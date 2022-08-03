Thursday August 4, 2022

At 8:30pm, Hyena’s Comedy Night Club (425 Commerce St, 817-877-5233) hosts its next 325 Showcase, an ongoing event featuring three up-and-coming professional comedians, each doing a 25-minute set. For free tickets to see Ralph Barbosa, Dez O’Neal, and Barry Whitewater, RSVP on Prekindle.com.

Friday August 5, 2022

Magnolia at the Modern — an ongoing series featuring critically acclaimed films in the auditorium of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) — hosts National Geographic’s Fire of Love. “Intrepid scientists and lovers Katia and Maurice Krafft die in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together, unraveling the mysteries of volcanoes by capturing some of nature’s most explosive imagery.” Fire of Love uses previously unseen footage and photographs, giving insight into modern volcanology and, well, love. Showtimes are 4pm and 8pm today, 5pm Sat, and noon, 2pm, and 4pm Sun. The film runs 93 minutes and is in French with English subtitles. Tickets are $10. Sunday noon tickets are always half-price.

Saturday August 6, 2022

Texas Cello — a cello choir of 28 advanced students and professionals — invites you to hear 30 cellists playing the songs of Metallica (sans Eddie Munson), Radiohead, and a variety of movie themes in a “cool factory space.” At 8:30pm, head to The Mill at East McKinney (407 E Louisiana St, McKinney, 469-247-3445) for the Music@Mill Festival. (Or go at 5:30pm for a more traditional cello concert, Voices of the Cello, featuring Andrea Casarrubios, Jonah Kim, Joseph Kuipers, and Mark Yee.) Tickets for each show are $30 on Eventbrite.com.

Sunday August 7, 2022

Do you need to do some back-to-school shopping? It’s time for Tax-Free Weekend! Throughout Texas, the sales tax is waived on backpacks, clothing, and other school supplies valued at less than $100 from midnight Fri to midnight Sun. The same rules apply to local, independent shops, not just the big-box retailers. As shoes are a qualified item, Cartan’s Shoes (1201 W Magnolia Av, 817-923-7463) is offering a buy-one-get-one-free sale 9am-6pm Fri-Sat. For more info on qualifying items and the rules, go to Comptroller.Texas.gov and search for “sales tax holiday 2022.”

Monday August 8, 2022

Whether you’re a #RollerDerbyQueen or have never skated before, all women are welcome to attend the North Texas Roller Derby Open House 7:30pm-9pm at Lone Star Events & Sports (222 S Mayhill Rd, Ste 101, Denton, 940-218-6959). Potential skaters must be 18 or older and bring a current COVID-19 vaccination card. If you do not own the required gear — including elbow and knee pads, helmet, mouth and wrist guards, and skates — NTRD will sell and rent some used equipment on-site or find what you need at Facebook.com/AceofSkates. For more info, visit Facebook.com/NorthTexasRollerDerby.

Tuesday August 9, 2022

To address issues concerning the protection of trans youth, reproductive rights, women’s rights, and more, ProChoice Denton (@ProChoiceDenton) hosts biweekly rallies on Tuesdays and Saturdays at Denton City Hall (215 E McKinney St, 940-349-8200). Mobilization begins at 6:45pm, and solidarity planning is at 8pm. For updates, follow the organization at Facebook.com/ProChoiceDenton.

Wednesday August 10, 2022

The Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Gardens (8525 Garland Rd, 214-515-6615) is celebrating August Dollar Days 9am-5pm daily thru Wed, Aug 31. Inside the gardens, enjoy $4 brownie sundaes, $2.50 root beer floats, $2 hot dogs, and $1 drinks, including frozen pops, juice, and sodas. Parking is discounted to $6, and general admission is $3. Tickets must be reserved in advance at DallaArboretum.org/Event/August-Dollar-Days.