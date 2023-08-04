SHARE
Opal Lee and LaDondra Wilson, courtesy Dallas Wings

“If people can taught to hate, they can be taught to love. And it’s up to you, young people, to change minds.”

– Dr. Opal Lee, speaking at halftime of Friday’s Dallas Wings game after receiving the Nancy Lieberman Community Woman of Inspiration Award

This will be a really short blog post, because I can’t add much to that. She also said, as regards how to go about enabling the triumph of love over hate, “Young people: I want you to make yourself a committee of one.”

I will note that the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” defines “young people” as anyone under her current age of 96. Thus, she almost certainly means you.

Rush Olson
http://rusholson.com/
Rush Olson has spent two decades directing creative efforts for sports teams and broadcasters. When not writing his Sports Rush blog for the Weekly, he creates television programs, ad campaigns, content marketing, and related creative projects for sports entities and more through Rush Olson Creative & Sports, Mint Farm Films, and FourNine Productions.

