“If people can taught to hate, they can be taught to love. And it’s up to you, young people, to change minds.”

– Dr. Opal Lee, speaking at halftime of Friday’s Dallas Wings game after receiving the Nancy Lieberman Community Woman of Inspiration Award

This will be a really short blog post, because I can’t add much to that. She also said, as regards how to go about enabling the triumph of love over hate, “Young people: I want you to make yourself a committee of one.”

I will note that the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” defines “young people” as anyone under her current age of 96. Thus, she almost certainly means you.