Thursday August 25, 2022

Thursdays to Sundays thru Sun, Sep 4, Theatre Arlington (305 W Main St, 817-275-7661) will present Biloxi Blues. Set in 1943 at a bootcamp during World War II, Neil Simon’s award-winning play follows young Army recruit Eugene Jerome as he learns about life and love during basic training. See Biloxi Blues at 7:30pm Thu-Sat or 2pm Sun. As there is strong language and adult subject matter, this production is appropriate for ages 15 and up. Tickets are $29 at TheatreArlington.org.

Friday August 26, 2022

Recent widower Walter “Pops” Washington has a lot going on. While trying to hold on to a rent-controlled apartment that he shares with his parolee son and surrogate family, the ex-NYPD cop is involved in a lawsuit over an officer-involved shooting. “As tensions come to a head in a swirl of demands from family and friends, a final ultimatum from former colleagues causes Pops to draw the line and make some demands of his own.” See Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis thru Sun, Sep 11, at 7:30pm Thu, 8pm Sat-Sun, or 3pm Sun at Stage West (821 W Vickery Blvd, 817-784-9378). Tickets start at $40 at StageWest.org.

Saturday August 27, 2022

With the temperatures falling just a bit, thoughts turn to Halloween activities. To jump-start the season, the Dr Pepper Museum (300 S 5th St, Waco, 254-757-1025) is hosting a Paranormal Tour from 8pm to 10pm. The museum is housed in the historic Dr Pepper bottling plant built in 1906, and, for years, the staff and some paranormal investigators have seen apparitions, floating orbs, and shadowy figures, heard voices, and felt “overwhelming emotions” at this site. In fact, the building is a “certified haunted location,” whatever that means. Guests 18 and older will tour two historic buildings (including a basement, which is usually off limits), hear the museum’s history, and investigate with the tools of the paranormal trade such as EMF readers and more. Tickets are $30 at DrPepperMuseum.com/Paranormal-Experience.

Sunday August 28, 2022

Quinceañera, the celebration of a girl’s passage from girlhood to womanhood on her 15th birthday, is one of the most anticipated events for teenage Latinas. Created with future quinceañeras in mind, Quinceañera Expo noon-5pm at Esports Stadium (1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington, 817-459-5000) will showcase all the resources needed to plan an entire quince under one roof. Tickets are $12 at Tickets.QuinceaneraExpos.com or $15 at the door.

Monday August 29, 2022

Just in time for back-to-school season, the Movie Mutant (@MovieMutant) is hosting Troma Movie Monday with a screening of the 1986 film Class of Nuke ’Em High at Studio Movie Grill (425 Lincoln Sq, Arlington, 682-267-9465). Students at a high school next to a nuclear power plant buy bad drugs from a plant worker — what can go wrong? This R-rated movie starts at 9pm, but arrive early for free Troma swag and to check out the vendors. Tickets are $10.50 at StudioMovieGrill.com.

Tuesday August 30, 2022

Denton wants to #EndOverdose. In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, free events are happening at two locations. The UNT Substance Use Resource and Education Program (@UNTSUREprogram) at the University of North Texas hosts a Resource Fair 11am-2pm at Union South Lawn (1155 Union Cir, 940-565-2000). Learn how to reduce the stigma around an overdose, how to prevent an overdose, and how to respond. Then from 6pm to 8pm, head to the lawn of the Denton County Courthouse on the Square (110 W Hickory St, 940-349-2850) for North Texas Overdose Awareness Day. Hosted by the nonprofit group Reacting to Opioid Overdose, this memorial event will include a resource table, speakers, and food. For more information or to register, visit ROOnow.org.

Wednesday August 31, 2022

While I enjoyed a bit of hiking on my vacation this summer, I was far away from the Texas heat. Now that we’ve had a “cold front,” it might be time to try it in North Texas. Every Wednesday from 8am to 10am, the staff at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center (3310 Collins Rd, Denton, 940-349-8230) hosts a guided hike called We Hike Wednesdays. The adventure starts with a brief digital tutorial — you’ll need to download the AllTrails or iNaturalist app. Then the hike is about 1.5 hours on various staff-selected routes. Wear comfortable, weather-appropriate clothes and shoes, and bring bug spray, sunscreen, and a water bottle. All ages are welcome, but an adult must accompany those under 15. Tickets are $5 at bit.ly/ClearCreekHikes.