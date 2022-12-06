The fairytale hasn’t ended. Rather, the story has taken a turn for the real, and that’s OK.

Hypnotoad’s power stretched too thin on Saturday afternoon as the Frogs fell to Kansas State in overtime and let the conference championship — which should have already been decided on the field during the season — slip away. Undoubtedly, the loss led to some crabby evenings and a sleepless Sunday waiting inevitably for the playoff selection committee to screw TCU yet again, but this time, that didn’t happen. Sonny Dykes’ upstart squad retained their third-place ranking and became the first Texas-based university and non-OU Big 12 squad to qualify for the playoff. Their opponents are the undefeated champions of the Big 10 — which, curiously, has 14 teams — the Michigan Wolverines, who are the bluest of bloods in the college football universe.

Their team colors notwithstanding, U of M is the winningest college football program ever. The maize and blue are just 11 victories shy of 1,000 all time, and their nemesis, Ohio State, are in second place and would need three undefeated regular seasons to catch Michigan, assuming “that team up north” lost every game during the same span.

How did TCU manage to lose their conference championship game and remain in contention for a national title? Narrative. I’m not going to posit that Dykes’ Frogs are the best team in the country, because I don’t think that’s true, but they are undoubtedly — and it’s not even close — the best story in college football. The Funkytowners were unranked to start and won five spats with second-half comebacks while surviving their conference slate. They found themselves in familiar territory in Arlington last weekend, trailing by 11 in the championship with a pair of possessions remaining. The team of destiny — as they’ve been called by many — tied the game before losing in overtime but not before a Heisman-moment performance from their quarterback, who has the most compelling individual story in the game. It’s the stuff of legend. No one, especially not me, thought TCU’s loss would improve their story, but it has.