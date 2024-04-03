Don’t let the potentially cloudy weather eclipse your good time (hey-oh!) during the massive planetary event on Monday. Go where there’s good grub and a great time, then hope for the best. Here are eight choices for your consideration. The eclipse begins at 12:23pm, reaches totality at 1:41pm-1:43pm, and then ends at 3:02pm.

1.) Historic Grapevine invites families to gather in the Historic Main Street District to witness this extraordinary event and share the excitement with fellow nature enthusiasts on Monday. Along with themed music, guests can take pictures with costumed galactic characters. Chocolate Moonshine (520 S Main St, Ste 207, Grapevine, 817-527-6499) has a special Eclipse Alcohol-Infused Popsicle for sale, Kilwins (338 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-527-7676) is whipping up Eclipse Cookies, and Weinberger’s Deli (601 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-416-5577) will serve the Blackout Sandwich, just to name a few foodie finds. For more info, visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Eclipse.

2.) Hotel Vin (215 E Dallas Dr, Grapevine, 817-796-9696) is celebrating the occasion at its on-site WineYard Bar + Grille with the Flavors of the Eclipse Bourbon Dinner 6pm-9pm this Thu. Enjoy hand-crafted Eclipse Bourbon by Blackland Distillery, a feast with sides, family-style appetizers and salads, and a plated dessert. Tickets are $113.79 on Eventbrite.com.

3.) McFly’s Pub (6104 LTLG Barnett Rd, Fort Worth, 817-744-8272) is opening early for a Solar Eclipse Watch Party at noon Mon. (They normally open at 3pm.) There will be brunch and lunch options, happy hour drink specials, and free eclipse glasses for everyone.

4.) If you’re taking Monday off and are on the hunt for a getaway, local art collective Meow Wolf offers Meow Wolf Presents: Gone Fishing at the Texas Eclipse Festival at Reveille Peak Ranch (105 CR 114, Burnet, 512-755-1177) Fri-Tue. Two-day general admission tickets start at $249, but the VIP package provides much more at $469. Along with the 200 live performances across seven stages, educational class opportunities, and immersive and visual art experiences accessible to all, VIP guests have private restrooms and private food and drink options and will go home with commemorative laminate eclipse glasses. There will also be sampling opportunities from sponsors at the BeatBox Beverages Solar Lounge. For more information, including camping options and itineraries, visit SeeTexasEclipse.com.

5.) You can also head to Bowie and join Reviving Real Foods Farm (359 Lama Rd, Bowie, RevivingRealFoods.com) for its Tipsy Eclipsey Lunch & Wine Spectacular 11:30pm-2:30pm Mon. This four-course lunch includes two glasses of Texas wine, cheese, salad, soup, and dessert, plus a farm tour. ISO-certified glasses are also included for all to view the eclipse. Tickets are $95 per person at DelveExperiences.com.

6.) Second Rodeo Brewing (122 E Exchange Av, Ste 340, Fort Worth, 877-517-7548) invites you to enjoy the view of the eclipse from its enclosed patio (with a retractable roof) or in the outdoor seating area. There will be free eclipse glasses while supplies last, live music, and the regular food and drink menu.

7.) There’s a Solar Eclipse Party 11am-11:30pm Mon at Truckyard Alliance (3101 Prairie Vista Dr, Fort Worth, 877-221-3936) with free souvenirs, eclipse glasses, and live local music. This is a free event, but you’ll need to download a ticket at Eventbrite.com. Upon checkout, you’ll have the opportunity to add an “I Got Mooned” T-shirt starting at $20 while supplies last. It’s all-ages until 9pm, then it goes 21+. There will be Cosmic Cocktails and other themed drinks, food trucks, and Truckyard cheesesteaks available for purchase.

8.) Visit Irving hosts Total Eclipse in the Park at Levy Plaza (501 E Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, 972-721-2501), a free event from noon to 3pm Mon with the maximum viewing time in Irving at 1:42pm. Enjoy live music, food trucks, selfie opportunities, and complimentary souvenir eclipse glasses when you RSVP on Eventbrite.com. Glasses of Champagne Supernova and cans of Blue Moon will be available for purchase. Save room for free MoonPies and a piece of the World’s Largest Edible MoonPie, which will weigh about 180 pounds and be 5 feet in diameter. Dude!