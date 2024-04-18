Promotional Feature

Guest contributor Shawna Gibson from SHAW’S Paws Pet Services (@FetchPetSit, 817-296-1769) has been caring for their own (and other people’s) furkids for more than 14 years. Every now and then, we publish her answers to your pet questions. Now is one of those times.

Question: With April being Earth Month, what are some planet-and-pup friendly ideas you can implement with your pets to live a more sustainable life?

Anwer: I love this question! Here are a few ideas.

Trash Scavenger Hunts

I’m always a big supporter of taking your pet family outdoors and while I’m not the greatest at multitasking, I do love a good trash scavenger hunt with my dogs. When you go out for a walk, bring a recycled (!) bag and pick up the litter you see. Along with helping the environment, those trash smells will be of great interest to your furry friend. Exploring the parks, hiking, and swimming at lakes are all wonderful opportunities for a trash bash adventure. Local shelters often let people “check out” dogs for the day and those pups would certainly love to sniff out some trash with you!

Commit to Sustainability

Speaking of bags, make a habit of using/re-using recyclable products. From bottles to poo bags, you can find “earth friendly” alternative products at your neighborhood pet store and online. Commit to using all sustainable materials and all-natural pet-friendly cleaning supplies, shampoos, and more.

Plant a Pet-Friendly Garden

Planting a garden is a fun outdoor activity to do with your pet. Do you have a friend that has horses, and or cows? Ask to take some of their pony poo. Cow dung is among one of the best fertilizers you can use in a pet-friendly garden. Want to give your feline friend a little treat? Include catnip in your garden. Choose plants, fruits, and vegetables that are safe for pets, like apples, beets, blueberries, broccoli, butternut squash, carrots, celery, cucumbers, green beans, peas, spinach, sweet potatoes, and watermelon, and enjoy them together.

Do you have questions of your own? Please email CritterCorner@fwweekly.com.