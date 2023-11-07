More than 1,000 protesters carrying Palestinian flags marched throughout Turtle Creek Park in Dallas Sunday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Protests in support of and opposed to Israel’s military incursion into the region following Hamas’ October 7 attack that killed around 1,400 Israeli civilians and foreign nationals have become commonplace around the world. During the October 7 raid, Hamas militants kidnapped an estimated 245 hostages, including dozens of foreigners, and the captives are believed to be held within a system of tunnels run by Hamas. Gaza’s Hamas-run health department reports more than 10,000 civilians have died from Israeli bombings and military operations seeking to topple Hamas and free the hostages.