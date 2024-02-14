The first national celebration that focused on the history of Black Americans was Negro History Week in 1925, a bookend timeframe in February between the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. It was so well-embraced that according to BlackHistoryMonth.gov, President Ford expanded it to a month in 1976, encouraging Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

Beyond learning history, there are culturally relevant, noteworthy events to check out this week and beyond. Here are a few ideas.

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Along with the works of Dontrius Williams featured in this week’s Arts story, Arts Fort Worth offers another exhibit by a Black artist that you should see now before it comes down soon. Barron Wortham’s Lingering in the liminal, lord have mercy and lift the veil is up now thru Saturday at the Frost Bank Gallery at Arts Fort Worth (1300 Gendy St, Fort Worth, 817-738-1938).

Friday, February 16, 2024

Fort Worth Opera presents the regional premiere of the modern American one-act opera dwb (Driving While Black). As a Black mother’s child grows up and learns to drive, she has visions of everything that could go wrong for her “beautiful brown boy” facing a world (still) full of inequality and racism. Each performance will be followed by a discussion with composer Susan Kander and librettist Roberta Grumbel, moderated by TCU faculty members Dr. Stacie McCormick and Dr. Brandon Manning. Performances are 7:30pm Fri-Sat at Van Cliburn Concert Hall (TCU campus, 2900 W Lowden St, Fort Worth, 817-257-7000) and 2pm Sat, Feb 24, at the Kimbell Art Museum (3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-8451). Tickets start at $20 at FWOpera.org.

Saturday, February 17, 2024

The Cowtown Coliseum (121 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-625-1025) in the Stockyards hosts the annual Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo 1:30pm and 7:30pm. Named after the first Black cowboy movie star/rodeo performer, this event celebrates and honors Black cowboys and cowgirls and their contributions to building the West. The invitational also serves as a cultural event and opportunity for families to enjoy and embrace cowboy culture via reenactments, history highlights, and Western adventure. Tickets start at $15 at BillPickettRodeo.com.

Also, our beloved Opal Lee, the Grandmother of Juneteenth, will celebrate Black History Month with the Burleson City Council at Burleson City Hall (141 W Renfro St, 817-426-9600) 10am-noon. There will be a moderated one-on-one discussion and programming by the Burleson Public Library. Copies of her book Juneteenth: A Children’s Story will be available for $45 for hardcover or $25 for paperback.

Sunday, February 18, 2024

At noon, Elite Experiences Events hosts a Black History Month Food Fest at Lofty Spaces (816 Montgomery St, Dallas, 214-457-0789), showcasing Black-owned businesses from North Texas and beyond. The Melanin Market will have barbecue, candied yams, fish, fried chicken, funnel cakes, greens, oxtails, pork chops, tacos, turkey legs, and some vegan options. Vendors will also sell accessories, clothing, jewelry, bath/body products, and more. Tickets are $10 at TexasFoodFest.com.

Wednesday, February 19, 2024

Did you know Fort Worth is home to the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum? Located at 2029 N Main St (817-534-8801), the museum welcomes visitors 11am-4pm Wed-Sat. Learn about the history of the minority cowboys, buffalo soldiers, and frontier people of the past, present, and future. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors/students, and free for children ages 5 and younger.

Sunday, March 3, 2024

Formerly local songstress Tatiana “LadyMay” Mayfield is now a world traveler. Tonight, she is back in North Texas to help the McKinney Philharmonic Orchestra pay tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, the Queen of Jazz, to celebrate both Black History Month and Women’s History Month in March. Accompanied by the MPO’s big band and strings, Mayfield will perform the classics, including “Tisket a Tasket,” “Soon,” and “Someone to Watch Over Me.” This performance will be at the McKinney Boyd High School Auditorium (600 Lake Forest Dr, McKinney, 469-302-3400) at 7pm. Tickets are $20 at McKinneyPhilharmonic.org.

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders has a new book out called Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win. Cool. What makes it even cooler is that the NFL Hall of Famer from the Dallas team that plays in Arlington has chosen Fort Worth as his North Texas stop on his book tour. The Dock Bookshop (6637 Meadowbrook Dr, 817-457-5700) will host Coach Prime at 5pm. As is customary with most book signings, you must purchase a copy of the title to enter. TheDockBookshop.com/Event makes that easy.

Anytime

I have a passion for cinema but a pocketbook that keeps me surfing for free streaming ideas. Budgeting is the very reason I love my Roku TV. There are many apps to choose from, and you can search for films or topics on the home screen, which also has some non-disruptive ad banners. One ad I was served recently was for #TubiBlack. Clever, right? Tubi has hundreds of free titles across every genre and for certain times of the year, including Black History Month. If you want to get your history on, go there and watch the likes of Lean on Me starring God (i.e., Morgan Freeman), The Rosa Parks Story with Angela Bassett (who does not age, #BlackDontCrack), or Deacons for Defense with Forest Whitaker.

But Wait! There’s More (We Hope)

This column is by no means a comprehensive list of BHM events. To submit your ideas for listings and potential articles, please email . We’d love to hear from you!