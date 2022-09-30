Getting & Spending Event

Critic’s Choice: Stranger Things Pop-Up Shop, Grapevine Mills, 3000 Mills Pkwy, Ste 617, Grapevine, 972-724-4900

By popular demand, the world’s first Stranger Things Pop-Up Store is extending its stay through the fall. Activities, games, and merchandise inspired by the show’s iconic locations can be found here daily. Hang out in the Palace Arcade, Starcourt Mall, and the Byers’ living room 10am-9pm Mon-Sat or 11am-7pm Sun. Just watch out for the Demogorgon. Time slots can be reserved at StrangerThings-Store.com.

People & Places Event

Critic’s Choice: Cowboy Ultimate Experience, Texas Lottery Plaza at Toyota Music Factory, 316 W Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, 972-810-1499

Starting at 2pm the day before each Dallas Cowboys home game, you can attend a free event at Texas Lottery Plaza, where you can meet current and former Dallas Cowboys players. Enjoy music by DJSC Brandon Williams, special appearances by The ChowBoys, and prize giveaways. On each remaining date this season — Sat, Oct 22; Sat, Oct 29; Wed, Nov 23; and Sat, Dec 3 — there will be a celebrity MC and a special mystery guest. RSVP on Prekindle.com.

Arts & Culture Event

Critic’s Choice: Dog Days at BRIT, Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, 817-463-4160

Even though we’re past the dog days of summer, BRIT has one more to go. Dog Days takes place over five weekends throughout 2022, and the final installment is 8am-5pm Sat-Sun, Nov 12-13. Humans pay the regular admission for themselves, plus $5 per pup. Doggos will enjoy the free hydration stations throughout the grounds and a complimentary bandana.

Good Grub Event

Critic’s Choice: 65 Roses Wine & Food Extravaganza at Benbrook Stables, 10001 Benbrook Blvd, 817-249-1001

After hearing his mother make phone calls to raise funds for cystic fibrosis research in 1965, 4-year-old Ricky Weiss told her she was working for “65 roses.” The term is still used today, helping children pronounce the name of their disease and explain the title of this event. At 7:30pm on Wed, Oct 19, join the North Texas Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for its 22nd annual benefit dinner, 65 Roses. Lead Chef Derek Venutolo from Meehan’s Chophouse and an all-star lineup of Fort Worth’s best restaurants and chefs will wine and dine you under the stars. Tickets are $200 per person at Events.CFF.org/65RosesWineandFood.

On the Town Event

Critic’s Choice: BTX Beerfest, Mayor Vera Calvin Plaza, 141 W Renfro St, Burleson, @BTXBrewfest

On Sat, Oct 1, starting at 3pm (or 1pm if you’re a VIP), Burleson will be the place to be for BTX Beerfest. Sample craft beer, ciders, and seltzers from 17 of the best breweries in North Texas and enjoy live music by Dave Fenley, Joey Green, Jesse Jennings, and Nicholas Patrick Band before the Turnpike Tributedours covering the Turnpike Troubadours end the night. General admission is $15 ($25 if including a tasting card), and VIP is $50. Children 12 and under get in free. For food vendor options, tickets, and more, visit BTXBrewfest.com.

Sounds of the City Event

Critic’s Choice: opening of Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, 122 E Exchange St, Ste 200, @TannahillsTavern

As a result of a partnership between Chef Tim Love and music powerhouse Live Nation, a new, 1,000-person venue is opening in Mule Alley in the Stockyards. Tannahill’s October shows on the books include Muscadine Bloodline on Sat; The Arc Angels on Fri, Oct 7; Shovels & Rope on Sun, Oct 16; Shinyribs on Fri, Oct 21; and Green River Ordinance on Sat, Oct 29, just to name a few. Welcome to the neighborhood!