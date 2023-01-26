Thursday January 26, 2023

Having just traveled the world with Grammy-winning trumpeter Chris Botti as the featured touring vocalist for Botti’s solo album Sometimes a Rose Will Grow in Concrete, actor/singer/writer Sy Smith is the featured musical artist for the Denton Black Film Festival 2023. She performs at 8pm at the Margo Jones Performance Hall on the campus of Texas Woman’s University (1100 Oakland St, 940-898-3644). Tickets are $40-70 at DBFF23.eventive.org.

Friday January 27, 2023

Speaking of the Denton Black Film Festival, in-person art, film, music, and spoken word can be seen at many locations in Denton Wed, Jan 25, thru Sunday, with extended virtual programming thru Sun, Feb 5. Passes range from $45 to $250 for the different experience levels available. For more information, visit DentonBFF.com/Film-Festival.

Saturday January 28, 2023

Ridglea Metalfest, celebrating its 15th anniversary this weekend, will feature 30 bands and utilize all three stages of the Ridglea Theater (6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-9500). Doors are at 3pm, with the first acts going on at 3:30pm. There’s a lot to see! Negative 263 and Semper Acerbus will wrap up the evening on the Local Menace Stage and My Merch Guy Stage, respectively, at 11pm. The finale on the Main Stage will feature headliners Lowgear at 10:30pm and Lockjaw at 11:30pm. Tickets start at $20 at RidgleaMetalFest.com.

Sunday January 29, 2023

Cirque Italia Water Circus is back with a new pirate-themed show for 2023 called Fire in the Hole, featuring acrobatics by its Silver Unit touring troupe in a 35,000-gallon water stage under a big top tent in the parking lot of Grand Prairie Premium Outlets (2950 W I-20, 972-602-8383). Shows are at 7:30pm Thu-Sat, plus 1:30pm and 4:30pm Sat-Sun. Tickets start at $10 at Silver.CirqueItalia.com.

Monday January 30, 2023

How is your vinyl record collection looking? If you’re like me, you can always use more. The Friends of the Keller Library are hosting a Vinyl Record Swap at the Keller Public Library (640 Johnson Rd, 817-743-4800) at 6pm. Along with the opportunity to trade with other attendees ages 16 and up, used albums will be available for trading or purchasing.

Tuesday January 31, 2023

Local visual artists have reimagined legendary Texas music makers of the past and present and have submitted their works to Mark Joeckel, owner of Create Arlington Studios (304 W Main St, 682-248-8424). You can see the chosen pieces at Create’s curated exhibit The Lone Star Sings: Portraits of Texas Musicians. The 15 artists who participated include Taylor Banks, Susan Brents Shelton, Stacy Campbell, Andrea Chudoba, Wes Coke, April Hopkins, RaSun Kazadi, Serge Machial, Sergio Santos, Dawn Siler, Justin Simmons, Kennedeigh Smith, and Sam Watson. Lone Star Sings is up 11am-6pm Mon-Fri thru Fri, Feb 3. There is no cost to enter, but a $5 donation is suggested.

Wednesday February 1, 2023

Hosted by The Movie Mutant (@MovieMutant), this monthly secret screening of an obscure genre film is once again at Southside Preservation Hall (1519 Lipscomb St, 817-926-2800). At 5pm, enjoy the Night Market with local artists, collectors, and other small-business vendors in the ballroom. Then at 7pm, head to the chapel for the Retro Preshow festivities, followed by the movie at 8pm. This month’s film will be an ’80s slasher comedy. Parking will be available in the lot behind the hall on Maddox Street. A pay-what-you-can donation is requested at the door. This event is BYOB, and food trucks will be on-site for snack attacks.