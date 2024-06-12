Beyond the term “gospel brunch” — like the events at Tannahill’s in the Stockyards (122 E Exchange Av, Ste 200, Fort Worth, 817-900-9300) 11am Sundays — the other word that brunch brings to mind is “drag.” Last fall, we added the “Drag Performer” category to our Best Of 2023 awards, so for the Pride Issue, I’m starting this column by exploring the locations where critic’s choice winner Salem Moon and readers’ choice favorite Patrick Mikyles have upcoming brunch gigs.

1.) Salem Moon hosts Moondance Brunch at Red Goose Saloon (306 N Houston St, Fort Worth, 817-332-474) at noon on Sundays. Menu selections include Papa Moon’s brunch plate (scrambled eggs with bacon and smoked cheddar, slices of bacon, and sourdough toast); Mama Moon’s chicken and waffles; the Bradina Burger (Angus patty with smoked cheddar, bacon jam, applewood bacon, and a fried egg on brioche bun); Cherise’s chorizo tacos; the Lady’s BLT (thick bacon, lettuce, tomato, and a fried egg on sourdough); or Logan’s brunch migas. Brunch plates are $14 and come with a serving of roasted breakfast potatoes. For $20, add Salem Moon-Mosas with Champagne and your choice of juice, serving four people (or just one if it’s me — woo-hoo!).

2.) Salem Moon is also a cast member at Hamburger Mary’s (4123 Cedar Springs Rd, Ste 100, Dallas, 214-377-7446). A special brunch menu is available 11am-3pm Sat-Sun with selections in the $10 to $18 range, but you can’t go wrong with a burger. The Queen Mary is a basic Mary Burger (choice of beef or bean patty for $13 or chicken breast for $14, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and Mary Sauce) but with cheddar and jack cheeses, grilled onions, and bacon for an extra $3. Join Mary and company for their weekly DAL-YASS! Rise & Shine Drag Brunch performances at 2pm Saturdays. There is no cost for admission, but you will need a reservation at HamburgerMarys.com/Dallas.

3.) This Saturday, the drag brunch at Hamburger Mary’s is a fundraiser for the Pride Museum of Texas and its mission to preserve and promote the culture, contributions, and history of the LGBTQ community at a future physical location in the Oak Lawn area of Dallas. The Ginni & Friends Loud & Proud Drag Brunch stars Ginni Beefeater and fellow Sisters in Action performers Alexa de la Cruz, Aunt Marge, Coco Cheena, and Demanda Refund at 11am or 2pm Sat. Tickets start at $10 on Eventbrite.com.

4.) Patrick Mikyles’ award-winning brunch has moved locations and is now a monthly lunch event. Join him at the next Drag with Me! Lunch at Club Reflection (604 S Jennings St, Fort Worth, 817-819-5277) 2pm-4pm Sun, Jul 21. Admission is $25 and includes the show and your meal, typically street taco plates, plus there are specials on margaritas and mimosas. Doors open at 1pm. Two audience members will get the chance to be part of the show, so get there early.

5.) Actor/musician Brad Hawkins hails from North Texas, so casting him in Boyhood (2014) as Patricia Arquette’s love interest was a seemingly organic choice for director and fellow Texan Richard Linklater. While I don’t know what acting projects Hawkins is currently involved with, if any, I do know that this phase of his life allows the addition of “restaurateur” to his ever-growing resume. Among the five area locations of Hawkins’ concept Shakertins, you’ll find one in my hometown of Arlington (1409 N Collins St, 682-248-3545). On the menu are Bites (appetizers), Belly Fillers (sandwiches, wraps, and other hand-held selections, like the one pictured), Dough-C-Doughs (pizzas), flatbreads, burgers, and more.

Why am I bringing this up now? Well, in celebration of Pride Month, the Galleria location (13675 Noel Rd, Ste 110, Midtown Dallas, 214-613-6268) will host the Shake-It-Up Drag Brunch 11am-2pm Sun, Jul 23, with an all-you-can-eat buffet, one complimentary featured cocktail, and drag performances by the Fly Queens. Tickets start at $40 on Eventbrite.com.

6.) If you can’t see the Fly Queens on the 23rd, they have another drag brunch during Pride Month. Featuring Barbie Davenport Dupree, Penelope Devereaux, and Anastasia Diamon Doll, with host Liquor Mini and musical guest DJ Al Farb, they will perform at the Pride Month Close-Out Drag Brunch at Mesa Mezcal (400 W Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, 469-472-0700) 1pm-3pm Sun, Jun 30. Cover is $10 at the door, but you should plan ahead and make a reservation on Eventbrite.com. As for food, brunch will be served buffet-style, and the cost is $35 per person at the door. Alcoholic drinks are not included in the price, but I feel confident specials will be available. (Looking at you, #PrideVodka.)

7.) Drag performer Ashley Davenport hosts a monthly drag brunch at Twisted Bar & Grill (6520 Cascades Ct, Ste 200, The Colony, 214-407-7587). You can catch the next Twisted & Turnt Drag Brunch at noon Sat, Jul 13. Cocktail specials range from a sangria spritzer for $11 on up to the Bloody Brunch for $25, a Bloody Mary with bacon, jumbo shrimp, a chicken tender, and a wing as garnishes along with your celery. Nice! As for the food menu, start with Captain Crunch beignets for $13 and then maybe tackle the Southern shrimp and grits for $20, among many other delights. For the full menu, visit TwistedBarandGrill.com/Drag-Bruch-Menu/. General admission is $10. For an update on special guests, next month’s theme, or to ensure your spot with a reservation, find them on Eventbrite.com.

8.) If, like our publisher, you enjoy watching drag on national television in the privacy of your own home (with or without food) mainly as your spouse’s viewing companion (#TrueStory), maybe live a little and join the ranks of the drag-curious at a series of watching parties for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars at Liberty Lounge (515 S Jennings St, Fort Worth, @LibertyLoungeFWTX). All the lip-sync battles, shade-throwing drama, and general fabulousness screen at the Near Southside bar 7pm-8:30pm Fridays thru Jul 19.