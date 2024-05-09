If you think you’ve waited too late to make Mother’s Day dining plans, we have news for you. Below are eight great food-focused ideas for this weekend.

1.) Celebrate Mom with a Texas-infused Mother’s Day Brunch at 97 West Kitchen & Bar inside Hotel Drover in the Stockyards (200 Mule Alley, Fort Worth, 682-255-6497) 8am-2pm Sun. Guests will enjoy a four-course brunch menu, starting with breakfast pastries and honey-whipped butter. Appetizer choices include avocado toast; Caprese Salad; deviled eggs; a giant, cast-iron cinnamon roll; jalapeno-crawfish fritters; or creamy tomato basil soup. Entrees: a red velvet pancake stack, Smoked Salmon Florentine Benedict, chicken and waffles, Guajillo Mahi Tacos with breakfast potatoes, and more. Desserts like black forest cake, Hummingbird Cake, and seasonal fruit tartlets will be served family-style. Reserve your table on OpenTable.com as soon as possible.

2.) As part of its Moms Love Movies series, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (3220 Town Center Tr, Denton, 940-441-4233) is hosting a special Mother’s Day Feast during a screening of Mamma Mia! 6:15pm Sat. It’s a three-course prix fixe menu with herb-cheese toast, a chicken shawarma couscous bowl, and a jarred pineapple-toffee cake. Each attendee will receive a complimentary milk glass Alamo Blossom Mug from the new merch line. Tickets are $56.99 per person at Drafthouse.com.

3.) Fort Worth Community Market happens every second Sunday of the month, and this one falls on Mother’s Day! Take Mom to the South Main MicroPark (105 S Main St, Fort Worth, @HoneySuckleRoseEvents) for some retail therapy 11am-4pm. Along with 50 booths of handmade/home-grown items, this family-/pet-friendly event features a pop-up bar serving MOMosas, plus food trucks, face painting, outdoor yoga (10am), and live music by Katie Grace (1:45pm-4:15pm) and Texas Mockingbird (11am-1:30pm). There is no cost to attend. Free street parking and paid parking in several lots are available. Carpooling is always recommended.

4.) Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen (5733 Crowley Rd, Fort Worth, 817-551-3713), a third-generation mom-and-pop restaurant with more than 39 years in business, invites you to bring Mom for Mother’s Day 11am-9:30pm. Complimentary roses will be given to all mothers dining in. Check out the menu at GiovannisFW.com.

5.) Paris Coffee Shop (704 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-945-1702) serves up its traditional breakfast and lunch favorites daily with a contemporary flair. As a special treat for Mother’s Day weekend, bring your mom along for a free scoop of ice cream 8am-2:30pm Sun or 7am-2:30pm Mon-Sat.

6.) This Sunday, up to three kids will get in free with each paid adult ticket at Scarborough Renaissance Festival (2511 FM 66, Waxahachie, 972-938-3247) to celebrate Mother’s Day. Nothing says “Mom” like gnawing on a giant turkey leg a la Lagertha Lothbrok. (Seriously, our editor is a big fan of not only Vikings (R.I.P.) but Scarborough’s gyros, and every time he’s visited, there hasn’t been too big a line for them for some too-weird-to-think-about reason.) It’s also Chivalry Weekend, so couples are invited to renew their wedding vows/commitments for free at noon Sat-Sun at the Royal Pavilion in Holly Field inside the grounds. The ren fest is open 10am-7pm Sat-Sun thru Memorial Day (Mon, May 27), with a different theme each weekend. Tickets are $38 at the gate. For discounted advance tickets ($32) and a grounds map, visit SRFestival.com.

7.) Teddy Wong’s Dumplings & Wine (812 W Rosedale St, Fort Worth, 817-349-8965), the hot new purveyor of Asian cuisine on the Near Southside, is offering complimentary dumplings with a Champagne toast for moms Sat-Sun. We’re hearing that reservations are getting snapped up fast. As of press time, there are still times available on Resy.com. Start at TeddyWongs.com/Reservations, but you’d best hurry.

8.) It’s time for the annual Mother’s Day Luau at Beacon’s Cafe 287 (12733 N Saginaw Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-809-8606). This Hawaiian-themed brunch is meant to give Mom a “vacation from the chores of motherhood,” including not cooking for the likes of you. Along with eggs and omelets cooked to order and complimentary mimosas, enjoy pineapple upside-down pancakes, pina colada French Toast, luau pulled pork, bechamel potato casserole, coconut cream tres leches cake, and infused island water drinks, plus traditional selections for breakfast, brunch, and lunch. The prices are $16.99 for adults, $8.99 for children ages 4 to 10, and free for those ages 3 and younger.