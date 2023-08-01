Hey doll (wink, wink), it is now officially Best Of season. No, the Barbie movie is not our special issue theme, but isn’t it fun for the voting phase? Anyway…

With its magazine-style glossy cover, great photographs, and insightful opinions on the BEST of everything this area has to offer, Best Of 2023 is the issue you don’t want to miss. Our critics will make their choices, and the Critic’s Choice winners will be announced in the Best Of 2023 special edition on Wed, Sep 27.

But the critics aren’t the only ones whose opinions count.

Now thru Sun, Sep 8 at midnight, our readers will make their voices heard by participating in our online-only, write-in ballot to determine the Readers’ Choice winners for the Getting & Spending, People & Places, Arts & Culture, Good Grub, On The Town, and Sounds of the City sections. Here are the categories within each section:

Getting & Spending Categories: Antique & Vintage Finds, Barbershop, Beauty Service, Boutique, Car Wash, Place to Buy Cigars, Place to Buy CBD, Charcuterie Boards, Place to Buy Coffee, Customer Service, Day Spa, Dry Cleaners, Farmers Market, Furniture Store, Place to Buy Gifts, Grocery Store, Gun Store, Hair Salon, Place to Buy Jewelry, Liquor Store, Meat Market, Metaphysical Shop, Music Store, Optical Shop, Pet Services, Record Store, Smoke Shop, Tattoo Studio, Thrift Store, Vape Shop, and Place to Buy Wine.

People & Places Categories: Place to Adopt Pets, Apartment Community, Camp for Kids, City Councilmember, Dentist, Doctor, Dog Groomer, Hospital, Lawyer, Local Celebrity, Place to Meet Locals, Music Lessons, Nurse, Photographer, Professional Athlete, Radio Personality, Realtor, Social Influencer, Tattoo Artist, Teacher, Television Personality, Veterinarian, Place to Work, and Place to Work Out.

Arts & Culture Categories: Animal Rescue Group, Art Gallery, Artist, Arts & Crafts Class, Burlesque, Culinary Class, Cultural Event, Dance Troupe, Day Trip, Dog Park, Drag Performer, Entertainment Spot, Gallery Exhibit, Golf Course, Kids’ Activity, Place to Take Kids, Place to See Movies, Museum Exhibit, New Mural, Nonprofit Organization, Paint Night, Podcast, Park, Recreational Class, Theater Production, and Theater Troupe.

Good–Grub Categories: Bakery, Barbecue, Breakfast, Brunch, Burger, Burrito, Cajun Food, Chef, Chicken-Fried Steak, Chinese Food, Coffeeshop, Deli Sandwiches, Food Truck, Fried Chicken, Indian Food, Italian Food, Japanese Food, Korean Food, Mediterranean Food, Mexican Food, New Restaurant, Pho, Pizza, Queso, Ramen, Restaurant, Salsa, Seafood, Soul Food, Steak, Street Tacos, Sushi, Tamales, Tex-Mex Food, Thai Food, Vegan Food, Vegetarian Food, Vietnamese Food, Waitstaff, and Wings.

On–The–Town Categories: Bar-Bar, Bartender, Beer Selection, Bloody Mary, Brewery, Comedy Club, Comedy Open-Mic Night, Craft Cocktail, Dance Club, Distillery, Dog-Friendly Patio, Drag Show, Happy Hour, Hotel Bar, Karaoke Night, Late-Night Food, LBGTQIA+ Bar, Margarita, Martini, Mixologist, Patio, Restaurant Bar, Shot List, Sports Bar, and Wine Bar.

Sounds of the City Categories: Album, Americana/Roots, Bassist, Blues Band, Country Band, DJ Artist, Drummer, Folk Group, Guitarist, Hip-Hop Artist, Keyboardist, Metal Band, Open-Mic Night, Punk Band, R&B/Soul Group, Regional Act, Rock Band, Song, Tejano Group, Tribute Band, Venue, and Vocalist. The top winners from each of these categories will move on to our Music Awards 2023 Ballot, which will go live in October. More about that later.

Business owners, this part is for you…

Are you interested in campaigning for one of the categories above? Use the art above and below on your social media and invite your family, fans, followers, and friends to nominate you in the category of your choice at https://www.fwweekly.com/best-of-2023-ballot/ .

Voters will need to vote in at least ten categories for their ballots to count, and it’s one ballot per person. If you need help writing your post, email marketing@fwweekly.com but here is an example:

Best Bar? Joe’s Bar & Grill! To help us win the readers’ choice award for Best Of 2023, nominate us in the On The Town section. You must vote in at least ten categories for your vote to count, so show some love to your other favorite locals while you’re at it. Complete your ballot by 9/8 at https://www.fwweekly.com/best-of-2023-ballot/

As for advertising during the voting phase and in the Best Of 2023 special edition, start here .

With a publication date of Wed, Sep 27, the final deadline for space reservations is Fri, Sep 22, and the final art approval date is Mon, Sep 25.