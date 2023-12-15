North Texas has a lot to offer this season, including gift cards and ideas for foodies. Here are the Top 8 for the season(ing). Yes, I’ve got jokes.

1.) Chamas do Brazil Steakhouse (4606 S Cooper St, Arlington, 817- 375-0250) offers a Christmas Eve Special. Dine for $39.99 per person from the lunch menu (noon-3pm) or dinner (3pm-9pm) on Sun, Dec 24. The steakhouse will be closed on Christmas Day. Also, there’s an in-store Gift Card Special: a voucher for $20 off dinner or $10 off lunch/brunch when you purchase a gift card. One complimentary deal per purchase. (If the gift card you purchase is at least $200, your voucher values increase to $52.99 off dinner and $29.99 off lunch/brunch.) Only gift card purchases made by Sun, Dec 31, qualify. More info at ChamasdoBrazil.com.

2.) Now thru Christmas Day (Mon, Dec 25), Flix Brewhouse (416 N Hwy 287, Mansfield, 682-977-8001) would like to reward you for your gift-giving efforts with a complimentary 2024 movie ticket for every $25 gift card purchased. Along with screening first-run and classic films, this new theater serves great food, cocktails, and craft beer brewed in-house. Check things out for yourself during 25 Days of Flixmas, when Flix shows a different classic holiday movie every day of December. With admission to each Flixmas show, you’ll receive a scratch-off ticket for a chance to win special prizes, including free movies for a year. Reserve seats at FlixBrewhouse.com/Events/Flix-Picks.

3.) Treat your loved ones to a $50 gift card to Ol South Pancake House, and they will receive a credit for $10 on the same card for a total of $60. This offer is available for in-person pickup at Fort Worth (1509 S University Dr, 817-336-0311, open 24/7) and Burleson (225 E Renfro St, 817-989-9090, 6am-10pm). Order online at OlSouthPancakeHouse.com/Order.

4.) My favorite Tex-Mex joint, Pappasito’s Cantina, has a gift card offer at all area locations. Buy $50 in gift cards now thru Sun, Dec 31, and receive a $10 rewards card that you can use Mon, Jan 1, thru Thu, Feb 29. Order online at Pappasitos.com, then pick up in person at your location. For bulk gift card purchases of over $1,000 or more than 50 cards, please call 1-877-277-2748.

5.) Now thru Tue, Jan 2, spend $100 or more on gift card purchases to P.F. Chang’s and receive one $25 bonus card for yourself. This offer is online only and is limited to one reward per day per customer. The gift cards are valid for all area locations. Oder at PFChangs.com/gift-cards.

6.) Old Texas Brewing Company has a similar offer. Purchase a $100 gift card and receive an additional $25 gift card for free. Valid at Fort Worth (6333 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-386-0752) and Burleson (112 W Ellison St, 817-447-2337) locations. More info at OldTexasBrewing.com.

7.) Treat yourself or a loved one to some cookies and have fun at the same time. Going beyond a basic cookie exchange, Tanstaafl Pub (409 N Bowen Rd, Arlington, 817-460-9506) hosts its first Sweets Swap 4pm Sun, Dec 10. Bring any kind of sweet treat you like, including brownies, candies, cookies, cupcakes, and more. Treats must be homemade. Along with three dozen or more treats, also bring printouts of the recipe to share. Christmas attire is encouraged.

8.) How about a chance to win big in the gift basket department? The popular Facebook group Fort Worth Foodies (@FortWorthFoodiesTX) is having contests throughout the month. Overstuffed (i.e., generous) gift baskets will be awarded weekly. Now thru Saturday is the first (and easiest) week. According to the contest post, here are the rules: Visit at least three restaurants this week and spend at least $25 before tax and tip, save your receipt, and when you have at least three receipts from restaurants in Fort Worth, please take photos of them and send via messenger. Each additional receipt will count as one extra entry into the gift basket that will be gifted to the lucky winner randomly drawn. Entries must be submitted by noon Sun, Dec 20.