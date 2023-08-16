Now that the temperature has dropped a bit (for now), get off the couch and check out some food and booze events around town. Here are eight ideas to consider.

1.) Every Thursday, Geeks Who Drink hosts Trivia at The Hop. Head to HopFusion (200 E Broadway Av, Fort Worth 682-841-1721) at 8pm with teams of up to six people each — or join with some new friends on-site — for beer specials, trivia games, and prizes. There is no cost to attend.

2.) On the third Monday of the month, the Tarrant Area Food Bank hosts a Food Distribution Day from 8am to noon at the Fort Worth Veterans Affairs Clinic (2201 SE Loop 820, 817-730-0000). Bring your own bags or boxes and take home groceries from the walk-up area.

3.) This Saturday, spend the evening sampling beer, eating from food trucks, and enjoying live music and pup-centric activities at Addison After Dark: Pints & Pups at Addison Circle Park (4970 Addison Cir, Addison, @VisitAddison) 6pm-10pm. Admission and parking are free. To imbibe at the Pints Pavilion, purchase a $15 tasting card at AddisonAfterDark.com and receive five 4-ounce pours and a souvenir tasting glass.

4.) Thu-Sun, Rockfish Seafood Grill (3785 S Cooper St, Arlington, 817-419-9988) serves up $24 Snow Crab & Shrimp Special, featuring one cluster of snow crab, one dozen large peel-and-eat shrimp, and corn and potatoes tossed in your seasoning of choice (all-in Cajun butter, garlic butter, Nitro, or plain.)

5.) Don’t forget that The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicida_FTW) now hosts performances by Claws Out Comedy (@ClawsOutComedy) on Monday evenings. Every week is a new lineup. There is no cover, and draft beers are a dollar off.

6.) During the pandemic, DFW Restaurant Week became a month-long celebration and remains so this year. The benefactors for the 27th annual charity efforts are the North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope. The final day is Sun, Sep 3. Reserve your prix-fixe meals at DFWRestaurantWeek.com.

7.) Along with all the usual food and drinks categories, you can also vote for the Best Culinary Class and Best Cultural Event in the online ballot for Best Of 2023. Thru Sun, Sep 10, write in your local favorites at Bit.ly/FWW_BestOf2023. You must vote in at least 10 categories for your vote to count, so share all your opinions. We know you have them!

8.) The fifth annual GreenMan Holistic Fair is 11am-6pm Sat-Sun, Sep 23-24, at Sneaky Pete’s (2 Eagle Point Rd, Lewisville, 972-434-2500). Enjoy great food and drink specials while checking out holistic and pagan vendors. Events, classes, and the performance schedule will be announced closer to the event date. Keep an eye on Facebook.com/TheGreenManStudios for updates. There is no cost to attend.