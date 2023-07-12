1.) North Texas is finally getting its own Meow Wolf, and opening day is Friday. There are two ways to tour this art installation. First, you can embrace the craziness, open every door and every drawer, and enjoy the art for art’s sake, as we did on preview day. Or you can participate in solving a mystery. If that’s the route you’d like to take, stop reading now. Jared opened the refrigerator door and walked through into another dimension. Yes, the refrigerator in what I’m calling an art funhouse leads to another dimension, and it’s awesome! Tickets to Meow Wolf Grapevine: The Real Unreal (3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Ste 253, Grapevine, 866-636-9969) are $45 at MeowWolf.com/Visit/Grapevine.

2.) Speaking of refrigerators, Funky Town Fridge (682-207-7436) just had theirs stolen. This is why we can’t have nice things. This nonprofit is trying to combat hunger and empower impoverished people in food deserts. By press time, a generous donor had replaced the group’s refrigerator. Since they are top of mind right now, take a look at FunkyTownFridge.org and see how you can help #FeedtheFunk.

3.) Speaking of food deserts, the North Texas Food Bank is hosting a day camp to teach kids about this very thing and how to make a difference in their own neighborhoods. This Monday and next, children ages 8 to 11 will get a behind-the-scenes look at the food bank and engage in activities related to hunger, gardening, and nutrition from 9:30am to 2:30pm at the NTFB Perot Family Campus (3577 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, 214-330-1396). Registration is $30 at NTFB.org/events/kids-camp.

4.) On Saturday from 5pm to 7pm, Race Street Coffee (3021 Race St, Fort Worth, 817-330-9270) presents Art Night. There will be a meet-and-greet with photographer Savannah Vasquez, who will have portraits and prints available for purchase. Beer will also be available from neighboring Neutral Ground Brewing Co. There is no cost to attend.

5.) At 4pm Saturday, celebrate the fifth anniversary of 4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge (506 E Division St, Ste 160, Arlington, 682-276-6097). There will be a DJ, drink specials, prizes, and more. For other great upcoming happenings in Arlington, find Downtown Arlington in July in the “Magazines” drop-down at FWWeekly.com.

6.) On the third Monday of the month, the Tarrant Area Food Bank hosts a Food Distribution Day from 8am to noon at the Fort Worth Veterans Affairs Clinic (2201 SE Loop 820, 817-730-0000). Bring your own bags or boxes and take home groceries from the walkup area.

7.) One of the largest culinary charity efforts in North Texas is returning for its 27th year. DFW Restaurant Week benefiting the North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope is a week-long celebration from Mon, Aug 7, to Sun, Sep 3. Reserve your prix-fixe meals at DFWRestaurantWeek.com.

8.) AS SEEN ON THE COVER: The city’s newest gay entertainment venue will open on Fri, July 21 with a Grand Opening Party from 5pm to 2am. Halo’s Bar & Grill featuring Rainbow 2.0 (3500 Alta Mere Dr, Fort Worth, 817-819-5277) pays homage to the colorful bygone nightclub. Halo’s was built by the original owners of Rainbow Lounge, which burned down a while back. The new club is in the space formerly occupied by Jorges Taqueria II.