As part of Best Of 2022, we invited you to help us in the nomination phase by writing in your top picks in some select music categories. The Top 5 in each category are now the nominees for Music Awards 2022. The Music Awards ballot will be live Mon, Oct 10, thru Sun, Nov 20, at FWWeekly.com. Then, stay tuned for details about the festival (#MAF22) and awards ceremony.

Rock Artist

Celestíal L’Amour

Jaybirds

Novakain

Royal Sons

Uncle Toasty

Vocalist

Sammy Kidd, Mean Motor Scooter

Celestíal L’Amour

Blake Parish, Royal Sons

Nick Tittle, Arenda Light

JP Walsh, Jaybirds

Guitarist

Rowdy Carter, Arenda Light

Kyle Kain, Novakain

Sammy Kid, Uncle Toasty

Darrin Kobetich

Matt Tedder

Rap/R&B Artist

88 Killa

Lil Sick

Lou Charle$

Sagemode Wrex

YMG Yolo

Drummer

John Bereuter, Novakain

Jeffrey Chase Friedman, Mean Motor Scooter

Matt Mabe, Arenda Light

Connor Mullen, Jaybirds

Mike Surdel, Uncle Toasty

Country Artist

Summer Dean

Jesse Jennings

Cody Jinks

Joe Savage

Squeezebox Bandits

DJ

DJ CV Fields (Connor Fields)

DJ Databass

DJ Dogstyle (Michael Sherman)

DJ Reckless1 (Ross Cardona)

DJ Technic (Ryan Cerda)

Folk Artist

Jacob Furr

Charles Gabby

Mandy Hand

Keegan McInroe

Cameron Smith

Bassist

Josh Brantley, Jaybirds

Panda Cuenca, Phantomelo

Dylan Kain, Novakain

Dustin Schneider, Spectacle; Uncle Toasty

Joe Tacke, Mean Motor Scooter

Blues Artist

James Hinkle

JZ & Dirty Pool

Michael Lee

Holland K. Smith

Buddy Whittington

Keyboardist

Rick Fulton, Cortez

Steve Hammond, Chet Stevens Band

Justin Pate, JZ & Dirty Pool

Chris Watson, Retrophonics

Eric Webb, Cut Throat Finches

Music Lessons

Arlington School of Music

Fort Worth Music Academy

Ketos Creative

Music Junkie Studios

School of Rock

Music Store

Competition Music

Lamb’s Music

Music Go Round

Zoo Music

Open-Mic Night

Black Dog Jam, Scat Jazz Lounge

Blues Jam w/Playtown, Lola’s Fort Worth

Lazy Daisy Coffee Bar

McFly’s Pub

Pinky’s Champagne Room & Velvet Jazz Lounge

Tribute Artist

Ashmore

Chasing Rent

The Dick Beldings

Poo Live Crew

Rise Against the Machine

Song

“Away from Dead,” Arenda Light

“Butcher of Burundi,” Uncle Toasty

“Honey Bee,” Jaybirds

“I Don’t Care,” Novakain

“Shark Attack,” Phantomelo

Album

Let It Break, Jaybirds

The Oh No! Unknown, Novakain

Pipeline, Cool Jacket

Praise & Warships, Royal Sons

Uncle Toasty, Uncle Toasty

Venue

Lola’s Fort Worth

Tulips FTW

Billy Bob’s Texas

Magnolia Motor Lounge

The Post at River East