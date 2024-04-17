If last week’s eclipse got you thinking about Mother Earth, your mind is in the right place. Every April, people worldwide celebrate Earth Day as a coordinated effort toward protecting the environment. First held in 1970, it now happens every April 22. If we take care of her, she will take care of us. Along with being a good steward of the resources available to us on this planet, a lot of us are also interested in the earth’s other kinds of bounties.

Yes. April is also when we lament the fact that marijuana is still illegal here, even though public support for recreational use has grown sky high over just the past few years alone. Urban legend has it that the first 420 party (i.e., “4/20”) was started by some California kids smoking out at 4:20pm every day. True or not, we’re all down for a theme party. Check out this week’s feature story for a bigger picture of the 420 scene, politically and party-wise. As for celebrating green buds and the blue planet, where munchies are plentiful for us lucky ones, I’ve got a few ideas.

It’s Easy Being Green

1.) Cheba Hut (1217 8th Av, Fort Worth, 682-224-0021), the “toasted” sub shop “curing munchies since its start in 1998,” hosts its Solar Sesh 420 Party 10am-midnight Sat. When you purchase a nug-size sammie that day for $4.20, you will also receive a commemorative golf disc while supplies last.

2.) The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @the_cicada_ftw) is celebrating 420 with a Parking Lot Party 2pm-6pm Sat featuring a clothing swap to bring awareness to the nonprofit thrift store Berry Good Buys, plus flash tattoos, munchies, and vendors coordinated by Wandering Roots Markets. There is no cost to attend.

3.) Pouring Glory (1001 Bryan Av, Fort Worth, 682-707-5441), the restaurant/growler-filling station serving craft beer, food, and live music, hosts Fort Worth’s 420 Party from noon to 10pm Sat. Along with a curated food menu and a street market with artists, makers, and vendors, the outdoor stage welcomes Smokey Lew with Brewed Up J/O/E, Pablo & The Hemphill 7, Sally Majestic, and Denver Williams.

4.) In celebration of “the world’s greatest plant family,” Thrive Apothecary (212 Carroll St, Fort Worth, 817-480-7098) hosts its annual 420 Festival 2pm-6pm Sat. There will be drinks, treats, music, prize raffles, and vendor opportunities for all who attend this free community event.

5.) Self-described as a “staycation eatery,” Tropic Lady (2719 Race St, Fort Worth, 817-349-8034) offers beer, craft cocktails/mocktails, salads, smash burgers, and wraps, all brought to you by the folks at the Bearded Lady. At the grand opening party Saturday from 11am to midnight, you’ll enjoy 420-themed festivities, live music, and a local vendor market.

Our Blue Planet

6.) While I do love IKEA, wandering around inside IRL would probably be my worst nightmare. Curbside pickup is my friend. But! I would take them up on a guided tour like the one offered by IKEA Grand Prairie (1000 IKEA Way, 972-641-9535). In honor of Earth Month, they’re hosting their annual Exclusive Sustainability Tours on Mon, Apr 22, at 11am, 2pm, or 5pm. This in-person event will allow you to explore the store and learn about how the global company is trying to reduce its carbon footprint.

7.) Hao’s Grocery & Cafe (112 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 682-250-4751) invites you to celebrate Earth Day with an Italian Garden Feast 6pm Mon, Apr 22. This dinner with local ingredients includes Panzanella salad, Italian wedding soup, Calabrese meatballs, Chicken Marsala, and an olive oil cake for dessert. Tickets are $50 on Clover.com.

8.) As Tanger Fort Worth (15853 N Fwy, Fort Worth, 817-464-5400) is the proud home of an Alvéole rooftop beehive with more than 15,000 honeybees, the mall offers a free in-person workshop called Meet Your Beekeeper at noon Sat in honor of Earth Month. Along with the class, the 11am-3pm celebration includes educational activities (like planting pollinator flowers), honey tastings, balloon creations, and photo ops.