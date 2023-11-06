Now that the Weekly’s ballot for Music Awards 2023 is live, you have some bands to investigate and decisions to make! The #FWWMAF23 ballot is live now thru Thu, Nov 30 at midnight, so there’s plenty of time to get out there. Very, very soon, we will have details about some official showcase events in November and the awards ceremony in December. In the meantime, here’s where you can check out some of our nominees this month:

NOMINEES’ NOVEMBER GIGS

Thu, Nov 9

Hazard County (Regional Nominee) is at Lola’s Fort Worth (Music Venue Nominee). Late to the Station (Americana Nominee) is at Atico in Fort Worth. Texas Flood (Regional Nominee) is at Fat Daddy’ in Mansfield.

Fri, Nov 10

Celestial L’Amour (Rock and Vocalist Nominee) is at The Cicada (Music Club and Open-Mic Night Nominee). Cory Cross Band (Country Nominee) is at Birdie’s Social Club in Fort Worth. Matt Tedder (Album and Blues Nominee) is at The Middleton Hotel in Graham. Raised Right Men (Regional Nominee) are at Dan’s Silverleaf in Denton. Summer Dean (Country Nominee) is at The Ice House in Abilene. Squeezebox Bandits (Country and Tejano Nominees) are at Twilite Lounge (Music Club Nominee) in Fort Worth. Mike Ryan Band (Sam Jones, Keyboard Nominee) is at Lucchese Boots in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Sat, Nov 11

Aurora Bleu (Blues Nominee) is at Chief Records in the Fort Worth Stockyards. The Flying Beets (New Band Nominee) is at The Cicada (Music Club and Open-Mic Nominee) in Fort Worth. Seth Wart & The Silence (Country Nominee) is at Hoots Pub in Amarillo. Since My Beloved (Metal Nominee) is at the Hope4Shelter Festival at Vibes in San Antonio.

Sun, Nov 12

Late to the Station (Americana Nominee) is at The Woodshed in Fort Worth. Tipps & Obermiller (Folk Nominee) is at Second Rodeo in Fort Worth.

Wed, Nov 15

Texas Flood (Regional Nominee) is at Tolbert’s Restaurant & Chili Parlour in Grapevine.

Fri, Nov 17

Cut Throat Finches (Americana / Roots Nominee) is at Ferris Wheelers in Dallas. Denver Williams & The Gas Money (Multi-Category Nominee) is at Caves Lounge (Music Club Nominee) in Arlington. Far Beyond Drunk (Tribute Nominee) is at Oscar’s Bar & Grill in Burleson. The Grae (Chris Davis, Drummer Nominee) is at Twilite Lounge (Music Club Nominee). Hotcake Hand Grenade (Punk Nominee), Ox Combine (Metal Nominee), and Stone Electric Machine (Metal Nominee) are at The Cicada (Music Club and Open-Mic Nominee) in Fort Worth. Legacy 4 (Tribute Nominee) is at Rusty Nickel in Fort Worth. Phantomelo (Pop Nominee) is at Three Links in Dallas. Tejas Brothers (Tejano Nominee) are at the Arts Center in Irving.

Sat, Nov 18

Mean Motor Scooter (Bass and Punk Nominee) is at Tulips FTW (Music Club Nominee). Royal Sons (Multi-Category Nominee) are at Lola’s Fort Worth (Music Venue Nominee).

Wed, Nov 22

The Dick Beldings (Tribute Nominee) are at Magnolia Motor Lounge (Music Club Nominee) in Fort Worth. Velvet Love Box (Tribute Nominee) and other area musicians will play at the annual Last Waltz event at Tanstaafl in Arlington.

Fri, Nov 24

Dustin Massey (Guitarist Nominee) and Legacy 4 (Tribute Nominee) are at Tulip FTW (Music Club Nominee). J/O/E (Hip Hop Nominee) is at Martin House Brewing in Fort Worth. Royal Sons (Multi-Category Nominee) are at Double Wide in Dallas. Texas Flood (Regional Nominee) is at Lava Cantina in The Colony. Velvet Love Box (Tribute Nominee) is at Bronco’s Sports Bar in Euless.

Sat, Nov 25

Jesse Jennings Band (Country and Song Nominee) is at Fat Daddy’s in Mansfield. Late to the Station (Americana Nominee) is at Twilite Lounge (Music Club Nominee) in Fort Worth. Raised Right Men (Regional Nominee) are at Jack’s Tavern in Denton. Texas Scratch (Blues Nominee) is at Ridglea Theater (Music Venue Nominee) in Fort Worth.

Wed, Nov 29

Simone Nicole (Pop Nominee) is at the Songwriter Round at Bob’s Off The Square in Granbury.

Every Thursday

Jacob Furr (Folk and Vocalist Nominee) is at The Post at River East (Music Club Nominee) in Fort Worth.

Every Saturday

Reckless 1 (DJ Nominee) is at Wonderbar in Fort Worth.

Open-Mic Nights

On various nights of the week, you can hit jam sessions at our nominated locations. The Cicada has Open Mic Night with Tommy Luke on Sundays. Dirty Water Saloon has Pickin’ Round the Campfire on Wednesdays. Finn MacCool’s has Happ Day Humpy Hour with Joe Gosh on Wednesdays. McFly’s Pub has its Open Mic Night on Tuesdays. Panther Island Brewing does Panther Island Pickers every other Tuesday. Scat Jazz Lounge has its Black Dog Jam on Sundays.

World Domination

There are some of our nominees that you won’t be able to see in North Texas because they are out on the road #LivingTheDream either performing at special events or touring. Kudos to you all. We couldn’t be more proud! (Especially multi-category nominees Broke String Burnett, who are playing in four cities around Texas next weekend as “official music ambassadors of Fort Worth” using grant money awarded to them by Hear Fort Worth.)

Jack Barksdale (Folk Nominee) is performing at the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival in Florida on Thursday. Fugitive (Metal Nominee) is also headed to Florida in two weeks for Hellshine Fest. Abraham Alexander (Album and R&B Nominee) is busy touring the mid-west all month in support of “SEA/SONS,” and Frenchie’s Blues Destroyer (Blues Nominee) is touring the south Nov-Dec in support of their “Nashville Sessions” album. Keegan McInroe (Americana and Video Nominee) is spending his November touring Germany, while Summer Dean (Country Nominee) is in England.

Next year, you can expect to hear more from the guys in Freeze Sucka (Bassist and Rock Nominees). Right now, they are taking a break from gigs to finish up their debut album in a bid for #FutureWorldDomination in 2024.

What Next?

Nominees, If you add any other November gigs, please email the details to Jennifer@fwweekly.com ASAP. Readers, are you ready to complete a ballot?

Click here now.

As for details about potential special showcases in November and the awards ceremony in December, you’ll just have to stay tuned!