Thursday, September 5, 2024

Even with summer winding down, it’s still hot and dry, y’all. If you’re tired of your sad, sad yard with dead plants and brown grass, consider shifting to native plants. That way, you can showcase the great naturally occurring vegetation of our state and save on your water bill — Texas plants are better equipped to handle the hellscape that is Texas drought season. Learn all about it at the Native Plant Propagation event hosted by the Native Plant Society of Texas (NPSOT.org) at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-463-4160) at 6:30pm. Host George Cates, a restoration specialist at Native American Seed who will join via Zoom, will discuss the when and why of establishing native plants and how to manage invasive species already in your yard. There is no cost to attend.

Friday, September 6, 2024

Today marks the beginning of opening weekend for the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. At 7:30pm today and tomorrow and at 2pm Sun, the FWSO will perform Tchaikovsky’s Sixth and Sibelius’ Violin Concerto featuring violinist James Ehnes and conductor Robert Spano at Bass Performance Hall (555 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280). Arrive early to catch Bachtales with Buddy. FWSO principal keyboardist Buddy Bray will relay the history of the works and offer fun concert-related facts one hour before every performance. Tickets start at $26 at FWSymphony.org.

Saturday, September 7, 2024

Co-produced by the Theatre Network of Texas Inc. and Arts Fort Worth, the annual Fort Worth International Fringe Festival (FW Fringe) is this weekend at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center and other area locations. Featuring a variety of acts ranging from dance and poetry to rarely produced theatre, storytelling, and more, FW Fringe is wild and engaging. And they’ve got jokes.

“Just back from his extended engagement at Graceview Psychiatric Hospital, TikTok’s favorite televangelist Rev. Jay McPherson splashes down in Fort Worth for the world premiere of his comedy-packed live show.” Apparently, blessings are available for a nominal fee, and miracles are performed daily. The curtain goes up on this hot mess at Garber Hall (1300 Gendy St, Fort Worth, 817-731-2238) at 9pm Fri, 2pm today, or 2:30pm Sun. Some content may be inappropriate for children. Parental discretion is advised. Tickets are $12 at Buy.TicketstotheCity.com. Learn more at TexasTheatres.org/Fringe.

In other religious news, did you know there’s a group of Evangelical Christians publicly endorsing the Democratic presidential ticket? Well, now you do. Evangelicals for Harris say they’re “faithful, compassionate Evangelicals exercising our God-given citizenship by voting for someone who truly reflects Christian values.” To see what they’re up to, find them on Facebook or visit EvangelicalsforHarris.com.

Sunday, September 8, 2024

North Texas native James Earl Clay (1935-1995) played flute and tenor saxophone with many jazz luminaries, including Don Cherry, Billy Higgins, Wynton Kelly, and more, and at 7pm at Arts Fifth Avenue (1628 5th Av, Fort Worth, 817-923-9500), he’ll be celebrated at the 16th annual Remembering James Clay tribute show. Roger Boykin, Johnny Case, Kelly Durbin, Duane Durrett, Jack Evans, Quamon Fowler, Clyde George, Lou Harlas, Sandra Kaye, Brad Leali, Drew Phelps, Fredrick Sanders, Steve Story, and others will perform. Tickets are $20 at ArtsFifthAvenue.org.

Monday, September 9, 2024

Carter Community Artists, an annual initiative dedicated to working with and supporting local artists, was launched in 2018 to help enhance the events at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-1933) and to connect the community with practicing local artists.

“Working as a Carter Community Artist has been an incredible experience,” says author/illustrator Stuart Hausmann, one of this year’s chosen artists, “allowing me to collaborate with dedicated and knowledgeable staff who have enriched my artistic journey. I encountered new teaching approaches working with the education team at the museum (which was super-fun), and the experience continues to influence me as an artist and teacher!”

He highly recommends anyone seeking connection and growth in their art practice to apply for 2025. But you need to act fast. Today is the deadline. Chosen artists can expect to work 20-40 hours throughout the year with the Carter’s Education Department. The artists’ work planning, facilitating, and teaching will be supported by a $100/hour honorarium, with the number of hours varying per project. To apply, visit CarterMuseum.org/CCA. Selected artists will be announced in late fall.

Sunday, September 15, 2024

If you’ve enjoyed any of the events I’ve written about in Night & Day this year, or any local event for that matter, what was your favorite? As part of our readers’ choice ballot for Best Of 2024, we’ve included several event categories under Arts & Culture, including Arts & Crafts Event, Culinary Event, Cultural Event, Haunted Attraction, Museum Exhibit, and Theater Production. It’s limited to one ballot per person, so don’t feel like you’re late to the party. Submit your choices now thru midnight. For the full list of categories and a link to the ballot, visit bit.ly/AboutFWWBestOf2024.