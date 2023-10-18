Looking to up your cooking game? Whether you’re a culinary novice or an aspiring chef, Central Market Fort Worth (4651 West Freeway, 817-989-4700) — this year’s critic’s and readers’ choice for Best Culinary Classes — offers classes led by professional instructors. All ages are welcome to the fun courses that help students expand their recipe repertoire and hone their chopping skills.

Classes are themed and range from parent-and-child to more advanced lessons that can help you master Tuscan dining or a perfectly prepared chicken-fried steak. Just a few, uh, courses are all you need to boost your confidence in the kitchen — and the popularity of your dinner parties. Here are a few of the October courses for your consideration.

Falling For Brunch

Saturday, Oct 28 @ 11am

Give your mid-day meal an upgrade for autumn! Working with a small team in their kitchen, you’ll create light and fluffy pumpkin pancakes (with maple-apple compote), a healthy and simple take on a nutritious berry oatmeal bake, a spicy hash (with sweet potatoes, chili hash, and poached eggs), and a good — and good-for-you — warming turmeric latte beverage. Tickets are $65 on Eventbrite.com.

Parent & Child:

Breakfast at Hogwarts

Sunday, Oct 29 @ 11am

Celebrate a tribute to our magical friends by learning to cook some of their favorite morning treats. Breakfast at Hogwarts wasn’t limited to just a bowl of cereal or a plate of muffins. The elves of the Great Hall put on a spread that rivals any full English fry-up, and you and your own young wizard will master each delicious dish. The menu includes fried sausage patties (herbed and spiced), cheesy/chivy scrambled eggs (with fried tomatoes), porridge (with cream and treacle), and pull-aport cinnamon breakfast rolls. Costumes, as long as they do not interfere with cooking, are welcome. This hands-on class is meant to be enjoyed by partners of one adult and one to two children, ages 7 to 17. Tickets are $70 per person on Eventbrite.com.

Make & Take:

Day-of-the-Dead Sugar Cookies

Sunday, Oct 29 @ 3pm

The skull-shaped cookies will be baked, and the brightly tinted icings will be ready to pipe. You’ll use a variety of tips to create colorful and delicious cookies to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. For ages 10 and up. Children 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. You’ll take 12 decorated cookies with you at the end of class! Tickets are $50 per person on Eventbrite.com.

