One lucky Christmas present has made my New Year’s Eve plans for me. Friday night, I’m getting the party started early at the Toadies/Flickerstick show at Billy Bob’s. As for Saturday evening, a.k.a. New Year’s Eve proper, I’m staying home. How about you? No? Great. Here are a ton of NYE shows to consider around North Texas.

FORT WORTH

Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, 817-624-7117) hosts its New Year’s Eve Party featuring the Randy Rogers Band with Todd Stewart. Tickets are $65-85 at BillyBobsTexas.com.

Charlie Bassham and Guthrie Kennard play the New Year’s Eve Party at Lola’s Fort Worth (2000 W Berry St, @LolasFortWorth). Cover is $10 at the door, starting at 8pm.

For New Year’s Eve at The Post at River East (2925 Race St, 817-945-8890), #MAF22 nominees the Squeezebox Bandits and Keegan McInroe are set to play. Tickets are $20-125 on Eventbrite.com and include a complimentary champagne toast and black-eyed peas at midnight.

For its NYE Tribute to the Old School, The Rail Club DFW (3101 Joyce Dr, 817-386-4309) offers cover tunes from Far Beyond Drunk (Pantera), Kill ’Em All (Metallica), PostMortem (Slayer), and Youthanasia (Megadeth). Doors open at 6pm. Tickets are $35-50 on Eventbrite.com.

The Ridglea Room (3309 Winthrop Av, 817-941-0086) has its New Year’s Adam on Friday (because who comes before Eve?) with Relic with Hunter Cox and The Big League Boys. Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite.com.

Sundance Square (420 Main St, 817-222-1111) hosts a free NYE show on Saturday from 6pm to 2am featuring DJ Danny West and The Unlikely Candidates, plus Mi Son and Fusion Latina, and then a fireworks show at midnight. This event is free to attend.

Recently reunited synth-rockers Black Tie Dynasty will ring in the New Year at Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, 817-367-9798) with Dome Dwellers, FIT, and Phantomelo. Doors open at 5pm. Tickets are $22-100 on Prekindle.com.

ARLINGTON

The New Year’s Eve Bash at Diamond Jim’s Saloon (305 N Great Southwest Pkwy, 817-633-2838) features Rogue Radio, free black-eyed peas and cornbread, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. No cover.

Growl/Division Brewing (509 Abrams St, 682-252-7639) is celebrating its Division Brewing 7th Anniversary Party with music by Freeze Succka and Hotcake Hand Grenade. Doors open at 7pm, and the cover is $10.

THE COLONY

Infinite Journey, the Music of Journey will rock Lava Cantina (5805 Grandscape Blvd, 214-618-6893) after a guest DJ starts things at 9pm. Tickets are $25-120 on Eventbrite.com and include a champagne toast at midnight.

DALLAS

Dallas homeboys the Reverend Horton Heat will play inside Amplified Live (10261 Technology Blvd E, 214-350-1904) with Justin Pickard on New Year’s Eve. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets start at $20 at Amplified-Live.com.

The Kessler (1230 W Davis St, 214-272-8346) offers a Dancing & Desserts Celebration with Black Powder Vipers and special guests Amy Thornhill and Todd Blalock of the Terraplane Rounders on New Year’s Eve. Doors open at 8pm, but the lobby is open at 7pm. Tickets are $35-600 on Prekindle.com and include dessert and a champagne toast.

On New Year’s Eve, Rosegarden Funeral Party with Happy Phantom and Primo Danger take over Three Links (2704 Elm St, 214-484-6011). Doors open at 8pm. Must be 18. Tickets are $20 at ThreeLinksDeepEllum.com or $25 at the door.

DENTON

In the Midnight Hour NYE Special Event at Andy’s Bar (122 N Locust St, 940-312-8985) stars Doomfall with Final Broadcast, Narcissist, Party Hats, Trembler, and Wooden Earth. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets are $12 in advance at Prekindle.com, or $18 day of.

Dan’s Silverleaf (103 Industrial St, 940-808-0008) is doing things early on Saturday at the Greenwich Mean Time New Year’s Eve with Ten Hands and The Brits. Doors are at 3pm, music starts at 4:30pm, and then a countdown and toast happen at 6pm. “We’re done and safe at home by 7:30pm. Leave the local midnight thing to the amateurs!” Tickets are $15 on Prekindle.com.

The Wee-Beasties’ last show of the year is at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio (411 E Sycamore St, 940-594-2207) with Hurts to Be Dead, Nip Slip, and Nygma on Friday. Doors open at 8pm, and cover is $15. Then on Saturday, it’s the RGRS New Year’s Eve with Drakulas, plus BH/BK, Clear Acid, Laughing Matter, Totally Cherry, Trauma Ray, and Venus Twins. Doors open at 6pm. Must be 18. Tickets are $20 presale at Prekindle.com or $25 at the door.

GRAPEVINE

Disco tribute artists La Freak with Triple Lindy will turn the party out on New Year’s Eve at the Glass Cactus (1501 Gaylord Trl, 817-778-2805) starting at 9pm. The dress code is cocktail (black-tie optional), but ’70s-decade flair is acceptable. Tickets are $100-650 at GaylordTexan.com.

MANSFIELD

Fat Daddy’s (781 W Debbie Ln, 817-453-0188) hosts its New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with tribute bands Def Leggend (Def Leppard) and Mid-Night Ranger (Night Ranger). VIP tables can be reserved for $100 for four people or $50 for two folks at Universe.com/FatDaddysNYE2022. Each table includes a bottle of champagne and party favors. Advance tickets are required.

