Families wanting to capture ALL of the holiday magic should look no farther than the Omni PGA Frisco Resort . The luxurious 660-acre development in North Texas will be transformed into a holiday wonderland unlike any other experience available in the region. The resort will be decked out with miles of garland and lights, and 35 different holiday trees across the property and inside Omni PGA Frisco Resort. The most magical of these will be the 35’ tree in the Monument Realty PGA District , which will feature a custom animated light display set to classic holiday music.

Those wanting to maximize the spirit of the season should book the Home On The Range For The Hoidays resort package at Omni PGA Frisco Resort onsite. Available for stays Dec. 1-23 on weekends, the package offers families access to a full array of exclusive activities at the resort in addition to the holiday event. The package features luxury accommodations, valet parking, character breakfast, children’s Fun Pass and amenity and access to the Home on the Range for the Holidays event.

Home on the Range for the Holidays will be open to both resort guests and the general public, each Friday and Saturday evening December 1-23 at the Monument Realty PGA District will come to life with the spirit of the season.

“We are so excited to launch this event we have been working on since well before we opened in May, which will be a fantastic holiday experience to round out our first year of being open,” said Jeff Smith, Vice President & Managing Director of Omni PGA Frisco Resort. “PGA Frisco has provided such memorable family programming and activities, and the addition of Omni PGA Frisco Resort’s family-focused experience will enhance the spirit of the season even more.”

Activities and experiences are around each corner, as guests can encounter live reindeer, festive holiday characters, a photo opportunity with a real longhorn, and trips on the Fields Ranch Holiday Express train. Children can meet up with elf balloon artists, write and mail letters to Santa and create holiday ornament keepsake families will cherish for years for years to come. Plus, all ages can experience Putting for Presents, a 9-hole putting experience on The Dance Floor with fun prizes. Each evening, a beloved holiday film will be shown on the massive video wall adjacent to The Dance Floor.

All the restaurants in the Monument Realty PGA District will offer curated food and beverage options, and pop-up stations will offer holiday treats, snacks and cocoa (regular and boozy) for purchase.

Other add-on experiences include an intimate visit with Santa with professional digital photography from within one of the beautifully-decorated Ranch Houses on the property, a chance to build a stuffed friend and s’mores kits to use at the PGA District’s firepits.

Tickets to the Home on the Range for the Holidays event are free for resort guests who purchase the Home On The Range For The Holidays resort package available here , and general public tickets can be bought at pgafrisco.com/events.

The Home On The Range For The Holiday resort package includes guest room, early check-in, valet, character breakfast (Sat/Sun) and activities including Home on the Range for the Holidays event access, resort activities, fun passes, and more. The family fun pass allows exclusive access to a variety of exclusive experiences for resort guests, including:

Santa Jingle Hour: Meet Santa himself from 3:30 – 4:45 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Holiday Movie Night: Don your best holiday jammies and settle in for a family favorite holiday movie inside the resort.

S’mores on the Terrace: Toast your favorite treats on the resort’s terrace each night.

Hands-on Experiences Inside the Resort: Christmas crafts, a sweet treat decorating opportunity, family games and more.

Holiday Ranger Scavenger Hunt: Resort guests should make sure to try the Holiday Ranger Scavenger Hunt throughout the property and visit the Family Fun Room, where games and crafts are available all day.

As a part of its ongoing efforts to be a good community partner, Omni PGA Frisco Resort will donate a portion of all parking proceeds and collect donated toys for a different local nonprofit organization each week. The opening weekend, December 1 and 2 holiday events, will benefit Make-A-Wish North Texas. A toy drive will be held at Home On The Range For The Holidays and a portion of all parking proceeds will be donated to the organization.

PGA Frisco offers a variety of family-friendly programming and activities year-round. Guests can learn about upcoming events at pgafrisco.com/events or by registering for the PGA Frisco e-newsletter.

Tickets can be purchased at PGAFrisco.com/Events. The event is free to attend for adults 19 and up and for children 2 and younger. However, guests ages 3-18 years old must purchase a ticket.

About PGA Frisco

PGA Frisco is a public/private partnership between the PGA of America, Omni Hotels & Resorts, the City of Frisco, and the Frisco Independent School District. The 660-acre campus is a unique destination that includes: two world-class 18-hole championship golf courses, collectively known as Fields Ranch, and a state-of-the-art clubhouse; the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, featuring 500 guest rooms and suites and 10 exclusive four-bedroom Ranch Houses, four pools, destination spa and 127,000 square feet of meeting and event space; the Monument Realty PGA District which features The Swing, a lighted 10-hole short course, The Dance Floor, a lighted 2-acre putting course and an expansive retail, dining and entertainment district, including an outdoor area for concerts and events, the high-tech, data-driven PGA Coaching Center; the Home of the PGA of America and the Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House.

About Omni PGA Frisco Resort