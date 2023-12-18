It’s that time of year once again, as the DFW Film Critics Association voted on 2023’s best movies and wound up choosing The Holdovers as the top choice over favored picks like Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon. Those films didn’t walk away empty-handed, though, as the historical epic took Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Director (Christopher Nolan), and Best Cinematography (Hoyte van Hoytema). Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese’s film snagged Best Actress (Lily Gladstone) and Best Score (Robbie Robertson). Alexander Payne’s Christmas drama, meanwhile, got Best Supporting Actress (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) and Best Screenplay (David Hemingson).

For a full list of winners, you can click here. Watch this space and I’ll have my own personal picks for what I think are the best achievements of this year in film.