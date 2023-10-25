Promotional Feature

After much anticipation, Cafe Enduro has an opening date. On Monday, November 6, visit them in the Riverside Arts District.

Located across the street from the Trinity River Trail System, the new Cafe Enduro building at 400 Oakhurst Scenic Dr in Fort Worth isn’t an entirely new build. Until last year, the space had been the construction office of a residential community. Two weeks from now, the space will serve as the home base for some of the best coffee in town.

Cafe Enduro will feature a full espresso bar, various iced teas, and other refreshments for the hikers and bikers off the trail. “We aim to be a stopping point for a quick recharge,” says owner Anthony Parrotta. “There will be indoor and outdoor seating, bike racks, a filtered water bottle fill station, and water bowls outside for the pups.”

There will also be food items on the menu from The Sour Boule Bakery & Cafe (3701 Southwest Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-229-5997), including bagels, kolaches, and muffins. (Sour Boule is a local artisan bake shop owned by Misner Family Farms.)

All coffee will be roasted onsite at a back-of-the-house roastery and processed in the next room. The facilities at Cafe Enduro will include a coffee lab to host cuppings and give coffee courses on everything from farm to cup.

Since March 2018, perennial Best Of favorite Enduro Coffee has focused solely on its wholesale business and online sales. Until now.

What you get with Enduro Coffee Roasters (400 Oakhurst Scenic Dr, Fort Worth, 817-773-8576) is the local service and attention to detail you won’t find at the big box suppliers. All coffee is roasted to order, and new shipments are received monthly. It also leases equipment.

As Enduro is certified by the SCA (Specialty Coffee Association) in roasting and barista skills, local businesses will also be offered training on how best to teach employees about specialty coffee preparation.

Keep an eye on Enduro’s social media pages for event dates and details on the grand opening festivities.