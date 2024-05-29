Presented by Chevrolet, the Downtown Arlington Classic Car Show is 9am-3pm Sat, June 1, at Vandergriff Town Center (200 N Mesquite St) and on surrounding streets. This free event will feature over 150 classic and antique automobiles manufactured prior to 1979 along with live music, activities for the whole family, and food vendors. But you are also within walking distance of some really good eateries. Here are eight to consider.

1.) Babe’s Chicken

Babe’s serves the same delicious fried chicken and sides found at all Babe’s locations. However, several elements of the Arlington building at 234 N Center St (817-801-0300) are historically unique. Upon arrival, the rock walls in the patio waiting area are actually hundreds of years old petrified wood. The water tower you walk under when entering the dining room is supported by legs made from the lighting towers that stood at the old Texas Stadium. In the center of the dining room, the 9-foot neon cafe sign featuring a cowboy on a horse, twirling a lariat above his head once stood above the Corral Cafe in Dumas, TX in the ‘40s and ‘50s. For more interesting tidbits, ask your server for a Babe’s Facts sheet.

2.) Cane Rosso Arlington

The Weekend Brunch Specials at Cane Rosso (200 N East St, 817-533-3120) 11am-3pm Sat-Sun include three brunch pizzas. Try the Schoolyard Breakfast with mozzarella, sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, crispy potatoes, and bacon bits ($16); the Breakfast Taco with mozzarella, chorizo, blistered tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, crispy potatoes, cracked eggs, and jalapeño crema ($17); or the Feel Like Bacon Love with smoked mozzarella, bacon marmalade, blistered tomatoes, ham, and mushrooms ($17). You can also enjoy $6 Bloody Marys, $3 frosés, and $2 mimosas.

3.) Cartel Taco Bar

As its open for breakfast 7am-10:30am Satudays, Cartel Taco Bar (596 E Division St, 817-200-6341) would be a great place to start your car show day. The signature breakfast taco ($4.50) includes scrambled eggs with avocado, cilantro, grilled poblano & jalapeno, Mexican-style potatoes, pepper jack cheese. For $.75 cents more, add bacon, sausage, steak, or extra egg.

4.) Grease Monkey Burgers

Curated burger options are on the menu at Grease Monkey Burger & Social Club (200 Mesquite St, 817-366-4776), but why not get exactly what you’re craving with a Build Your Own Burger creation instead? Base options inlude beef patties, chicken, hot dogs, a turkey burger, or a veggie burger. The buns on all burgers and sandwiches (potato buns, I believe), are toasted with Grease Monkey’s special blend of butter with cilantro, honey, Jalapeno spread, and lime. It’s good, y’all!

5.) Hurtado BBQ

With two other locations in Fort Worth and Mansfield, Hurtado BBQ (205 E Front St, 682-401-7888) offers catering and traditional barbecue plates, plus some handhelds and apps for a quick bite. For $5, try a Texas Twinkie which is a bacon-wrapped jumbo jalapeno stuffed with brisket, cream cheese and pimento cheese.

6.) Mellow Mushroom

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakery (200 N Center St, 817-274-7173) is celebrating its 50th Anniversary: A Mellow Milestone. “What a long strange trip it’s been. We’ve been mellowing out since the ’70s, serving up out-of-this-world stone-baked pizza with the best crust and ingredients out there — all to bring you a Higher Order of Pizza.” For more info (including a video about this higher order business), go to MellowMushroom.com/50thAnniversary.

7.) The Tipsy Oak

There is a killer snacks/shareables menu at The Tipsy Oak (301 E Front St, 817-962-0304). In fact, they won the Critic’s Choice for Best Quesadilla in the Weekly’s Best Of 2023 issue. “The pork belly quesadillas with cheddar jack heese, caramelized onions, and barbecue sauce. The other meat choices are smoked brisket and grilled chicken, but the pork belly is stellar. The quesadillas are only $13, yet they are filling enough to be an entree.”

8.) Shipley Do-Nuts

Driving through Shipley Do-Nuts (501 E Abram St, 817-274-7746) on your way to the car show for a sugar fix would also be a great option. With 18 locations around North Texas, this it the most corporate of the options listed here. However, it’s a Texas brand in business since 1936 and you can count on them for a quality product. Try the new Cookies N’ Dream Do-Nuts topped with OREO cookie pieces. This may just be the perfect Americana food for a car show day!