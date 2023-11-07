SHARE
Photo by Ryan Burger

More than 1,000 protesters carrying Palestinian flags marched throughout Turtle Creek Park in Dallas Sunday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Protests in support of and opposed to Israel’s military incursion into the region following Hamas’ October 7 attack that killed around 1,400 Israeli civilians and foreign nationals have become commonplace around the world. During the October 7 raid, Hamas militants kidnapped an estimated 245 hostages, including dozens of foreigners, and the captives are believed to be held within a system of tunnels run by Hamas. Gaza’s Hamas-run health department reports more than 10,000 civilians have died from Israeli bombings and military operations seeking to topple Hamas and free the hostages.

Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger
Photo by Ryan Burger

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY