up to five pounds of smoked San Jacinto Heritage Malt from Fort Worth-based TexMalt to design their brewing recipes.

Online registration is open now. Visit FunkyPicnicBrewery.com for details.