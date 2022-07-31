With its magazine-style glossy cover, great photographs, and insightful opinions on the BEST of everything this area has to offer, Best Of 2022 is the issue you don’t want to miss. Our critics will make their choices, and the Critic’s Choice winners will be announced in the Best Of 2022 special edition on Wed, Sep 28.

But the critics aren’t the only ones whose opinions count.

Now thru Sun, Sep 11 at midnight, our readers will make their voices heard by participating in our online-only, write-in ballot to determine the Readers’ Choice winners for the Getting & Spending, People & Places, Arts & Culture, Good Grub, On The Town, and Live Music sections. Here are the categories within each section:

Getting & Spending Categories: Antique & Vintage Finds, Bakery, Barbershop, Beauty Services, Boutique, Car Wash, Place to Buy Cigars, Place to Buy CBD, Charcuterie Boards, Place to Buy Coffee, Customer Service, Day Spa, Dry Cleaners, Farmers Market, Furniture Store, Place to Buy Gifts, Grocery Store, Gun Store, Hair Salon, Place to Buy Jewelry, Liquor Store, Meat Market, Metaphysical Shop, Optical Shop, Pet Services, Record Store, Smoke Shop, Tattoo Studio, Thrift Store, Vape Shop, and Place to Buy Wine.

People & Places Categories: Place to Adopt Pets, Apartment Community, Camp for Kids, City Councilmember, Dentist, Doctor, Dog Groomer, Hospital, Place for IV Hydration, Lawyer, Local Celebrity, Place to Meet Locals, Nurse, Photographer, Professional Athlete, Radio Personality, Realtor, Social Influencer, Tattoo Artist, Teacher, Veterinarian, Place to Work, and Place to Work Out.

Arts & Culture Categories: Animal Rescue Group, Art Gallery, Artist, Arts & Crafts Class, Burlesque, Culinary Class, Cultural Event, Dance Troupe, Day Trip, Dog Park, Drag Performer, Entertainment Spot, Gallery Exhibit, Golf Course, Kids’ Activity, Place to Take Kids, Place to See Movies, Mural (Commercial), Mural (Community), Museum Exhibit, Nonprofit Organization, Paint Night, Podcast, Park, Recreational Class, Theater Production, and Theater Troupe.

Good–Grub Categories: Barbecue, Breakfast, Brunch, Burger, Burrito, Cajun Food, Chef, Chicken-Fried Steak, Chinese Food, Coffeeshop, Deli, Food Truck, Fried Chicken, Indian Food, Italian Food, Japanese Food, Mediterranean Food, Mexican Food, New Restaurant, Pho, Pizza, Queso, Ramen, Restaurant, Salsa, Seafood, Soul Food, Steak, Street Tacos, Sushi, Tamales, Tex-Mex Food, Thai Food, Vegan Food, Vegetarian Food, Vietnamese Food, Waitstaff, and Wings.

On–The–Town Categories: Bar-Bar, Bartender, Beer Selection, Bloody Mary, Brewery, Comedy Club, Comedy Open-Mic Night, Craft Cocktail, Dance Club, Distillery, Dog-Friendly Patio, Drag Show, Gentlemen’s Club, Happy Hour, Hotel Bar, Karaoke Night, Late-Night Food, LBGTQ Bar, Margarita, Martini, Mixologist, Music Open-Mic Night, Music Venue, Patio, Restaurant Bar, Shot List, Sports Bar, and Wine Bar.

Live-Music Categories: Album, Bassist, Blues Group, Country Group, DJ, Drummer, Folk Group, Guitarist, Keyboardist, Open-Mic Night, Rap/R&B Group, Rock Group, Song, Tribute Group, Venue, and Vocalist.

Business owners, this part is for you…

Are you interested in campaigning for one of the categories above? Use the art above and below on your social media and invite your family, fans, followers, and friends to nominate you in the category of your choice at https://www.fwweekly.com/best-of-ballot-2022/ .

Voters will need to vote in at least 10 categories for their ballot to count, and it’s one ballot per person. If you need help writing your post, email Jennifer@fwweekly.com , but here is an example:

Best Bar? Joe’s Bar & Grill! To help us win the readers’ choice award for Best Of 2022, nominate us in the On The Town section. You must vote in at least 10 categories for your vote to count, so show some love to your other favorite locals while you’re at it. Complete your ballot by 9/11 at https://www.fwweekly.com/best-of-ballot-2022 .