As part of Best Of 2022, we invited you to help us in the nomination phase by writing in your top picks in some select music categories. The Top 5 in each category are now the nominees for Music Awards 2022. The Music Awards ballot will be live Mon, Oct 10, thru Sun, Nov 20, at FWWeekly.com. Then, stay tuned for details about the festival (#MAF22) and awards ceremony.
Rock Artist
Celestíal L’Amour
Jaybirds
Novakain
Royal Sons
Uncle Toasty
Vocalist
Sammy Kidd, Mean Motor Scooter
Celestíal L’Amour
Blake Parish, Royal Sons
Nick Tittle, Arenda Light
JP Walsh, Jaybirds
Guitarist
Rowdy Carter, Arenda Light
Kyle Kain, Novakain
Sammy Kid, Uncle Toasty
Darrin Kobetich
Matt Tedder
Rap/R&B Artist
88 Killa
Lil Sick
Lou Charle$
Sagemode Wrex
YMG Yolo
Drummer
John Bereuter, Novakain
Jeffrey Chase Friedman, Mean Motor Scooter
Matt Mabe, Arenda Light
Connor Mullen, Jaybirds
Mike Surdel, Uncle Toasty
Country Artist
Summer Dean
Jesse Jennings
Cody Jinks
Joe Savage
Squeezebox Bandits
DJ
DJ CV Fields (Connor Fields)
DJ Databass
DJ Dogstyle (Michael Sherman)
DJ Reckless1 (Ross Cardona)
DJ Technic (Ryan Cerda)
Folk Artist
Jacob Furr
Charles Gabby
Mandy Hand
Keegan McInroe
Cameron Smith
Bassist
Josh Brantley, Jaybirds
Panda Cuenca, Phantomelo
Dylan Kain, Novakain
Dustin Schneider, Spectacle; Uncle Toasty
Joe Tacke, Mean Motor Scooter
Blues Artist
James Hinkle
JZ & Dirty Pool
Michael Lee
Holland K. Smith
Buddy Whittington
Keyboardist
Rick Fulton, Cortez
Steve Hammond, Chet Stevens Band
Justin Pate, JZ & Dirty Pool
Chris Watson, Retrophonics
Eric Webb, Cut Throat Finches
Music Lessons
Arlington School of Music
Fort Worth Music Academy
Ketos Creative
Music Junkie Studios
School of Rock
Music Store
Competition Music
Lamb’s Music
Music Go Round
Zoo Music
Open-Mic Night
Black Dog Jam, Scat Jazz Lounge
Blues Jam w/Playtown, Lola’s Fort Worth
Lazy Daisy Coffee Bar
McFly’s Pub
Pinky’s Champagne Room & Velvet Jazz Lounge
Tribute Artist
Ashmore
Chasing Rent
The Dick Beldings
Poo Live Crew
Rise Against the Machine
Song
“Away from Dead,” Arenda Light
“Butcher of Burundi,” Uncle Toasty
“Honey Bee,” Jaybirds
“I Don’t Care,” Novakain
“Shark Attack,” Phantomelo
Album
Let It Break, Jaybirds
The Oh No! Unknown, Novakain
Pipeline, Cool Jacket
Praise & Warships, Royal Sons
Uncle Toasty, Uncle Toasty
Venue
Lola’s Fort Worth
Tulips FTW
Billy Bob’s Texas
Magnolia Motor Lounge
The Post at River East