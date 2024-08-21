ON SALE NOW!

Leon Bridges: The Leon Tour with Charley Crockett and Hermanos Gutierrez lands at Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, 817-402-9000) at 8pm Fri, Nov 15. Hitting the road in support of his forthcoming fourth, self-titled album, Bridges will wrap up his North American tour of intimate venues in the city where he lived for so long and got his start: Funkytown. Artist presale tickets are available now (see LeonBridges.com) and general public tickets go on sale 10am Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

This election season feels like sports hype, am I right? Those debates, if they actually happen, may draw Super Bowl-sized audiences. We’ll see. Meanwhile, today marks the midway point of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. You may have already seen President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton on the first night and President Barack Obama on Night 2. Tonight, President Bill Clinton and Gov. Tim Walz will speak. Then, tomorrow evening, Vice President Kamala Harris will accept the party’s nomination. Network and cable channels like ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, FOX, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS (pick this one), will cover the proceedings daily throughout the week, plus speeches that start every evening at 7pm. Afterward, enjoy the angry orange man’s responses via late-night television programming, YouTube, and your Trumper cousin’s Facebook page.

Thursday, August 22, 2024

A little more than a month after the closings of all Alamo Drafthouse locations in North Texas, we now bring you the happier news that every spot is reopening. Per a statement on the theater chain’s website, the five locations that shut down last month are opening their doors again, with the Drafthouse in Denton (3220 Town Center Tr, 940-441-4233, Drafthouse.com/Theater/Denton) recently taking its turn. There will also be a new location in Hillsboro opening for the first time soon. — Kristian Lin

Friday, August 23, 2024

The fantastic and fabulous Ginny Mac will bring her accordion, perhaps her keyb’s, and definitely her lovely voice to McFly’s Pub (6104 Lt Jg Barnett Rd, Fort Worth, 817-744-8272) starting at 6pm. No cover, and there’ll be a food truck for all your happy-houring needs. With 50 people already responding to the Facebook invite, it’s bound to be a party.

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Did you know local journalist Zac Crain? If not, do yourself a favor and Google him. After his stint as Music Editor and a staff writer at the Dallas Observer, he became an associate editor at American Airlines’ in-flight publication and a senior editor at D Magazine, where he worked until his recent death. He was 50. Crain also authored three books, including Black Tooth Grin, a biography of “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott, and even ran for mayor. By all accounts, every writer Crain edited felt he had made their writing exponentially better. (If he could edit me right now, I’m sure this obit would be shorter and much more concise.) At 2pm, the Texas Theatre (231 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, 214-948-1546) will host a Celebration of Life for Zac Crain. “Expect live music from local bands that don’t sound like someone standing on a sack of kittens,” said former Observer-ite and host Jeff Liles. “If you’re inclined, the family points you toward the Dallas Eviction Advocacy Center for donations in Zac’s honor.” For more info on the DEAC or to donate to their cause, visit DallasEAC.org/donate.

Sunday, August 25, 2024

In 2022, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-1933) launched an outdoor sculpture space on the museum grounds. Current exhibit The Tipping Point: Echoes of Extinction is the continuation of the third installation of that program. Elizabeth Turk’s works are vertical sound sculptures of bird species that are endangered or extinct. The Carter says each piece is a “sculptural visualization of the call of a bird that has reached, or surpassed, a tipping point” and “stands as a totemic memorial to a particular species, reminding us of our role in the precious and delicate — and quickly changing — environment.” Utilize the accompanying QR codes to hear each bird’s song. Tipping Point is on view thru today. The museum is open noon-5pm Sun and 10am-5pm Tue-Sat.

Monday, August 26, 2024

Oh, you think you’re funny? You can test that theory at the new comedy club Big Laugh (604 Main St, Ste 100, 512-817-9535) every Monday at 7:30pm at the Big Laugh Open Mic. Cover is only $2. In the late 2000s, Weekly contributor Steve Steward dabbled in standup and participated in several open-mic nights around town. Naturally, when this one recently launched, he wanted to check it out for himself. Read about his experience in the piece titled “Belly Achin’ ” at FWWeekly.com.

Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Ever since it was announced that Kamala Harris would be the Democratic party’s presidential nominee, groups of people who you’d never think would rally to support her totally have. The “for Harris” Zoom call groups have included Black women, Black men, white women, and then white dudes, all raising millions for the campaign while also raising awareness. But the running joke has been that if Taylor Swift and Beyonce endorsed Harris, the Swifties and the Beyhive would take this whole thing home. While there’s no official word from Swift herself, a group of her fans have united to do their own Zoom call. Swifties for Kamala, a fan group posting openly about their support of the vice president, has an official kickoff call at 6pm CT. Join them at bit.ly/switties4k-call. (We have a Swiftie on staff who I hope will be attending and reporting. Looking at you, Emmy.) As actress Rita Moreno says in her post sharing the epic meme pictured here, “I, like millions of women, am revitalized!” I couldn’t agree more.