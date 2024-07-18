This week’s eight great events are very booze-oriented and include several choices for celebrating everyone’s favorite Mexican spirit. Instead of just one day, I say we make it a month-long endeavor. Cool?

1.) Always on July 24, this year’s National Tequila Day falls on a Wednesday, which is also when Blue Mesa (612 Carroll St, Fort Worth, 817-332-6372) offers its weekly $12 lunch buffet from 11am to 2pm. Then, enjoy happy-hour specials from 3pm to 6pm, including $5 Blue Margaritas, $5 bites, and $2.50 tacos.

2.) You could also go the beerita route at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, which has 12 locations within our circulation area, including several in Fort Worth. Their signature blended drink, a margarita with beer, can be ordered frozen or on the rocks.

3.) Thompson’s Bookstore (900 Houston St, Fort Worth, 817-882-8003) celebrates Tequila Tuesdays and Whiskey Wednesdays every week. The Tuesday special is 30% off any 1.5-oz agave spirit pours, followed by the same deal on whiskey on Wednesdays.

4.) As for making tequila a month-long thing, your first August event should be the fourth annual Tacos & Tequila & Tattoos event hosted by Wandering Roots Market (@WanderingRoots_Markets) at Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-367-9798). There will be tacos in general and birria specifically, plus tamales and more, paired with a special tequila menu. Flash tattoo artists will be on hand, so there is no need for an appointment if you’re ready to get that #TrampStamp going. This pet-friendly event is free to attend. Gather your taco/tequila/tattoo bucks, and you’re good to go. For a sneak peek of the participating vendors, visit Wandering Roots on the socials.

5.) If beer and wine are more your style, the Kimbell Cafe — inside the Kimbell Art Museum (3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-8451) — is the place to be from 5pm to 7pm every Friday thru Aug 30. Summer Happy Hours at the Kimbell Cafe, which will feature musicians from the Allegro Guitar Society, are free to attend. Beer, wine, and light snacks are available for purchase, and Kimbell members get a 10% discount.

6.) Oenophiles and foodies will probably enjoy the six courses of food paired with wines from William Chris Vineyards at the Summer Wine Dinner at Restaurant506 at The Sanford House (506 N Center St, Arlington, 817-861-2129) at 6:30pm Friday. The menu will feature a fire-roasted corn-and-shrimp salad wrap paired with 23 Picpoul; langostino risotto-stuffed squash blossoms with 23 Roussanne; smoked quail with 23 Rose Mourvèdre; pork-belly bao buns with Cinsault; poached pears with raspberry creme on a graham cracker crisp paired with a sparkling Chenin Blanc; and mango sorbet. Tickets are $175 at TSH-Events.com/tickets/summer-wine-dinner.

7.) Green Drinks International hosts informal networking events in more than 300 cities worldwide for environmentally minded people who want to meet over drinks and discuss saving the planet. The Greater Fort Worth Sierra Club, the local chapter of the global organization, is here for it. They are hosting a Green Drinks event at T&P Tavern (221 W Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-885-8878) from 5pm to 7pm Wed, Jul 24. There is no cost to attend.

8.) How about a bit of history with your drinks? At 3pm and 7pm daily, Fort Worth Crawling meets at the Bill Pickett Statue (121 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 833-664-7249) to lead a Stockyards History Tour Pub Crawl. As you “crawl” with a beer in hand, an expert local guide will share “unknown” stories about Fort Worth and Texas. “Learn the history they left out in eighth-grade social studies class and meet fellow travelers from around the globe while visiting different bars.” Tickets are $35 for a dry run (without drinks) and $65 for a non-dry tour (four draft beers included) at FortWorthCrawling.com. You must be 21 or older to attend.