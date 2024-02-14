Photographer Dontrius Williams felt like he had to pick a lane about 10 years ago, so he “went straight to film. To me, digital images lie flat, but it’s the look with film. It’s the grain and contrast I like, and that’s when I started photographing with purpose.”

Some recent results of his “purpose” are on display now through February 29 at . Williams’ Details collects more than 30 of his candids and portraits. While some document different parts of the country, a majority revolve around Sundance Square, where he is an artist in residence. Search the Instagram hashtag #details or visit @willid420 for more. Whether on a tiny screen or irl, Details is powerful yet also welcoming.

Every photo is in black and white and has been shot with Kodak or Ilford 35mm film on a medium-format camera. For his street work, Williams goes for his Leica M2, and for the studio, he picks up his Mamiya 7 II. The prices on his Details pieces range from a few hundred dollars to the thousands.

Originally from North Carolina, Williams lived in Katy and Corpus Christi before making Fort Worth his home in 2011. He’s been a full-time photographer since he picked his lane, and now, at 37, he’s in the groove.